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453 episodes
- Chris Cuomo argues that Perez Hilton's viral livestream this week and Todd Blanche's imminent confirmation as Attorney General are proof of the same broken system: one where the wrong agendas are being empowered at the expense of the public interest, and where profitability and loyalty consistently win out over responsibility and independence.
Chris lays out the five sins of Todd Blanche and why they should have disqualified him from ever becoming Attorney General. Chris argues that Blanche isn't just the most conflicted AG pick in modern American history — he's a metaphor for the entire moment we're in, where there's no shame in the game and nothing is hidden anymore because the powerful don't feel they have to hide it.
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- Chris Cuomo explains why the viral exchange between CNN’s Dana Bash and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals a much bigger problem than the debate over vaccines. Using the interview as a case study, Chris breaks down why political conversations have become less about changing minds and more about reinforcing identities, why fact-checking alone often fails, and why so many of America’s biggest debates now feel impossible to resolve.
Chris also examines RFK Jr.‘s claims about vaccines, Anthony Fauci’s role during the pandemic, Donald Trump’s handling of COVID, Operation Warp Speed, the lab leak debate, immigration, Elon Musk, political tribalism, and why he believes the country’s biggest challenge isn’t a lack of facts -- it’s the way Americans now process them.
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- Chris Cuomo explains why Anthony Fauci pleading the Fifth has become the latest political obsession—and why he doesn’t think it changes much of anything. Chris breaks down what happened during Fauci’s Senate testimony, why his lawyers advised him not to answer questions, why Trump continues to avoid the same scrutiny over the government’s pandemic response, and what we’ve still failed to learn from COVID.
Chris also breaks down new polling on affordability, healthcare, immigration, and the economy, explaining why he believes politicians are focused on the wrong fights while Americans are focused on paying their bills. He discusses Trump’s standing with voters, why affordability remains the defining issue for so many Americans, and why the conversation in Washington looks so different from the conversation happening around kitchen tables.
Join The Chris Cuomo Project on YouTube for ad-free episodes, early releases, exclusive access to Chris, and more: https://www.youtube.com/@chriscuomo/join
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject
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- For decades, Americans have been told today’s economy is simply the result of capitalism, globalization, or forces beyond anyone’s control. Chris Cuomo argues that’s not true. From housing affordability and healthcare to Wall Street, pensions, student loans, immigration, and AI, Chris breaks down the political choices that reshaped the American economy, and why he believes those decisions, not ideology, are the real reason so many people feel like the system is working against them.
Chris also explains why he believes Democrats are making a critical messaging mistake ahead of the midterms, the economic argument he thinks can actually move voters, and why the next great political fight won’t just be over taxes or spending — but over who benefits from artificial intelligence, automation, and the next generation of American wealth.
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- Brian Krassenstein and Ed Krassenstein (writers, entrepreneurs, and political commentators) join Chris Cuomo for an extended conversation about the political battles shaping the next election—and the one issue they believe could matter more than anything else: AI.
Chris, Brian, and Ed debate whether Democrats are missing their biggest opportunities against Trump, how Republicans continue to dominate the messaging battle, and why issues like voter ID, immigration, and affordability remain so difficult for Democrats to navigate.
They also discuss whether AI should be treated as a public resource, what the technology means for jobs and the economy, and why the political fight that decides 2028 may have very little to do with Donald Trump.
Join The Chris Cuomo Project on YouTube for ad-free episodes, early releases, exclusive access to Chris, and more: https://www.youtube.com/@chriscuomo/join
Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject
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About The Chris Cuomo Project
The Chris Cuomo Project is the official podcast of award-winning veteran broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo. Chris’ independent voice provides listeners with an up-close view of politics, global affairs, and American culture from a vantage point uniquely shaped by decades of insider experience. Every Tuesday, Chris presents his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media — through in-depth interviews with newsmakers, tastemakers, and other influential figures. On Thursdays, Chris shares insights into subjects that deeply matter to him personally, and answers YouTube comments and listener phone calls. Free from the constraints of a traditional media organization, The Chris Cuomo Project is home to independents, free agents, and those who don’t fit nicely on one side or the other. Let’s get after it.Podcast website
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