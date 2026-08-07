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1156 episodes
TODAY News, August 7: Meta Ordered to Pay $567 million in Landmark Case | Search for Answers in Illness Outbreaks | Backlash Against Amanda Knox Comedy Show08/07/2026 | 32 mins.A new ruling is the latest setback for Meta, which is facing a slew of lawsuits from thousands of families. The CDC and FDA face mounting questions as foodborne illnesses are now impacting more people in nearly every state. Amanda Knox is still making headlines as she turns to comedy to tell the story of how she was wrongly vilified. And, NBC’s Jesse Kirsch shares more on stores that are already pushing Halloween decorations, costumes and candy.
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TODAY August 6, 3rd Hour: Buc-ee's Sues Small Business | Sue Bird Reveals 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup Roster | What to Watch08/06/2026 | 36 mins.The wildly popular gas station chain Buc-ee's is taking heat for several trademark infringement lawsuits, including one against a "very small" corner store in Ohio. Also, revealing the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup roster with Sue Bird. Plus, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley is back with an August edition of "What to Watch." And, chef Gaby Dalkin shares easy weeknight meals, including a chili lime chicken salad and cheesecake cookie bars.
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TODAY, Pop Culture & Lifestyle August 6: Return of Recess | Smarter Consumer Shopping Tips | "What to Shop This Week"08/06/2026 | 27 mins.Some states are working to make sure kids get more recess, as a growing number of researchers say unstructured playtime is important to students' success. Also, Sarah Eggenberger is here to debunk some common shopping misconceptions, and help us save a few bucks along the way. Plus, Chassie Post has everything we need to know about the Nordstrom anniversary sale. And, chef Gaby Dolkin shares recipes for a grilled steak caprese and charred pepper salad.
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TODAY News, August 6: Salmonella Outbreak | Trump Reacts to Abdul El-Sayed's Win | Spokane Area Wildfires08/06/2026 | 32 mins.A salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeno peppers is affecting at least 27 states at a growing list of restaurants. Also, President Trump and top Republicans unleashed a series of attacks on progressive Abdul El-Sayed, the new Democratic Senate nominee in the battleground state of Michigan. Plus, over 800 structures have been lost as raging Spokane area fires continue to burn. And, the wildly popular gas station chain Buc-ee's sues a small business over an alleged trademark infringement.
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TODAY August 5, 3rd Hour: On the Money | The Coaches from "Ted Lasso" | Best of Back-to-School Tech08/05/2026 | 36 mins.Helping you make sense of financial terminology in a new edition of "On the Money" with Christine Romans. Also, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt from "Ted Lasso" stop by studio 1A. Plus, tech expert Jennifer Jolly shares this school year's best gadgets for students of all ages. And, author and podcaster Brooke Averick walks us through her "What to Read" list for August.
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About TODAY
TODAY is your trusted destination to stay informed, get inspired, and start your day strong. Each morning, TODAY anchors’ Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer, bring you the biggest news headlines, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the world of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Follow the TODAY podcast now to hear the latest broadcast episodes, plus extended interviews and bonus content. And don’t forget to tune-in to TODAY every morning at 7am on NBC.Podcast website
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