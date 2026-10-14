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386 episodes
‘The Glow-Up That Changed Everything’ — Tatyana Lafata On Wellness, Self-Worth, & Her Journey of Personal Transformation10/14/2026 | 54 mins.On today’s episode, I’m joined by creator and entrepreneur Tatyana Lafata to discuss the power of a holistic glow-up, building self-worth, and transforming your life from the inside out. We dive into her approach to wellness, gut health, hormonal acne, and the routines and supplements that have become part of her journey. Plus, she shares how navigating personal challenges, grief, and a major life transition helped her reconnect with herself and redefine what it means to truly glow up. We also talk about how she built a successful paid Substack community, why she believes Substack is a hidden goldmine for creators, and how she’s using AI to help creators grow their businesses beyond social media. Whether you’re interested in holistic beauty, wellness, personal growth, or building your own business as a creator, this episode is packed with insights on becoming the best version of yourself. Enjoy!
To connect with Tatyana on Instagram, click HERE.
To follow Tatyana on Youtube, click HERE.
To check out Tatyana’s Substack, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Tiktok, click HERE.
To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s LTK, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s Amazon StoreFront, click HERE.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Listeners can get 20% off sitewide at woomoreplay.com with code DREAMBIGGER. That’s woomoreplay.com, and use code DREAMBIGGER for 20% off.
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Give them meals + snacks that are actually right for where kids are developmentally - balanced, intentional and made to support real growth. Go to littlespoon.com/DREAMBIGGER and ender code DREAMBIGGER for 30% off your first order.
Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too. And when Quince asks where you heard about them, let them know it was Siff Haider. It’s the best way to show support to the show.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
‘Stop Chasing Every New Beauty Treatment’ - Celebrity Dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Farhang On Lasers, Injectables, & Skincare Trends10/07/2026 | 43 mins.On today’s episode, I’m joined by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang to discuss the latest in aesthetic treatments, skincare, and the future of beauty. We dive into how to choose the right laser for your skin, the truth about injectables like Sculptra and Botox, and why you shouldn’t blindly chase every new beauty treatment. Plus, she shares her thoughts on regenerative skincare, exosomes, the skin microbiome, melasma, and some of the biggest skincare trends she’s seeing right now. We also talk about how to approach aesthetic treatments safely, what to look for when choosing a provider, the skincare products worth investing in, and how to care for your skin during pregnancy. Whether you’re interested in skincare, aesthetics, anti-aging, or simply want to better understand what actually works, this episode is packed with expert advice and practical insights. Enjoy!
To connect with Dr. Sheila on Instagram, click HERE.
To check out Avant Dermatology, click HERE.
To listen to Dr. Sheila’s Podcast, DERM APPROVED, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Tiktok, click HERE.
To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s LTK, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s Amazon StoreFront, click HERE.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Text DREAM to 64000 to get twenty percent off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.
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Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
‘Your Consumers Are Your Creators, Affiliates & Referrers’ — Kira Mackenzie Jackson On The Future of Influencer Marketing & The Right Way to Scale09/30/2026 | 1h 2 mins.On today’s episode, I’m joined by Kira Mackenzie Jackson, beauty and marketing expert, to discuss building standout brands, creating strong communities, and the evolving role of influencers in brand building. We dive into why consumers can be your best creators, affiliates, and referrers, how to identify and build around a hero product, and why brands should focus on becoming a leader within their category before expanding too quickly. Plus, she shares her approach to influencer marketing, why creators are increasingly becoming investors in the brands they promote, how to build a strong and opinionated team, and what it really takes to scale successfully in retail. We also talk about using AI to work more efficiently, building a career while being a mom, and why you don’t have to do everything perfectly to be successful. Whether you’re interested in beauty, entrepreneurship, influencer marketing, or what it really takes to build and scale a lasting brand, this episode is packed with practical insights and advice. Enjoy!
To connect with Kira on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Kira on Tiktok, click HERE.
To check out MPH, click HERE.
To check out Kira’s substack, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Tiktok, click HERE.
To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s LTK, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s Amazon StoreFront, click HERE.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Get $25 off your first purchase when you go to TheRealReal.com/dreambigger
Right now, you can save up to $230 on the 12 piece cookware set vs buying the products individually. And you can find even more set savings when you shop Caraway’s full Kitchenware collection. Visit Carawayhome.com/BIGGER to take an additional 10% off your next purchase. This deal is exclusive for our listeners, so visit Carawayhome.com/BIGGER or use code BIGGER at checkout.
