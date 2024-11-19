Do This, NOT That: Marketing Tips with Jay Schwedelson l Presented By Marigold

Ep. 221 - GUEST: USA TODAY BESTSELLER! "7 Rules of Self Reliance" with Maha Abouelenein AUTHOR🚦STOP WAITING FOR PERMISSION AND TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE!💯

In this episode of Do This, Not That, host Jay Schwedelson interviews Maha Abouelenein, author of the bestselling book "7 Rules of Self Reliance". They discuss the importance of self-reliance in personal and professional development, how to overcome self-doubt, and the value of building a strong reputation.=================================================================Best Moments:(01:27) Introduction of Maha Abouelenein and her bestselling book(04:57) How to start practicing self-reliance in your career(06:35) The importance of taking initiative and offering value(09:32) Overcoming imposter syndrome and self-doubt(12:47) The concept of "launch and iterate" in personal growth(15:55) The importance of building and managing your reputation(18:59) Information on how to get Maha's book and connect with her=================================================================Guest Bio:Maha Abouelenein is a professional storyteller with a 30-year career in business and 20 years as an entrepreneur. She has worked for major companies like Google and Netflix, opening offices around the world. Maha is the author of the USA Today and Amazon bestseller "7 Rules of Self Reliance". Born and raised in Minnesota to Egyptian parents, she has lived half her life in the US and the other half in Egypt and Dubai. Maha specializes in communications, personal branding, and corporate storytelling for high-net-worth individuals and government officials.=================================================================MASSIVE thank you to our Sponsor, Marigold!!Marigold is a relationship marketing platform designed to help you acquire new customers and turn them into superfans with their best-in-class loyalty solutions. Don’t take my word for it though, American Airlines, Honeybaked Ham, Title Boxing, and Notre Dame University are also customers!Regardless of your size, check out Marigold today to get the solution you need to grow your business!Check out this free content from marigold that Jay has loved digesting, 5 Steps For Selecting The Right Email Marketing Platform.