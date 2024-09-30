What Trump’s Second Term Could Mean for the Top U.S. Cyber Agency

Some Republican lawmakers and policy agenda Project 2025 have criticized the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for overreach. WSJ reporter James Rundle joins host Belle Lin to talk about how President-elect Trump's second term might shape the cyber agency, from more robust abilities for it to detect and respond to cyber threats, to drastic budget cuts.Plus, why some techies are taking their meetings and networking events to saunas.