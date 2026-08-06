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2719 episodes
- In this episode, I discuss stunning new crime, fraud and economic numbers, the true repercussions of the shift within the Democratic Party and a must-see video that should resonate with any common-sense conservative.
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EXPOSED: The Deep State’s Secret File on FBI’s Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/documents-show-fbi-investigated-trump-firing-of-comey-as-part-of-russia-probe-6071675?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport
Trump-Hating “Republican” Govs Conspire With Dems to Smuggle In Even More Migrants
https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-cox-immigration-work-visas
JD Vance Reveals How Much Fraud His Task Force Has Uncovered This Year
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/vance-federal-government-has-identified-230-billion-in-fraud-since-march-6071767?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport
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- In this episode, I cover the latest election results, a critical turn in the Trump administration's war on fraud and a stunning video from a liberal journalist that shows how deep the psyop goes.
1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.
Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino
Armed Man Arrested Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California Golf Club for RNC Event
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/man-carrying-ammunition-arrested-at-trumps-california-golf-course-ahead-of-presidents-visit-6071533?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport
Trump Sets the Terms With Iran as Direct Talks Progress
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-iran-nuclear-talks-strike-warning
RINO Susan Collins Reveals She’s Going to Vote Against Todd Blanche’s AG Confirmation
https://www.newsmax.com/us/susan-collins-senate-republican/2026/08/04/id/1265078/
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- In this episode, I break down the upcoming elections and the data behind the forecasts, another massive fraud case gets exposed and the viral speech that has set the internet ablaze.
1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.
Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino
GOP Senator Calls Out John Thune’s Political Virtue-Signaling
https://townhall.com/news/mattvespa/2026/08/03/john-kennedy-torched-john-thune-for-being-a-coward-on-the-save-america-act-n2680608
The Nightmare Is Only Beginning: Rand Paul’s Committee Prepares to Hold Dr. Fauci Accountable
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/scott-supports-congressional-contempt-vote-fauci
NFL Star QB Aaron Rodgers UNLOADS on “Absolute Coward” Anthony Fauci
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2026/08/03/aaron-rodgers-calls-anthony-fauci-an-absolute-coward/
Sponsors:
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- I'm back! In this episode, I cover the Fauci fallout, the internal war in the Democratic Party and a new front in the battle against communism in America.
1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.
Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino
RFK Jr. Destroys CNN Host in Explosive Interview — That Should Be Career-Ending
https://dailycaller.com/2026/08/02/robert-f-kennedy-junior-verbally-brawls-cnn-state-union-dana-bash-trust-experts-vaccines-studies-maha/
Trump Reveals Chilling Fact About Planned Iran Strike as New Talks Set to Begin
https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/trump-says-iran-talks-to-begin-on-monday-6070420?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport&src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport
Todd Blanche Moves Closer to AG Confirmation After Giving RINOs the Assurances They Crave
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/todd-blanche-anti-weaponization-fund
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All Family Pharmacy - Prescription medications delivered to your door. Call 561-717-6794 https://allfamilypharmacy.com/BONGINO 10% off code: BONGINO10
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- In this episode, guest host Shawn Farash covers how recent events are reshaping the 2026 midterms and the GOP's new path to electoral triumph in November.
Check out Shawn Farash's new show! -> https://bongino.com/shawn
1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.
Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino
Florida Immediately Takes Action Against Dr. Fauci — His Pardon Doesn’t Cover State Charges
https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/07/29/florida-announces-investigation-into-fauci-his-pardon-isnt-for-state-charges-n4955586
Dr. Fauci’s Diary Exposes His Cozy Relationship With Mainstream Media
https://www.foxnews.com/media/faucis-diary-shows-he-fed-questions-journalists-built-friendships-media-figures
Trump Officially Puts John Thune ON NOTICE for Refusing to Pass SAVE America Act
https://townhall.com/news/cameron-arcand/2026/07/29/were-going-to-find-out-whether-thune-should-stay-majority-leader-trump-says-n2680356
RINO Opposition Forces Senate to Cancel Vote for Todd Blanche’s AG Confirmation
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/vote-on-blanches-attorney-general-nomination-delayed-amid-gop-opposition-6068984?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport&src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport
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About The Dan Bongino Show
The Dan Bongino Show delivers no-nonsense analysis of the day’s most important political and cultural stories. Hosted by the former Deputy Director of the FBI, former Secret Service agent, NYPD officer, and bestselling author Dan Bongino, the show cuts through media spin with facts, accountability, and unapologetic conviction. Whether it’s exposing government overreach, defending constitutional freedoms, or connecting the dots the mainstream media ignores, The Dan Bongino Show provides in-depth analysis of the issues shaping America today. Each episode features sharp commentary, deep dives into breaking news, and behind-the-scenes insight you won’t hear anywhere else. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dan-bongino-show/id965293227?mt=2 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4sftHO603JaFqpuQBEZReL?si=PBlx46DyS5KxCuCXMOrQvw Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/bongino?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_oPodcast website
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