Listeners can get 20% off sitewide at woomoreplay.com with code DREAMBIGGER. That’s woomoreplay.com, and use code DREAMBIGGER for 20% off.
Give them meals + snacks that are actually right for where kids are developmentally - balanced, intentional and made to support real growth. Go to littlespoon.com/DREAMBIGGER and enter code DREAMBIGGER for 30% off your first order.
Visit coyuchi.com/dreambigger for 15% off your first purchase of the most comfortable bedding you’ll ever own. That’s coyuchi.com/dreambigger. Some exclusions apply.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
My Postpartum Playbook: The Systems, Support & Routines That Helped Me Feel Like Myself Again09/23/2026 | 41 mins.On today’s solo episode, I’m sharing my postpartum playbook and taking you through my first month after having Reign. I dive into the systems I put in place before giving birth, from having full-time help and preparing meals to setting expectations with Nish and prioritizing sleep and recovery. I also share how I approached breastfeeding, getting back into movement, supporting my body through nutrition and supplements, and the postpartum routines that have helped me feel more like myself again. We talk about the importance of having a village, asking for help, creating systems that take decision-making off your plate, and giving yourself permission to prioritize your own recovery while caring for a newborn. I also open up about what the first few weeks actually felt like emotionally and physically, what surprised me about postpartum, and why I believe women deserve more support during this transition. If you’re pregnant, preparing for postpartum, or simply curious about what my first month of motherhood has been like, this episode is for you. Enjoy!
To connect with Siff on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Tiktok, click HERE.
To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s LTK, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s Amazon StoreFront, click HERE.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Find the fall pieces you’ll reach for most at Quince. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to Quince.com/dreambigger. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too. That’s Quince.com/dreambigger
Get 15% off Branch Basics with the code DREAMBIGGER at branchbasics.com/DREAMBIGGER #branchbasicspod
It is time to stop thinking about starting your business and start doing, and you can do that by heading to shopify.com/dreambigger
Text DREAM to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.
Listeners can get 20% off sitewide at woomoreplay.com with code DREAMBIGGER. That’s woomoreplay.com, and use code DREAMBIGGER for 20% off.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
‘I Wasn’t Trying to Sell Naturium in Three Years. I Was Just Trying to Build a Business’ — Susan Yara On Building a $355 Million Brand, Finding Success & Starting Over With Playa09/16/2026 | 1h 6 mins.On today’s episode, I’m joined by Susan Yara, beauty entrepreneur and founder of Naturium and Playa, to discuss building standout beauty brands, creating products that truly work, and finding success by focusing on the business—not the exit. We dive into how Susan built Naturium from the ground up, the importance of product quality and innovation, what it takes to create a brand people genuinely want, and why the market doesn’t necessarily need more brands—it needs better ones. Plus, she shares what inspired her to launch Playa, how she approaches product development and retail partnerships, the lessons she learned from building Naturium, and what it’s like to start again with a new brand. We also talk about personal branding, embracing every side of yourself, balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, building wealth, and why women don’t have to choose between being fun, feminine, intelligent, and successful. Whether you’re interested in beauty, entrepreneurship, personal branding, or what it really takes to build a lasting company, this episode is packed with fascinating insights and practical advice. Enjoy!
To connect with Susan Yara on Instagram, click HERE.
To check out Susan’s Youtube Channel, click HERE.
To check out Susan’s Podcast, Glow Lab, click HERE.
To shop PLAYA, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Instagram, click HERE.
To connect with Siff on Tiktok, click HERE.
To learn more about Arrae, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s LTK, click HERE.
To check out Siff’s Amazon StoreFront, click HERE.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Visit coyuchi.com/dreambigger for 15% off your first purchase of the most comfortable bedding you’ll ever own (some exclusions apply)
It is time to stop thinking about starting your business and start doing, and you can do that by heading to shopify.com/dreambigger
Give them meals + snacks that are actually right for where kids are developmentally - balanced, intentional and made to support real growth. Go to littlespoon.com/DREAMBIGGER and enter code DREAMBIGGER for 30% off your first order.
Listeners can get 20% off sitewide at woomoreplay.com with code DREAMBIGGER. That’s woomoreplay.com, and use code DREAMBIGGER for 20% off.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Dream Bigger Podcast
Welcome to The Dream Bigger Podcast, a podcast by Siffat Haider, Founder of wellness brand, Arrae. Each week, Siff will be chatting with movers and shakers who will inspire you to live your best life. Expect to hear from wellness experts, skincare gurus, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. This podcast is like the best friend you can turn to for advice, who uplifts you, and encourages you to be your best self.Podcast website
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