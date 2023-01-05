Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cumulus Podcast Network | Dan Bongino
He’s a former Secret Service Agent, former NYPD officer, and New York Times best-selling author. Join Dan Bongino each weekday as he tackles the hottest politic... More
He’s a former Secret Service Agent, former NYPD officer, and New York Times best-selling author. Join Dan Bongino each weekday as he tackles the hottest politic... More

Available Episodes

  • Shockwaves in the Swamp Over Biden and Epstein (Ep 2004)
    In this episode, I address the latest hilarious attack on Tucker Carlson and the shocking revelations of a bribery scandal that could send shockwaves through the swamp.  News Picks: Are the “walls closing in” on the Biden crime family? Feds tell Catholic hospital to blow out candle or face penalties. In Newest Video Leak, Tucker Carlson Calls Dominion Attorney a 'Slimy Motherf**er.’ Another liberal billionaire tied to Epstein. Copyright Bongino Inc All Rights Reserved Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    54:41
  • The Tucker, Fox Feud Is Getting Weird (Ep 2003)
    In this episode, I address the video leak of Tucker Carlson footage which backfired spectacularly.  News Picks: 2011 emails reveal Hunter Biden helped business associates get access to VP Biden, top aide: 'I'll do the mtg.’ Biden's Incompetent Secretary of Interior Says She is Unaware China Controls Critical Minerals Needed for Electric Vehicles. Bud Light can’t get out of its own way. Copyright Bongino Inc All Rights Reserved Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    54:28
  • An Interesting Turn in the Tucker Story (Ep 2002)
    In this episode, I address the leaked video which poured fuel on the Tucker Carlson - Fox News story.  News Picks: Antony Blinken swore he never emailed Hunter Biden, and that’s a problem. NYC Mayor thinks immigrants in the city is a racist plot.  The godfather of AI sounds the alarm. NYC woman who plowed into MLB protestors berated outside court after sweetheart plea deal. How an Ill-Informed Internet Mob Ruined a UVA Student's Life. Copyright Bongino Inc All Rights Reserved Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    52:13
  • The Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes (Ep 2001)
    In this episode, I address the shocking new story about Jeffrey Epstein and his contacts with a CIA director and the Obama “fixer.”  News Picks: Lol. Associated Press—who used capitol riot to redefine 'insurrection'—now OUTRAGED by GOP calling state capitol riots 'insurrections.’ The bombshell WSJ story about Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein met with the Obama “fixer”? This Politico piece shows how little “journalists” know about new media. Blue states suffer largest population, tax revenue losses, as red states see largest gains: IRS data. Copyright Bongino Inc All Rights Reserved Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    49:13
  • The Dan Bongino Sunday Special 04/30/23 - Kyle Seraphin, Steve Deace and some epic Dan rants
    First up today, we talked with Kyle Seraphin about a breaking story of an actual insurrection in Minnesota, that the media refuses to pick up on. Up next is an unplanned epic rant, Tax Day was last week and Dan went off on “fair shares” and the the importance of going to work. Then, Steve Deace talking first about the medical issues he’s been dealing with and his new movie “Nefarious”. Finally, you’ll hear Dan's real, raw reaction of Tucker Carlson leaving Fox, and how he analyzed it, having just minutes to digest what happened. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    1:01:12

About The Dan Bongino Show

He’s a former Secret Service Agent, former NYPD officer, and New York Times best-selling author. Join Dan Bongino each weekday as he tackles the hottest political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric.
