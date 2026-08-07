A new ruling is the latest setback for Meta, which is facing a slew of lawsuits from thousands of families. The CDC and FDA face mounting questions as foodborne illnesses are now impacting more people in nearly every state. Amanda Knox is still making headlines as she turns to comedy to tell the story of how she was wrongly vilified. And, NBC’s Jesse Kirsch shares more on stores that are already pushing Halloween decorations, costumes and candy.



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