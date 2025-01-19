Inside Livara Health: Transforming Musculoskeletal Care with Rob Cohen
Send us a textWelcome to another episode of The Uprising Show! In today's discussion, host Vivek and our guest Rob Cohen dive deep into the intricacies of healthcare, particularly focusing on value-based musculoskeletal (MSK) management. Rob, the CEO of Livara Health, brings over 20 years of expertise in the healthcare industry, with a significant focus on value-based care. We'll uncover how Livara Health is revolutionizing MSK care by blending entrepreneurial spirit with a solid, evidence-backed foundation.With U.S. healthcare spending on musculoskeletal issues reaching about $400 billion annually, Rob discusses the pressing need for conservative care, avoiding unnecessary surgeries, and ensuring patient satisfaction through comprehensive, holistic approaches. We'll explore Livara Health's innovative technology, such as their virtual platform for physical therapy, and their strategies for integrating seamlessly with existing healthcare systems.Rob also shares personal anecdotes about his journey into healthcare, his past hobby as a private pilot, and key advice for healthcare founders. Tune in to hear insightful discussions on navigating the complexities of healthcare, leveraging AI for better patient interaction, and the value of collaboration over disruption in achieving meaningful change. Don't miss this enlightening episode!Timestamps:00:00 Career paths are unpredictable; mine led to healthcare.04:20 Passion for improving lives in healthcare grows.06:58 Value-based care progresses slowly but steadily.12:49 Holistic musculoskeletal care, optimize interventions, partner providers.17:08 GLP1s impact healthcare by reducing procedures.18:32 Holistic solutions for musculoskeletal and psychosocial health.22:39 Monitor Medicare Advantage changes; prioritize resource investment.25:21 Prioritize health issues, convince collaboration is essential.29:48 Automate, innovate, integrate: seamless patient experience evolution.34:16 Generative AI improves patient connection and coordination.36:41 Participant and utilizer of integrated health models.39:39 Founders focus on integration, not disruption.Fun-Facts:1. Rob Cohen flew around Southern California as a private pilot for fun, covering areas like LA, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and the desert.2. Rob's piloting experience was purely hobby-based and took place around 1999-2000 and for several years after.3. Despite not coming from an entrepreneurial family, Rob developed a love for challenges and problem-solving, leading him into a career focused on healthcare innovation.Rob Cohen's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertandrewcohen/Livara Health's Website - https://livarahealth.com/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/