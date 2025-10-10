One man's quest to get his brothers released from Gaza

On October 7 2023 Hamas attacked Israel, taking 251 people hostage. Gali and Ziv Berman were among them – twin brothers who lived on a kibbutz near the Gaza border. They were 24 years old. Now, after 2 years they are among the remaining hostages still being held in captivity. But in the last few days the prospect of ending the war in Gaza and releasing the remaining hostages seems closer than ever. That possibility gives Gali and Ziv’s older brother Liran Berman cautious hope. Liran speaks to Asma at length about his memories of October 7th, his quest to get his little brothers out of Gaza, and who he will give credit to if the peace deal succeeds. Producers: Valerio Esposito, Lucy Pawle and Cat Farnsworth Editor: Annie Brown Mix: Travis Evans Senior news editor: China Collins Image: Liran Berman by Valerio Esposito