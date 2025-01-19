Powered by RND
Welcome to The Uprising Show where we delve into the minds of the game changers, the innovators, the visionaries, and the pioneers of the healthcare industry.
Health & WellnessBusinessEntrepreneurshipTechnology

  • PigPug Health: AI-Powered Neurofeedback for Kids with ADHD and Autism
    Send us a textJoin Vivek as he interviews the inspiring Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich, a former neurosurgeon turned neuroscientist and Co-founder of PigPug Health. Discover her fascinating journey, insights into neurotech innovations, and the impactful work they’re doing at PigPug Health.- Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich’s transition from neurosurgery to neuro-oncology research.- The personal story and motivation behind her scientific achievements.- Introduction and unique functionalities of PigPug Health’s AI-powered neurofeedback solution for ADHD and autism.- The role of AI and neurotech in transforming healthcare and brain-computer interfaces.- Dr. Hanna’s artistic passions and poetic talent.Timestamps:00:00 AI Neurofeedback for ADHD & Autism04:45 Neurosurgery: From Dream to Residency08:21 "Career-Changing Opportunity in Biotech"09:38 Becoming a Neurosurgeon in the US12:43 Bilingual Poetry at Open Mics19:12 Improving Attention in ADHD & Autism21:02 EEG Headset for Kids with ADHD27:03 Innovative Headphones for Kids29:25 Affordable Remote Care for ADHD & Autism33:14 Innovative Accessible Treatment Tech35:29 AI's Role in Healthcare Solutions41:15 Mind-Blowing Neurotech and AI Insights43:18 Women Changing the World Awards45:39 Empowerment Through Networking and Community49:29 Aspiring Actress Prepared for Space MovieQuotes, Hooks, & Timestamps:A Neurosurgeon's Personal Pursuit: "The turning point in my career became with the loss of my childhood friend. He died from glioblastoma in like 20 plus in a young age."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:07:10 → 00:07:23]A Chance Encounter at a Conference: "And I realized that here in the US I can probably have more possibilities to make some scientific breakthroughs and to do more to fulfill my scientific dreams and aspirations."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:09:25 → 00:09:38]Innovative ADHD Solution for Kids: "Imagine the solution that will help kids to train their focus and attention easily from home under remote supervision of neurofeedback trainer in engaging and entertaining way. This is big buck health solution."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:21:22 → 00:21:39]Groundbreaking Neurofeedback for Non-Verbal Children: "So using these protocols it's possible to help kids to start talking after five sometimes, but usually after 10 sessions of neurofeedback."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:24:34 → 00:24:46]Future of Healthcare: "This is the future of healthcare, I would say remote care and easy care and preventive care."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:29:43 → 00:29:51]Advancements in Neurotechnologies: "But they are possible to implant different chips in the brain and make tetraplegic person able to communicate, to work with this world."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:39:39 → 00:39:50]Empowering Women in STEM: "Be curious, be fearless and do every day, do something that future you will thank you for."—  Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich [00:46:11 → 00:46:20]PigPug Health Website - https://pigpug.co/Dr. Hanna Aliashkevich LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/neurannette/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    52:53
  • Joshua Liu on Bridging Healthcare Gaps with SeamlessMD's Patient Journey Platform
    Send us a textDive into an insightful conversation with Joshua Liu, founder of SeamlessMD, as he shares his journey in healthcare technology with host Vivek Nanda. Learn about the innovation, challenges, and future of digital health in this must-watch episode.The journey of Seamless MD and its impact on patient care.Fundraising strategies and financial challenges in healthcare tech.The evolving role of AI in healthcare administration and clinical practices.Differences and opportunities in the U.S. vs. Canadian healthcare markets.Josh Liu's advice for aspiring health tech entrepreneurs.Timestamps:00:00 Toronto-born builder turned full-time entrepreneur.06:03 Undecided med student starts healthcare technology company.08:21 SeamlessMD guides patients through healthcare journeys.12:32 Cold emailing VCs; few first meetings succeeded.14:43 Focus on priorities during existential business risks.18:03 Company growth: US customers, clinical evidence, EHR integrations.22:19 Payment models