2WAY Tonight with Mark Halperin

Clash of the Titans: Trump vs Elon Musk Feud Explodes With Accusations, Insults and Threats
Mark’s special guests are Marc Caputo of Axios and Tevi Troy, author of “The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry”
1:03:40
Karine Jean-Pierre Jeered for Leaving Democrats; Putin Tells Trump He Will Retaliate Against Ukraine
Mark’s special guests this evening are radio host Larry O’Connor, Democratic strategist Nomi Konst and Oren Cass, the editor of The New Conservatives, available in bookstores now.
1:02:47
Trump Admin Arrests Family of Boulder Firebomber; Democrats Praise Elon Musk's "Abomination" Tweet
Mark’s featured guests this evening are the playwright David Mamet, author of the new book, The Disenlightenment: Politics, Horror, and Entertainment, Alex Castellanos, the Republican strategist, and Democratic strategist Steve Elmendorf.
1:18:50
Trump Blames Biden Border Policies for Boulder Firebomber; Fetterman Slams "Smears" About His Health
Mark’s featured guests this evening are Amber Duke of the Daily Caller and Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch.
1:03:28
Trump Discusses Jill Biden and the Autopen; Joe Biden Answers Cancer Questions; Musk Says Farewell
Mark’s featured guest this evening is Robby Soave, a co-host of The Group Chat on 2WAY and an editor at Reason magazine.
Join Mark Halperin and some of the leading minds in politics -- along with members of the 2WAY community -- for a nightly conversation that's thoughtful, respectful and remarkably informative. It's a conversation like no other.