On this week's episode, I'm chatting with Sivan Ayla, Influencer and founder of Lux Unfiltered and Tan Lines. Sivan started her career as a blogger/content creator and grew to a full-time influencer and entrepreneur. Sivan is the perfect example of a very smart creator who leveraged her audience in an organic and authentic way to launch brands that were in complete alignment with her. We get granular on cultivating a personal brand, growing an instagram following, starting businesses and balancing mom and work life. Sivan even gives her best tips for showing up authentically, leveling up your social media, marketing a business, and so much more.