influence digital health adoption.25:40 Trust in Canadian healthcare declining, costs preferred.29:59 Market strategies adjusted; digital health emphasized post-2020.31:18 Top-down strategy more effective than bottom-up.36:11 Customization, subscription, clinical integration requires hands-on services.39:09 AI in healthcare: Admin use low risk, clinical complex.43:47 Optimizing healthcare journey with scalable care solutions.46:32 Distinguish passion project from sustainable healthcare startup.48:21 Telemedicine app failed due to poor integration.51:27 Insightful podcast on SeamlessMD's unique advantage.3 Fun Facts:1. Joshua Liu initially crafted his entrepreneurial skills by starting school clubs and non-profits during high school.2. SeamlessMD, under Josh's leadership, extends the analogy of a "GPS for patient care" to guide patients through complex medical journeys.3. Joshua Liu reveals a personal passion for basketball and aspirations to be a basketball sportscaster if not for his current endeavors.Joshua Liu's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshuapliu/SeamlessMD's Website - https://www.seamless.md/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    52:39
  • Inside Livara Health: Transforming Musculoskeletal Care with Rob Cohen
    Send us a textWelcome to another episode of The Uprising Show! In today's discussion, host Vivek and our guest Rob Cohen dive deep into the intricacies of healthcare, particularly focusing on value-based musculoskeletal (MSK) management. Rob, the CEO of Livara Health, brings over 20 years of expertise in the healthcare industry, with a significant focus on value-based care. We'll uncover how Livara Health is revolutionizing MSK care by blending entrepreneurial spirit with a solid, evidence-backed foundation.With U.S. healthcare spending on musculoskeletal issues reaching about $400 billion annually, Rob discusses the pressing need for conservative care, avoiding unnecessary surgeries, and ensuring patient satisfaction through comprehensive, holistic approaches. We'll explore Livara Health's innovative technology, such as their virtual platform for physical therapy, and their strategies for integrating seamlessly with existing healthcare systems.Rob also shares personal anecdotes about his journey into healthcare, his past hobby as a private pilot, and key advice for healthcare founders. Tune in to hear insightful discussions on navigating the complexities of healthcare, leveraging AI for better patient interaction, and the value of collaboration over disruption in achieving meaningful change. Don't miss this enlightening episode!Timestamps:00:00 Career paths are unpredictable; mine led to healthcare.04:20 Passion for improving lives in healthcare grows.06:58 Value-based care progresses slowly but steadily.12:49 Holistic musculoskeletal care, optimize interventions, partner providers.17:08 GLP1s impact healthcare by reducing procedures.18:32 Holistic solutions for musculoskeletal and psychosocial health.22:39 Monitor Medicare Advantage changes; prioritize resource investment.25:21 Prioritize health issues, convince collaboration is essential.29:48 Automate, innovate, integrate: seamless patient experience evolution.34:16 Generative AI improves patient connection and coordination.36:41 Participant and utilizer of integrated health models.39:39 Founders focus on integration, not disruption.Fun-Facts:1. Rob Cohen flew around Southern California as a private pilot for fun, covering areas like LA, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and the desert.2. Rob's piloting experience was purely hobby-based and took place around 1999-2000 and for several years after.3. Despite not coming from an entrepreneurial family, Rob developed a love for challenges and problem-solving, leading him into a career focused on healthcare innovation.Rob Cohen's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertandrewcohen/Livara Health's Website - https://livarahealth.com/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    43:51
  • Unlocking Personalized Health Insurance: A Conversation with Stacy Edgar, CEO of Venteur
