The Chris Cuomo Project is the official podcast of award-winning veteran broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo. Chris’ independent voice provides listeners with an u... More
Available Episodes
5 of 91
Cuomo On The Couch: Do The Homework
In a candid, unfiltered talk from his living room couch, Chris Cuomo analyzes why it can be harder to manage emotional pain than physical pain, and explores the need to “do the homework” when it comes to self-improvement.
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
5/4/2023
26:36
Adam Carolla
In this week’s episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” comedian Adam Carolla (podcast host, “The Adam Carolla Show”) joins Chris to discuss whether Tucker Carlson is being silenced or censored after his Fox News firing, how media outlets act in the moment in order to push an agenda, why he pursued a career in entertainment after working as a carpenter, the media’s incentive to distort stories and take things out of context, and much more.
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
5/2/2023
1:06:46
Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson: Why Do You Care?
Chris Cuomo shares what the media is getting wrong about the firings of CNN’s Don Lemon and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in a special episode of The Chris Cuomo Project.
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
4/27/2023
22:03
Dr. Will Cole
In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, functional medicine expert Dr. Will Cole (author, “Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel”) joins Chris to discuss America’s lifestyle-driven chronic health problems, the bidirectional relationship between physiological and psychological health, the allure of taking Ozempic for weight loss, whether certain processing agents in foods sold in the U.S. should be made illegal, why wellness shouldn’t be about shaming or obsessing your way into health, best practices for a healthy gut, and much more.
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
4/25/2023
53:30
Walk and Talk: You Are Not Alone
In a candid and honest Walk and Talk, Chris Cuomo shares how the struggles of want versus need are universal throughout the ages.
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Chris Cuomo Project is the official podcast of award-winning veteran broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo. Chris’ independent voice provides listeners with an up-close view of politics, global affairs, and American culture from a vantage point uniquely shaped by decades of insider experience.
Every Tuesday, Chris presents his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media — through in-depth interviews with newsmakers, tastemakers, and other influential figures.
On Thursdays, Chris shares insights into subjects that deeply matter to him personally, and answers YouTube comments and listener phone calls.
Free from the constraints of a traditional media organization, The Chris Cuomo Project is home to independents, free agents, and those who don’t fit nicely on one side or the other.
Let’s get after it.