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The Dan Bongino Show

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The Dan Bongino Show
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2719 episodes

  • The Dan Bongino Show

    Awareness (Ep. 2568)

    08/06/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    In this episode, I discuss stunning new crime, fraud and economic numbers, the true repercussions of the shift within the Democratic Party and a must-see video that should resonate with any common-sense conservative.

    1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.

    Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino

    EXPOSED: The Deep State’s Secret File on FBI’s Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/documents-show-fbi-investigated-trump-firing-of-comey-as-part-of-russia-probe-6071675?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport

    Trump-Hating “Republican” Govs Conspire With Dems to Smuggle In Even More Migrants

    https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-cox-immigration-work-visas

    JD Vance Reveals How Much Fraud His Task Force Has Uncovered This Year

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/vance-federal-government-has-identified-230-billion-in-fraud-since-march-6071767?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport

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  • The Dan Bongino Show

    The Op Is Right In Front Of You (Ep. 2567)

    08/05/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    In this episode, I cover the latest election results, a critical turn in the Trump administration's war on fraud and a stunning video from a liberal journalist that shows how deep the psyop goes.

    1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.

    Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino

    Armed Man Arrested Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California Golf Club for RNC Event

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/man-carrying-ammunition-arrested-at-trumps-california-golf-course-ahead-of-presidents-visit-6071533?src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport

    Trump Sets the Terms With Iran as Direct Talks Progress

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-iran-nuclear-talks-strike-warning

    RINO Susan Collins Reveals She’s Going to Vote Against Todd Blanche’s AG Confirmation

    https://www.newsmax.com/us/susan-collins-senate-republican/2026/08/04/id/1265078/

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  • The Dan Bongino Show

    A Pivotal Decision Day (Ep. 2566)

    08/04/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    In this episode, I break down the upcoming elections and the data behind the forecasts, another massive fraud case gets exposed and the viral speech that has set the internet ablaze.

    1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.

    Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino

    GOP Senator Calls Out John Thune’s Political Virtue-Signaling

    https://townhall.com/news/mattvespa/2026/08/03/john-kennedy-torched-john-thune-for-being-a-coward-on-the-save-america-act-n2680608

    The Nightmare Is Only Beginning: Rand Paul’s Committee Prepares to Hold Dr. Fauci Accountable

    https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/scott-supports-congressional-contempt-vote-fauci

    NFL Star QB Aaron Rodgers UNLOADS on “Absolute Coward” Anthony Fauci

    https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2026/08/03/aaron-rodgers-calls-anthony-fauci-an-absolute-coward/

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  • The Dan Bongino Show

    I'm Back (Ep. 2565)

    08/03/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    I'm back! In this episode, I cover the Fauci fallout, the internal war in the Democratic Party and a new front in the battle against communism in America.

    1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.

    Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino

    RFK Jr. Destroys CNN Host in Explosive Interview — That Should Be Career-Ending

    https://dailycaller.com/2026/08/02/robert-f-kennedy-junior-verbally-brawls-cnn-state-union-dana-bash-trust-experts-vaccines-studies-maha/

    Trump Reveals Chilling Fact About Planned Iran Strike as New Talks Set to Begin

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/trump-says-iran-talks-to-begin-on-monday-6070420?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport&src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport

    Todd Blanche Moves Closer to AG Confirmation After Giving RINOs the Assurances They Crave

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/todd-blanche-anti-weaponization-fund

    Sponsors:

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Dan Bongino Show

    This Isn't Over (Ep. 2564)

    07/30/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In this episode, guest host Shawn Farash covers how recent events are reshaping the 2026 midterms and the GOP's new path to electoral triumph in November.

    Check out Shawn Farash's new show! -> https://bongino.com/shawn

    1776 Live Club: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 12/18/26. See rules at https://Bongino.com/1776. Void where prohibited.

    Find the video podcast of The Dan Bongino Show exclusively on Rumble at https://Rumble.com/bongino

    Florida Immediately Takes Action Against Dr. Fauci — His Pardon Doesn’t Cover State Charges

    https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/07/29/florida-announces-investigation-into-fauci-his-pardon-isnt-for-state-charges-n4955586

    Dr. Fauci’s Diary Exposes His Cozy Relationship With Mainstream Media

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/faucis-diary-shows-he-fed-questions-journalists-built-friendships-media-figures

    Trump Officially Puts John Thune ON NOTICE for Refusing to Pass SAVE America Act

    https://townhall.com/news/cameron-arcand/2026/07/29/were-going-to-find-out-whether-thune-should-stay-majority-leader-trump-says-n2680356

    RINO Opposition Forces Senate to Cancel Vote for Todd Blanche’s AG Confirmation

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/vote-on-blanches-attorney-general-nomination-delayed-amid-gop-opposition-6068984?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport&src_src=partner&src_cmp=BonginoReport

    Sponsors:

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About The Dan Bongino Show
The Dan Bongino Show delivers no-nonsense analysis of the day’s most important political and cultural stories. Hosted by the former Deputy Director of the FBI, former Secret Service agent, NYPD officer, and bestselling author Dan Bongino, the show cuts through media spin with facts, accountability, and unapologetic conviction. Whether it’s exposing government overreach, defending constitutional freedoms, or connecting the dots the mainstream media ignores, The Dan Bongino Show provides in-depth analysis of the issues shaping America today. Each episode features sharp commentary, deep dives into breaking news, and behind-the-scenes insight you won’t hear anywhere else. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dan-bongino-show/id965293227?mt=2 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4sftHO603JaFqpuQBEZReL?si=PBlx46DyS5KxCuCXMOrQvw Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/bongino?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o
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