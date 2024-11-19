Do This, NOT That: Marketing Tips with Jay Schwedelson l Presented By Marigold

Ep. 223 - BLUESKY! SpongeBob! ChatGPT Email Trick! 🧠🧐 THANKSGIVING Menu : YES or NO WAY! 🦃 What’s Up THIS WEEK
In this episode of Do This, Not That, host Jay Schwedelson provides a quick rundown of the latest happenings in marketing, business, and life. He covers the rapid growth of the new social media platform Bluesky, Wendy's successful marketing collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants, a unique email subject line analysis technique using ChatGPT, and insights into the social media growth of reality TV stars from Love is Blind.=================================================================Best Moments:(00:58) Introduction to Bluesky, the new Twitter-like social platform(03:46) Wendy's collaboration with SpongeBob and its impact on sales(05:00) Email subject line analysis technique using ChatGPT(06:29) Social media growth of Love is Blind contestants(07:39) Potential earnings for reality TV stars from social media influencing=================================================================MASSIVE thank you to our Sponsor, Marigold!!Marigold is a relationship marketing platform designed to help you acquire new customers and turn them into superfans with their best-in-class loyalty solutions. Don’t take my word for it though, American Airlines, Honeybaked Ham, Title Boxing, and Notre Dame University are also customers!Regardless of your size, check out Marigold today to get the solution you need to grow your business!Check out this free content from marigold that Jay has loved digesting, 5 Steps For Selecting The Right Email Marketing Platform.
SPECIAL SERIES: ===> INSTAGRAM SECRETS! The Marketing Millennials FOUNDER shares REAL TACTICS to GROWTH! 🚽 <=== | BATHROOM Break #30 (COLLAB: The Marketing Millennials + Do This, Not That)
In this episode of The Bathroom Break, hosts Daniel Murray and Jay Schwedelson discuss Instagram strategies for B2B marketing. They share tips on how to effectively use the platform to grow your brand and engage with your audience, covering topics such as algorithm preferences, Reels, hashtags, and the importance of video content.=================================================================Best Moments:(01:44) Jay's inquiry about Instagram for B2B marketing(02:16) Daniel's overview of Instagram algorithm preferences(03:00) Tips for creating and posting Instagram Reels(03:48) The importance of using hashtags and music in posts(04:38) Strategies for static posts on Instagram(05:22) The emphasis on video content across platforms(05:54) How to share podcast clips on Instagram(06:29) The significance of shareable content and engagement metrics(07:23) Techniques for maximizing story views and engagement(08:22) Comparing Instagram to LinkedIn for B2B networking(09:25) Closing remarks and podcast recommendations
Ep. 222: STOP WAITING! 🛑 Make 2025 YOUR Year! No Plan = Great Plan! 🏡 And I DON’T TALK TO MY NEIGHBORS! Jay’s Scoop
In this episode of Do This, Not That, host Jay Schwedelson emphasizes the importance of taking action and getting started on your goals, rather than waiting for the perfect moment. He shares insights on how successful companies often begin with simple ideas and evolve over time, highlighting that having a detailed plan isn't always necessary to achieve success.=================================================================Best Moments:(00:50) The value of getting started on your goals(01:58) There is never a perfect time to begin(02:33) Facebook's humble beginnings as FaceMash(03:12) Airbnb's initial concept for industry conferences(03:41) Mattel's origins as a picture frame company(04:29) Personal anecdote about career advancement in Jay's company(05:17) Richard Branson's advice on seizing opportunities(05:56) Barbara Corcoran's perspective on unplanned success(06:52) Sponsor message for Marigold email marketing platform(07:58) Jay's humorous story about avoiding neighbors(11:02) Promotion for free email certification program at certifiedguru.com
Ep. 221 - GUEST: USA TODAY BESTSELLER! "7 Rules of Self Reliance" with Maha Abouelenein AUTHOR🚦STOP WAITING FOR PERMISSION AND TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE!💯
In this episode of Do This, Not That, host Jay Schwedelson interviews Maha Abouelenein, author of the bestselling book "7 Rules of Self Reliance". They discuss the importance of self-reliance in personal and professional development, how to overcome self-doubt, and the value of building a strong reputation.=================================================================Best Moments:(01:27) Introduction of Maha Abouelenein and her bestselling book(04:57) How to start practicing self-reliance in your career(06:35) The importance of taking initiative and offering value(09:32) Overcoming imposter syndrome and self-doubt(12:47) The concept of "launch and iterate" in personal growth(15:55) The importance of building and managing your reputation(18:59) Information on how to get Maha's book and connect with her=================================================================Guest Bio:Maha Abouelenein is a professional storyteller with a 30-year career in business and 20 years as an entrepreneur. She has worked for major companies like Google and Netflix, opening offices around the world. Maha is the author of the USA Today and Amazon bestseller "7 Rules of Self Reliance". Born and raised in Minnesota to Egyptian parents, she has lived half her life in the US and the other half in Egypt and Dubai. Maha specializes in communications, personal branding, and corporate storytelling for high-net-worth individuals and government officials.
Ep. 220 - EASY 145% INCREASE in Performance!?!😮 Content Marketing TEST! 🍷 Wine knowledge👎 Ask Us ANYTHING
In this episode of Do This, Not That, host Jay Schwedelson discusses upcoming trends in content marketing and answers questions from listeners in an "Ask Us Anything" segment.=================================================================Best Moments:(01:04) Question from Ella about content marketing changes for 2025(02:29) Concept of making content expire to create FOMO(03:56) Statistics on expiring content performance(05:21) Podcast sponsorship by Marigold email platform(06:35) Question from Sofia about Jay's hobbies(09:56) Promotion of upcoming email certification course
About Do This, NOT That: Marketing Tips with Jay Schwedelson l Presented By Marigold
Welcome to "Do This, NOT That!" - your ultimate destination for mastering marketing insights. Join us as we dive deep into the world of marketing, unlocking powerful strategies and game-changing tactics that will revolutionize your approach.Our podcast offers actionable takeaways and practical advice to supercharge your marketing game. Explore the power of decision-making, the art of nurturing contacts, and the influence of loss aversion in marketing. Discover how anchoring and positive psychology can elevate your campaigns to new heights.Unravel the secrets of understanding your audience's minds and tapping into behavioral science principles. We guide you on a journey to marketing mastery, empowering you to make the right decisions and drive remarkable results.Tune in to "Do This, NOT That!" to unlock your full marketing potential, stay ahead in the competitive landscape, and embark on this thrilling marketing adventure with us!