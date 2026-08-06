Chris Cuomo explains why Anthony Fauci pleading the Fifth has become the latest political obsession—and why he doesn’t think it changes much of anything. Chris breaks down what happened during Fauci’s Senate testimony, why his lawyers advised him not to answer questions, why Trump continues to avoid the same scrutiny over the government’s pandemic response, and what we’ve still failed to learn from COVID.



Chris also breaks down new polling on affordability, healthcare, immigration, and the economy, explaining why he believes politicians are focused on the wrong fights while Americans are focused on paying their bills. He discusses Trump’s standing with voters, why affordability remains the defining issue for so many Americans, and why the conversation in Washington looks so different from the conversation happening around kitchen tables.



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