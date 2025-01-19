PigPug Health: AI-Powered Neurofeedback for Kids with ADHD and Autism

Join Vivek as he interviews the inspiring Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich, a former neurosurgeon turned neuroscientist and Co-founder of PigPug Health. Discover her fascinating journey, insights into neurotech innovations, and the impactful work they're doing at PigPug Health.- Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich's transition from neurosurgery to neuro-oncology research.- The personal story and motivation behind her scientific achievements.- Introduction and unique functionalities of PigPug Health's AI-powered neurofeedback solution for ADHD and autism.- The role of AI and neurotech in transforming healthcare and brain-computer interfaces.- Dr. Hanna's artistic passions and poetic talent.Timestamps:00:00 AI Neurofeedback for ADHD & Autism04:45 Neurosurgery: From Dream to Residency08:21 "Career-Changing Opportunity in Biotech"09:38 Becoming a Neurosurgeon in the US12:43 Bilingual Poetry at Open Mics19:12 Improving Attention in ADHD & Autism21:02 EEG Headset for Kids with ADHD27:03 Innovative Headphones for Kids29:25 Affordable Remote Care for ADHD & Autism33:14 Innovative Accessible Treatment Tech35:29 AI's Role in Healthcare Solutions41:15 Mind-Blowing Neurotech and AI Insights43:18 Women Changing the World Awards45:39 Empowerment Through Networking and Community49:29 Aspiring Actress Prepared for Space MovieQuotes, Hooks, & Timestamps:A Neurosurgeon's Personal Pursuit: "The turning point in my career became with the loss of my childhood friend. He died from glioblastoma in like 20 plus in a young age."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:07:10 → 00:07:23]A Chance Encounter at a Conference: "And I realized that here in the US I can probably have more possibilities to make some scientific breakthroughs and to do more to fulfill my scientific dreams and aspirations."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:09:25 → 00:09:38]Innovative ADHD Solution for Kids: "Imagine the solution that will help kids to train their focus and attention easily from home under remote supervision of neurofeedback trainer in engaging and entertaining way. This is big buck health solution."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:21:22 → 00:21:39]Groundbreaking Neurofeedback for Non-Verbal Children: "So using these protocols it's possible to help kids to start talking after five sometimes, but usually after 10 sessions of neurofeedback."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:24:34 → 00:24:46]Future of Healthcare: "This is the future of healthcare, I would say remote care and easy care and preventive care."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:29:43 → 00:29:51]Advancements in Neurotechnologies: "But they are possible to implant different chips in the brain and make tetraplegic person able to communicate, to work with this world."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:39:39 → 00:39:50]Empowering Women in STEM: "Be curious, be fearless and do every day, do something that future you will thank you for."— Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:46:11 → 00:46:20]PigPug Health Website - https://pigpug.co/Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/neurannette/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/