Siffat Haider
Welcome to The Dream Bigger Podcast, a podcast by Siffat Haider, Founder of wellness brand, Arrae. Each week, Siff will be chatting with movers and shakers who ... More
Health & FitnessFitnessHealth & FitnessAlternative HealthBusinessEntrepreneurship
Welcome to The Dream Bigger Podcast, a podcast by Siffat Haider, Founder of wellness brand, Arrae. Each week, Siff will be chatting with movers and shakers who ... More

  • Sivan Ayla, Influencer and Founder of Lux Unfiltered and Tan Lines: Getting Started as a Content Creator, Maintaining Authenticity, Building a Personal Brand/Aesthetic, Balancing Work & Mom Life and More
    On this week’s episode, I’m chatting with Sivan Ayla, Influencer and founder of Lux Unfiltered and Tan Lines. Sivan started her career as a blogger/content creator and grew to a full-time influencer and entrepreneur. Sivan is the perfect example of a very smart creator who leveraged her audience in an organic and authentic way to launch brands that were in complete alignment with her. We get granular on cultivating a personal brand, growing an instagram following, starting businesses and balancing mom and work life. Sivan even gives her best tips for showing up authentically, leveling up your social media, marketing a business, and so much more.    To shop this week’s hot tip, Patrick Ta blush, click HERE.  To connect with Sivan on Instagram, click HERE.  To shop Lux Unfiltered, click HERE.  To shop Tan + Lines, click HERE.    To connect with Siff, click HERE. To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.       This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Visit viveorganic.com and use code DREAM at checkout for 15% off your first purchase.    Head to airdoctorpro.com and use code DREAMBIGGER to receive up to 40% off your order.    Head to cymbiotika.com and use promo code DREAMBIGGER for 15% off sitewide or create a custom bundle for up to 45% off your entire order.   Expand your marketing division and start creating today, FREE with Adobe Express, available on all your favorite app stores. There are also plenty of other tips and tricks to get you started at adobe.com/express.   Produced by Dear Media
    5/9/2023
    59:14
  • Mona Kattan Co-Founder of Huda Beauty and Founder of Kayali: Serial Entrepreneurship, Being Intentional When Starting a Brand, Growing a Team from the Ground Up, The Importance of Community & More
    On this week’s episode, I’m chatting with Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty and founder of Kayali Perfume. Mona is an absolute force in the Beauty industry when it comes to marketing, social media, building a brand and so much more. We go through Mona’s journey as founder from building a beauty empire alongside her family members, growing a team from the ground up and building a brand’s community. We dive into how she started her fragrance business, Kayali, and discuss the importance of storytelling when it comes to fragrance. This episode is jam packed with so much information for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, marketing and beauty.    To connect with Mona on Instagram, click HERE.  To learn more about KAYALI, click HERE.  To shop KAYALI YUM PISTACHIO perfume, click HERE.  To learn more about Huda Beauty, click HERE   To connect with Siff, click HERE. To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.       This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Visit viveorganic.com and use code DREAM at checkout for 15% off your first purchase.    Expand your marketing division and start creating today, FREE with Adobe Express, available on all your favorite app stores. There are also plenty of other tips and tricks to get you started at adobe.com/express.   Produced by Dear Media
    5/2/2023
    48:08
  • Shan Boodram, Certified Sexologist & Intimacy Expert: Clear Steps for How to Get Great at Dating, Flirting IRL, Becoming Self-aware and Putting Yourself Out There, The Two to One Rule in Dating & More
    On this week’s episode, I’m chatting with certified sexologist and intimacy expert, Shan Boodram. This episode is so value packed and interesting when it comes to all things relationships, dating, sex, self-awareness and so much more. We talk about how to find a partner, how to refine your flirting skills, and making connections IRL. We discuss how we strive to get better in every area of our lives, but relationships seem to be on cruise control whether you’re currently in a relationship or single. Shan teaches us how to actively work on our intimate relationships like we would work on any other area of our life. This episode has so many tangible tips and will leave you feeling more confident and in control of your love life.    To learn more about today’s hot tip, Hush Cooling Mattress, linked HERE.  To connect with Shan on Instagram, click HERE. To learn more about Shan’s Podcast, click HERE.    To connect with Siff, click HERE. To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.       This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Head to cymbiotika.com and use promo code DREAMBIGGER for 15% off sitewide or create a custom bundle for up to 45% off your entire order.   Produced by Dear Media
    4/25/2023
    57:02
  • Vanessa Fitzgerald, Certified Nutrition & Health Expert: Adderall and Stimulant Detoxing, Balancing HRV, Curing Chronic Candida, Insulin Resistance, and More
    On this week’s episode, I’m chatting with certified nutrition & health expert, Vanessa Fitzgerald aka @veeshoney on Instagram. Vanessa is an overall healer and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to holistic healing. She has her own private practice in Los Angeles where she uses techniques like Nutrition Response Testing to assist individuals in healing and achieving optimal health. In this episode, we get into adderall and stimulant detoxing, the benefits of nutrition response testing, balancing hormones, curing chronic candida, and so much more.   To connect with Vanessa on Instagram, click HERE.  To connect with Siff, click HERE. To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.     This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Head to cymbiotika.com and use promo code DREAMBIGGER for 15% off sitewide or create a custom bundle for up to 45% off your entire order.   Head to aquatruwater.com and use the code DREAMBIGGER to receive 20% off any AquaTru purifier.    Produced by Dear Media
    4/18/2023
    53:39
  • Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika: Daily Routines for Optimal Health, The Importance of Grounding, Cold Plunging and Contrast Therapy, & More.
    On this week’s episode, I’m chatting with influential health expert and co-founder of Cymbiotika, Chervin Jafarieh. Chervin is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to optimizing health. We discuss routines and practices to implement in your life such as daily non-negotiables, grounding, cold plunging and so much more. We take a dive into how to get out of the victim mentality and lean into getting intuitive and introspective. This episode is extremely enlightening and packed full of tools and tactics to help you become your best and healthiest self.    To connect with Chervin on Instagram, click HERE.  To learn more about Cymbiotika, click HERE. To connect with Siff, click HERE. To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.     This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.   Head to cymbiotika.com and use promo code DREAMBIGGER for 15% off sitewide or create a custom bundle for up to 45% off your entire order.   Produced by Dear Media
    4/11/2023
    52:13

About Dream Bigger

Welcome to The Dream Bigger Podcast, a podcast by Siffat Haider, Founder of wellness brand, Arrae. Each week, Siff will be chatting with movers and shakers who will inspire you to live your best life. Expect to hear from wellness experts, skincare gurus, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. This podcast is like the best friend you can turn to for advice, who uplifts you, and encourages you to be your best self.
