A new entertainment studio called Promise will incorporate generative artificial-intelligence tools into various stages of production for movies and shows. WSJ deputy media editor Jessica Toonkel joins host Belle Lin to talk about how the studio will make AI-powered entertainment and what it means for the industry. Plus, what to expect from chip giant Nvidia’s earnings today.
Plus, it’s not just data centers—networking capabilities need upgrades for AI too. And how AI is playing a role in preparing for earnings day. Belle Lin hosts.
--------
2:54
What Trump’s Second Term Could Mean for the Top U.S. Cyber Agency
Some Republican lawmakers and policy agenda Project 2025 have criticized the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for overreach. WSJ reporter James Rundle joins host Belle Lin to talk about how President-elect Trump’s second term might shape the cyber agency, from more robust abilities for it to detect and respond to cyber threats, to drastic budget cuts.Plus, why some techies are taking their meetings and networking events to saunas.
--------
12:31
TNB Tech Minute: AI Investments Are Booming, But VC Profits Hit a Historic Low
Plus, Trump picks Brendan Carr as FCC Chair. And Roblox adds parental controls. Belle Lin hosts.
--------
2:45
Behind Big Tech’s Effort to Kill an Online Kid Safety Bill
One of the most significant expansions of online protection for children in decades is currently languishing in the House, without a clear path to passage. WSJ reporter Georgia Wells joins host James Rundle to discuss what happened to the Kids Online Safety Act, and how intense lobbying from tech giants including Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google contributed to its struggles. Plus, we preview Bold Names, a new series from WSJ columnists Christopher Mims and Tim Higgins.
Tech News Briefing is your guide to what people in tech are talking about. Every weekday, we’ll bring you breaking tech news and scoops from the pros at the Wall Street Journal, insight into new innovations and policy debates, tips from our personal tech team, and exclusive interviews with movers and shakers in the industry.