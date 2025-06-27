Relocalizing Health with Dave Chase

From Crisis to Reform: Marilyn Bartlett and Chris Deacon’s Proven Playbook for Lowering Healthcare Costs
Welcome to another episode of Relocalizing Health, where we dive into the critical and often complicated world of healthcare reform at the local and state level. In this episode, host Dave Chase sits down with two trailblazing leaders in public sector health: Marilyn Bartlett, renowned for her transformative work on Montana's state health plan and a member of Fortune's 50 World Greatest Leaders, and Chris Deacon, an experienced former Deputy Attorney General of New Jersey with firsthand knowledge of negotiating healthcare on behalf of state employees.Together, they unpack the real-life impact of skyrocketing healthcare costs on state budgets, infrastructure, and, most importantly, the everyday lives of public employees. The conversation moves beyond numbers, exploring how unions became unexpected allies in the fight for health plan reform- and why educating and engaging stakeholders is the cornerstone of lasting change. From the power of transparent data to the importance of local advocacy and creative legislative wins, Marilyn and Chris share practical, actionable lessons for mayors, school boards, and anyone interested in bending the cost curve without cutting benefits.Tune in as we shine a light on how shifting the status quo can restore trust, save millions, and lead to better care for all - plus, get a preview of their hands-on workshops at Rosetta Fest, where they'll pull back the curtain on hospital finances, contract red flags, and more. If you care about healthier communities and smarter spending, this episode is for you.Timestamps:00:00 Genius Thrives in Adversity03:50 State Employee Health Plan Challenges08:46 Economic Development 3.0 Podcast Insights10:55 Unified Approach to Health Benefits14:21 Effective Data Use in Decision-Making18:55 Federal Health Policy Movement Signals22:18 Montana Pharmacists' Legislative Victory23:25 Surprise Policy Gains for Advocates29:14 Touching Union Meeting Reflections30:41 Praising Marilyn and Chris's Impact33:04 Grateful for Fun Contract Work
From Economic Drain to Economic Engine
Welcome to Relocalizing Health, where we dig into the powerful connection between healthcare and community prosperity. In this episode, host Dave Chase explores a hidden economic struggle affecting towns across America, one where healthcare dollars can either drain local economies or become the engine that revitalizes them. Dave shares compelling stories, like how a reimagined approach to healthcare in Tangelo Park, Florida, helped fund college for every child and reduced crime dramatically, while unchecked hospital expansion elsewhere continues to burden families for generations.This episode shines a light on why traditional strategies to attract jobs may be less effective than transforming local healthcare ecosystems, highlighting real-life examples from Ohio to Alabama where communities have redirected wasted healthcare spending into scholarships, community programs, and job growth. Through cooperatives, innovative employers, and local leadership, Dave reveals a playbook for reclaiming healthcare dollars and harnessing them to rebuild the social and economic fabric of our communities.Whether you're an employer, teacher, community leader, or local advocate, Dave empowers you with ideas and tools to help your community thrive, reminding us all that the future of healthcare and local prosperity is in our hands. Join us as we explore real solutions already working across the country, and find out how you can be part of this growing movement to relocalize health.Timestamps:00:00 Healthcare Drains Local Economies05:11 Rethinking Hospital-Centric Economic Development09:47 "Community Focus in Transparent Healthcare"13:03 Community Wealth Through Cooperatives14:48 Localizing Healthcare for Economic Growth15:44 Rosetta Fest
Relocalizing Health with Dave Chase - Coming Soon!
Relocalizing Health with Dave Chase is where local voices lead a national healthcare revolution. A show hosted by Dave Chase spotlighting the real-world leaders — doctors, employers, and reformers — rebuilding American healthcare from the ground up. One town, one clinic, one breakthrough at a time.
While Washington argues and Wall Street profits, a quiet transformation is reshaping healthcare — one community at a time.Relocalizing Health takes you inside this movement with Dave Chase, founder of Health Rosetta, as he talks with the people leading healthcare's ground-up transformation. Their approach? Keep care local, rebuild trust, and redirect healthcare wasted spending into something that actually serves people.You'll hear real-world stories from employers, clinicians, and civic leaders who are designing health plans and ecosystems that work — and strengthening their local economies in the process.Featured guests include:- Public sector leaders who've redesigned employee health benefits to free up millions for essential services.- Physicians who've left corporate systems to practice relationship-based care.- Manufacturing executives using healthcare as a competitive advantage - not a cost burden.- Civic leaders helping communities reclaim control of their healthcare destiny.If you care about your community's future and want to see what's actually working in healthcare transformation, this show offers a clear-eyed look at proven models and how to implement them.