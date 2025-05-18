Breaking Mental Health Stigma: A Psychiatrist’s Inside Look at Healing Teens and Families

Welcome back to The Mindful Haven! In this week’s episode, we sit down with Dr. Nadia McFarlane, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Impireum, to explore the journey from her childhood in a close-knit Jamaican-American family in Queens, New York, to her impactful work at Impireum. Together, they dive into how Nadia’s upbringing, career transitions, and family influences shaped her compassionate, holistic approach to mental health — and why psychiatry is more science than stigma.Dr. McFarlane pulls back the curtain on what her busy days really look like, balancing early morning workouts, hospital rounds, clinical leadership, and motherhood. She shares heartwarming and honest stories about the challenges and rewards of helping young people and families heal, emphasizing the importance of treating the whole person — not just the diagnosis. From collaborating with families and schools to integrating modalities beyond medication, Nadia reveals why a multidimensional, connected approach makes all the difference.If you’ve ever wondered about the real-life impact of psychiatry, what “holistic mental health” truly means, or how to start reaching out for help, this episode is for you. Get ready for a refreshingly candid conversation filled with hope, practical insights, and deep empathy from a doctor who’s dedicated to transforming lives—one child, one family at a time.Timestamps:00:00 Cultural Assimilation and Family Bonds04:57 Choosing Pediatric Psychiatry09:29 Witnessing Patient Recovery Progress11:44 Addressing Teen Depression at Home15:38 "When to Consider Medication"17:25 Patient's Journey from Hospital to Recovery22:29 Pediatric Clinic Patient Policies24:28 "Addressing Delayed Mental Health Care"29:00 Collaborative Family-Centered Care Approach32:45 You Are Not Alone35:59 Coping with Loss in Healthcare38:12 "Giving Back from Privilege"The Mindful Haven - Show Website - https://themindfulhavenshow.com/ Impireum Psychiatric Group - https://impireum.com/ Pierre Aristide - Impireum Co-Founder - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-aristide-impireum/ Nadia McFarlane MD, Chief Medical Officer at Impireum - https://impireum.com/nadia-mcfarlane/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/