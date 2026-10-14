On today’s episode, I’m joined by creator and entrepreneur Tatyana Lafata to discuss the power of a holistic glow-up, building self-worth, and transforming your life from the inside out. We dive into her approach to wellness, gut health, hormonal acne, and the routines and supplements that have become part of her journey. Plus, she shares how navigating personal challenges, grief, and a major life transition helped her reconnect with herself and redefine what it means to truly glow up. We also talk about how she built a successful paid Substack community, why she believes Substack is a hidden goldmine for creators, and how she’s using AI to help creators grow their businesses beyond social media. Whether you’re interested in holistic beauty, wellness, personal growth, or building your own business as a creator, this episode is packed with insights on becoming the best version of yourself. Enjoy!



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This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.



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