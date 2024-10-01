An Episode For The Over-Thinkers and The Stressed | Matthew Brensilver, Vinny Ferraro, Kaira Jewel Lingo

A crucial (and often misunderstood) concept in Buddhism: letting go.For this episode, Executive Producer DJ Cashmere interviewed a trio of brilliant Dharma teachers to get their advice about how to handle surrendering or letting go. This is the fourth in a series of 'correspondent' episodes, in which DJ identifies a pain point in his life and meditation practice, then goes out into the world to report on the best ways to address it.Kaira Jewel Lingo is a former nun in the Plum Village tradition started by Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. Vinny Ferraro teaches at the Insight Meditation Society and Spirit Rock, and also in prisons. Matthew Brensilver teaches at many of the same retreat centers, and spent many years working in the field of addiction pharmacotherapy.*Find the Soft Belly Meditation here *Check out Sebene Selassie's website and newsletter, Ancestor to Elements. Plus, her 'Let It Be' guided meditation on DanHarris.com****Want to study and practice with today's guests? Please check out these Spirit Rock offerings:Matthew Brensilver, Buddhist Psychology Training (Begins in January)Vinny Ferraro: A Year to Live; Discovering What Death Can Teach Us About Living Fully (Begins in January)Kaira Jewel Lingo: Healing Our Way Home (Oct. 20); Insight Meditation Retreat (April 9-16; opens Dec. 11)All 10% Happier listeners receive a discount code for our December Insight Retreat (Dec. 8-18) with the code TENPERCENTVinny and Kaira Jewel will also teach at the Insight Meditation Society:Kaira Jewel Lingo, Strength to Love: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King: Jr. (Jan 17 - Jan 20), and Return to Wholeness: Opening to Wisdom & Love (online) (Mar 23 - Mar 29)Vinny Ferraro, Peace in Presence: A Four-Night Retreat for All (Jan 31 - Feb 4)Related Episodes:Listen to all of DJ's correspondence episodes here3 Buddhist Strategies for When the News is Overwhelming | Kaira Jewel LingoHow to Keep Your Relationships On the Rails | Kaira Jewel LingoThree Buddhist Practices For Getting Your Sh*t Together | Vinny FerraroWhy Self-Hatred Makes No Sense | Matthew BrensilverHow to Actually Be Present | Matthew BrensilverAlso, the teachers' sites: https://vinnyferraro.org/Vinny Ferraro's Course, A Year To Live https://www.kairajewel.com/ https://www.matthewbrensilver.org/