Straight to Cam with Cam Brink & Sydel Curry-Lee

Paris NBA Stories, The Bachelor New Season & Caitlin Clark Declining NBA All-Star Invite | EP 2

Welcome to episode 2 of Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee! The ladies cover everything from reactions to episode one, Pop The Balloon, and farting in public. Cam and Sydel also discuss the Bachelor night one, Paris NBA games, checking phones, and Kelsey Plum getting traded to the Sparks. The ladies wrap the show by sharing their "notes" for the week. Get real with Cameron and Sydel every week on Straight To Cam. Episodes drop every Tuesday, so make sure to tap subscribe and tune in.