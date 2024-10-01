The Antidote To Not-Enoughness | Robin Wall Kimmerer
Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, which has earned Kimmerer wide acclaim. Her first book, Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses, was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing, and her other work has appeared in Orion, Whole Terrain, and numerous scientific journals. Her new book, The Serviceberry, is about a plant whose behavior is a model not only for our individual lives, but potentially for rethinking the global economy.In this episode we talk about:Nature as a model for the economyHow to reclaim our stolen attentionPractices of gratitudeCounterintuitive advice on wealth and securityHow to change your relationship to the living worldThe science of biomimicryPlants as persons, and the study of plant cognitionAnd the importance of recognizing both Western science and the indigenous worldviewRelated Episodes:#546. This Scientist Says One Emotion Might Be the Key to Happiness. Can You Guess What It Is? | Dacher KeltnerWe Know Nature Is Good for Us. Here's How To Make Time for It, Scandinavian Style | Linda Åkeson McGurk#505. The 5 Things That Are Ruining Your Meditation (and Your Life) – And How to Handle Them | Bonnie Duran
1:07:15
The Science Of Journaling: How Writing Reduces Overthinking, Rumination, And Anxiety | Dr. James Pennebaker (Co-Interviewed By Dr. Bianca Harris)
James Pennebaker is Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. He is known for his early research on expressive writing and health. More recently, he has pioneered ways to study people's personalities and behaviors through the analysis of their language use. His text analysis program LIWC is used across disciplines. Author of over 300 scientific articles and 8 books, his research has affected our understanding and treatment of mental and physical health of people dealing with upheavals in their lives.In this episode we talk about:The specific form of journaling, called expressive writing or therapeutic journaling, that he invented and studied. Other kinds of journaling such as to-do lists and gratitude lists. Why writing things down helps shift our perspective on our stress or trauma. How that can lead to a cascade of benefits, from improved sleep to improved working memoryAnd why Pennebaker, who's a very laid-back dude, is so laid-back about how often we need to journal in order to derive its benefits
1:05:51
When You Can’t Follow Your Breath | Bonus Meditation with Sharon Salzberg
About Sharon Salzberg:Sharon Salzberg is a meditation pioneer, world-renowned teacher, and New York Times bestselling author. She is among the first to bring mindfulness & lovingkindness meditation to mainstream American culture fifty years ago, inspiring generations of meditation teachers and wellness influencers.A co-founder of The Insight Meditation Society in Barre, MA, Sharon is the author of thirteen books, including the New York Times bestseller, Real Happiness, now in its second edition, and her seminal work, Lovingkindess.In 2023, Sharon released two new books: Real Life, available from Flatiron Books, and Finding Your Way, a small gift book from Workman.To find this meditation in the Happier app, you can search for "Meditating with Touch Points."
6:28
An Episode For The Over-Thinkers and The Stressed | Matthew Brensilver, Vinny Ferraro, Kaira Jewel Lingo
For this episode, Executive Producer DJ Cashmere interviewed a trio of brilliant Dharma teachers to get their advice about how to handle surrendering or letting go. This is the fourth in a series of 'correspondent' episodes, in which DJ identifies a pain point in his life and meditation practice, then goes out into the world to report on the best ways to address it.Kaira Jewel Lingo is a former nun in the Plum Village tradition started by Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. Vinny Ferraro teaches at the Insight Meditation Society and Spirit Rock, and also in prisons. Matthew Brensilver teaches at many of the same retreat centers, and spent many years working in the field of addiction pharmacotherapy.*Find the Soft Belly Meditation here *Check out Sebene Selassie's website and newsletter, Ancestor to Elements. Plus, her 'Let It Be' guided meditation on DanHarris.com****Want to study and practice with today's guests? Please check out these Spirit Rock offerings:Matthew Brensilver, Buddhist Psychology Training (Begins in January)Vinny Ferraro: A Year to Live; Discovering What Death Can Teach Us About Living Fully (Begins in January)Kaira Jewel Lingo: Healing Our Way Home (Oct. 20); Insight Meditation Retreat (April 9-16; opens Dec. 11)All 10% Happier listeners receive a discount code for our December Insight Retreat (Dec. 8-18) with the code TENPERCENTVinny and Kaira Jewel will also teach at the Insight Meditation Society:Kaira Jewel Lingo, Strength to Love: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King: Jr. (Jan 17 - Jan 20), and Return to Wholeness: Opening to Wisdom & Love (online) (Mar 23 - Mar 29)Vinny Ferraro, Peace in Presence: A Four-Night Retreat for All (Jan 31 - Feb 4)Related Episodes:Listen to all of DJ's correspondence episodes here3 Buddhist Strategies for When the News is Overwhelming | Kaira Jewel LingoHow to Keep Your Relationships On the Rails | Kaira Jewel LingoThree Buddhist Practices For Getting Your Sh*t Together | Vinny FerraroWhy Self-Hatred Makes No Sense | Matthew BrensilverHow to Actually Be Present | Matthew BrensilverAlso, the teachers' sites: https://vinnyferraro.org/Vinny Ferraro's Course, A Year To Live https://www.kairajewel.com/ https://www.matthewbrensilver.org/
1:07:45
Stoicism 101 | Nancy Sherman
You may have heard about stoicism, in the common parlance, as having a stiff upper lip, sucking it up, grinning and bearing it, suppressing your emotions, etcetera. Or you may have heard of Stoicism, the ancient Greco/Roman philosophy, that has become the de rigeur set of life hacks among millennial self-optimizers. In this episode, guest Nancy Sherman argues that Stoicism is way deeper than any of that. She will argue that, in fact, Stoicism is kind of the opposite of all the above. It's a way to truly know your patterns of thought and emotion. Nancy Sherman is a Professor of Philosophy at Georgetown University. She is an expert in ethics, the history of moral philosophy, moral psychology, military ethics, and emotions. Her most recent book is called Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons for Modern Resilience.This episode is a rebroadcast from 2021: it's one of our most-listened episodes, and we thought it might be particularly useful in this time of election-related stress. In this conversation, we:cover the basics of Stoicism, how and why capital "S" Stoicism is often misinterpreted, a meditation practice called "premeditation of evils," which is far more practical than it may sound, and another practice designed to make you feel "at home in the world".Content Warning: There is a brief reference to suicide.Related Episodes:Ancient Strategies for Managing Stress & Anxiety | Ryan Holiday
