  Breaking Mental Health Stigma: A Psychiatrist's Inside Look at Healing Teens and Families
    Welcome back to The Mindful Haven! In this week’s episode, we sit down with Dr. Nadia McFarlane, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Impireum, to explore the journey from her childhood in a close-knit Jamaican-American family in Queens, New York, to her impactful work at Impireum. Together, they dive into how Nadia’s upbringing, career transitions, and family influences shaped her compassionate, holistic approach to mental health — and why psychiatry is more science than stigma.Dr. McFarlane pulls back the curtain on what her busy days really look like, balancing early morning workouts, hospital rounds, clinical leadership, and motherhood. She shares heartwarming and honest stories about the challenges and rewards of helping young people and families heal, emphasizing the importance of treating the whole person — not just the diagnosis. From collaborating with families and schools to integrating modalities beyond medication, Nadia reveals why a multidimensional, connected approach makes all the difference.If you’ve ever wondered about the real-life impact of psychiatry, what “holistic mental health” truly means, or how to start reaching out for help, this episode is for you. Get ready for a refreshingly candid conversation filled with hope, practical insights, and deep empathy from a doctor who’s dedicated to transforming lives—one child, one family at a time.Timestamps:00:00 Cultural Assimilation and Family Bonds04:57 Choosing Pediatric Psychiatry09:29 Witnessing Patient Recovery Progress11:44 Addressing Teen Depression at Home15:38 "When to Consider Medication"17:25 Patient's Journey from Hospital to Recovery22:29 Pediatric Clinic Patient Policies24:28 "Addressing Delayed Mental Health Care"29:00 Collaborative Family-Centered Care Approach32:45 You Are Not Alone35:59 Coping with Loss in Healthcare38:12 "Giving Back from Privilege"The Mindful Haven - Show Website - https://themindfulhavenshow.com/ Impireum Psychiatric Group - https://impireum.com/ Pierre Aristide - Impireum Co-Founder - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-aristide-impireum/ Nadia McFarlane MD, Chief Medical Officer at Impireum - https://impireum.com/nadia-mcfarlane/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    39:53
  From Combat Veteran to Mental Health Advocate: Pierre Aristide's Story and Vision for Impireum
    Welcome to the very first episode of The Mindful Haven! In this episode, Layla sits down with Pierre Aristide, co-founder and CEO of Impireum Psychiatric Group, to dive into his inspiring journey from a small town in Haiti to military combat veteran, pilot, and mental health leader. Pierre opens up about his own experience with PTSD, the challenges of navigating the mental healthcare system, and the spark that led him to create Imperium—a space dedicated to holistic and compassionate mental health care. Together, they tackle misconceptions about PTSD, the power of seeking help, and the evolving landscape of mental health in America. Tune in to discover how Pierre’s story, mission, and team are breaking down barriers and bringing hope to communities, and hear his vision for the future of mental wellness.Timestamps:00:00 Parental Influence on Career Path05:39 "Journey to Imperium's Creation"09:07 Rising Awareness of Mental Health10:52 Vision Success Through Team Belief13:55 "Team Effort Fuels Imperium Success"20:21 "PTSD: A Human Response"22:03 "Unforgettable Day's Journey Details"25:49 "Strength in Seeking Help"30:05 Expanding Holistic Mental Health Services32:29 "Podcast Launch: Partner Feedback Welcomed"34:35 Telemedicine's Positive ImpactThe Mindful Haven - Show Website - https://themindfulhavenshow.com/ Impireum Psychiatric Group - https://impireum.com/ Pierre Aristide - Impireum Co-Founder - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-aristide-impireum/ Nadia McFarlane MD, Chief Medical Officer at Impireum - https://impireum.com/nadia-mcfarlane/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    35:12
  The Mindful Haven - Show Promo
    The Mindful Haven is your safe, judgment-free space for holistic mental health conversations. Hosted by the caring professionals of Impireum Psychiatric Group, this show offers mindful, stigma-free discussions designed to help you feel heard, supported, and empowered. Whether you're exploring mental health for the first time or seeking new paths to wellness, The Mindful Haven welcomes you with open arms — connecting you to practical insights, heartfelt stories, and compassionate care for the whole person.The Mindful Haven - Show Website - https://themindfulhavenshow.com/ Impireum Psychiatric Group - https://impireum.com/ Pierre Aristide - Impireum Co-Founder - LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-aristide-impireum/ Nadia McFarlane MD, Chief Medical Officer at Impireum - https://impireum.com/nadia-mcfarlane/ TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    1:15

About The Mindful Haven

The Mindful Haven is your safe, judgment-free space for holistic mental health conversations. Hosted by the caring professionals of Impireum Psychiatric Group, this show offers mindful, stigma-free discussions designed to help you feel heard, supported, and empowered. Whether you're exploring mental health for the first time or seeking new paths to wellness, The Mindful Haven welcomes you with open arms — connecting you to practical insights, heartfelt stories, and compassionate care for the whole person.