    Send us a textWelcome to The Uprising Show! In this engaging conversation, our host Vivek sits down with Stacy Edgar, an accomplished entrepreneur, Reiki master, and CEO of Venteur — a personalized health insurance platform that's transforming the way businesses approach healthcare benefits. Stacy shares insights into her unique journey, from her early experiences in foreign policy and government contracting to co-founding Venteur with her brother. Discover how Venteur is leveraging AI to personalize healthcare choices, providing cost-effective, and flexible insurance options. Dive deep into the innovative strategies shaping the future of health insurance, including the importance of consumer empowerment and personalized experiences. Get ready for fascinating stories, industry trends, and practical advice for entrepreneurs navigating the complex world of regulated markets. Stay tuned as we explore the significant impact of Venteur, its growth trajectory, and its vision to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Enjoy the episode!Timestamps:00:00 Tech-driven family; co-founded Ventur with brother.05:00 Challenges transitioning to entrepreneurship from service background.08:08 Offer cash instead of group health plan.12:28 Wondering why cheaper individual insurance option exists.14:44 Ventura rapidly scaled, reaching 16,000 employees.17:29 AI-driven platform personalizes financial and healthcare decisions.20:49 AI simplifies personalized health insurance shopping experience.25:28 Brokers assess goals amid insurance price hikes.28:15 Diverse partnerships with carriers for tech solutions.29:46 Visibility on plans, revenue share, competitive insights.34:28 Ventur aims to disrupt insurance, gain majority market.37:47 Embrace bureaucracy by understanding and adapting rules.41:57 Worked in Bangladesh on healthcare sustainability project.44:30 Rethink healthcare payment dynamics, empowering consumers.47:25 Product assists with wellness, relief, and support.3 Fun-Facts:1. Reiki Master: Stacy is a Reiki master, a fact that isn't widely known in her professional network.2. Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family: Stacy comes from a family of entrepreneurial engineers, with her parents hailing from Taipei and Appalachia, respectively.3. San Diego to San Francisco: Stacy was raised in San Diego but now resides in San Francisco.Stacy's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacyedgar/Venteur Website - https://www.venteur.com/Stacy's X - https://x.com/stacymeiThe Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    50:04
  • Serhii Zatsarynin on Transforming Women's Health with Saliva-Based Fertility Tracking
    Send us a textToday's episode delves into the inspiring journey of Serhii Zatsarynin, a Ukrainian entrepreneur who transitioned from a civil role to founding his own company, Ovulio Corp., amidst wartime struggles. Our guest, Serhii, shares his personal experiences, including the fertility challenges he and his wife faced, leading them to develop an innovative fertility tracking device. This groundbreaking device uses saliva to track ovulation with AI and digital microscopy, providing quick and reliable results.We'll explore Serhii's entrepreneurial journey from Kharkiv to the U.S., his career pivots from export/import to healthcare diagnostics, and how these experiences culminated in creating Ovulio. Dive into the technological marvels behind his device, which offers a unique approach to fertility monitoring and is gaining recognition for its simplicity and efficiency. Serhii also discusses the regulatory hurdles, marketing strategies, and future aspirations for his product to become a household staple in health monitoring. Join us as we uncover how innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to women's health can lead to transformative solutions in the healthcare industry. Tune in now!Timestamps:00:00 Entrepreneurial spirit despite non-entrepreneurial parents.03:17 Transitioned from international sales to healthcare industry.06:59 Industry knowledge and business acumen enable confidence.10:19 Developed Avuleo to improve fertility tracking.13:42 AI detects estrogen by analyzing saliva patterns.19:53 Started marketing fertility insights via saliva tests.20:57 Quick hormone check with app integration.24:42 Tracking estrogen levels to optimize fertility procedures.29:07 Raising funds and prioritizing user focus daily.30:50 Entrepreneurship requires organization; share vision and goals.34:56 Easiest product for accessible, reliable tracking results.38:44 Evolving patient-centric care through tech advancements.42:41 New subcategory device with strong market potential.Serhii Zatsarynin's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/serhii-zatsarynin/Ovulio Corp's Website - https://ovul.ai/The Uprising Show Website: https://theuprisingshow.com/Vivek Nanda's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viveknanda1/Vivek Nanda's Twitter: https://x.com/vickksTopHealth Media Website: https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    43:56

About The Uprising Show

Welcome to The Uprising Show where we delve into the minds of the game changers, the innovators, the visionaries, and the pioneers of the healthcare industry. The Uprising Show is hosted by Vivek Nanda.Join us as we speak with the people who are revolutionizing the way we think and approach healthcare. Bringing you insights and inspiration from the most impactful voices in healthcare today.
