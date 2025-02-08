Paris NBA Stories, The Bachelor New Season & Caitlin Clark Declining NBA All-Star Invite | EP 2
Welcome to episode 2 of Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee! The ladies cover everything from reactions to episode one, Pop The Balloon, and farting in public. Cam and Sydel also discuss the Bachelor night one, Paris NBA games, checking phones, and Kelsey Plum getting traded to the Sparks. The ladies wrap the show by sharing their "notes" for the week.
Strip Club Rules, 'Unrivaled' Perks & Big Bro Steph Curry | EP 1
Welcome to episode 1 of Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee! The ladies cover everything from how they feel about strip clubs, platonic friendships, and Steph Curry being a protective big brother. Cam and Sydel also discuss the best 'Unrivaled' league perks, their biggest icks, and share their "notes" for the week.
Introducing Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink & Sydel Curry-Lee
Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee introduce their new weekly show! Check out the official trailer for Straight to Cam, and tap in for the first episode of the show premiering Tuesday 1/28.
About Straight to Cam with Cam Brink & Sydel Curry-Lee
The ladies are serving realness with no filter directly to fans. WNBA star, Cameron Brink and content creator & NBA wife, Sydel Curry-Lee have been like sisters their whole lives, and are now taking you behind the scenes of their star-studded world with their new video podcast series, 'Straight to Cam'.
No topic is out of focus as episodes cover pop culture, dating gossip, social media trends, everyday struggles, and of course, Cam's day job, life in the WNBA.
New episodes drop every Tuesday starting January 28th on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.
