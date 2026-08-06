I'm back! In this episode, I cover the Fauci fallout, the internal war in the Democratic Party and a new front in the battle against communism in America.



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RFK Jr. Destroys CNN Host in Explosive Interview — That Should Be Career-Ending



https://dailycaller.com/2026/08/02/robert-f-kennedy-junior-verbally-brawls-cnn-state-union-dana-bash-trust-experts-vaccines-studies-maha/



Trump Reveals Chilling Fact About Planned Iran Strike as New Talks Set to Begin



https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/trump-says-iran-talks-to-begin-on-monday-6070420?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport&src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport



Todd Blanche Moves Closer to AG Confirmation After Giving RINOs the Assurances They Crave



https://www.foxnews.com/politics/todd-blanche-anti-weaponization-fund



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