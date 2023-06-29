NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. The daily live broadcast provides current new...
SPECIAL REPORT: SUPREME COURT
6/30/2023
48:03
June 30: Record-setting travel weekend & July 4th weekend weather forecast. Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. “Indiana Jones” kicks off “summer of nostalgia.”
Tom Costello has everything you need to know about the busy holiday travel weekend. Al Roker has your forecast. Plus, the growing reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-based admissions programs on college campuses – the immediate impact on students, what this means for businesses across the country and much more. And, Joe Fryer takes a closer look at what’s being called the “summer of nostalgia” with Indiana Jones back on the big screen and much more.
6/30/2023
31:11
TODAY 3rd Hour: Holiday air travel chaos. Simone Bile’s surprise return. Defending against cyber scams. Lights, camera, auction! Hollywood history for sale.
Flight cancelations and delays growing ahead of the holiday weekend. Also, Simone Biles planning to compete later this summer for her first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Plus, Consumer Confidential: cybersecurity expert, Theresa Payton in studio 1A to share some tips on how to protect yourself from cyber scams. And, auction’s co-founder Brad Teplitsky shares some of the pieces of Hollywood history that are now hitting the auction block.
6/29/2023
37:00
TODAY 8a: Holiday air travel chaos. One-on-one with author Colleen Hoover. Summer essential steals & deals. Tips on making true connections.
Flight cancelations and delays growing ahead of the holiday weekend. Also, Jenna Bush Hager has a one-on-one with author Colleen Hoover to talk about her remarkable success. Plus, lifestyle and commerce contributor, Jill Martin shares some great items perfect for some summer fun. And, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford in studio 1A to share some life-changing tips for building relationships and growing new ones.
