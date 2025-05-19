The Healthcare STARcast - Show Promo

The Healthcare STARcast is where healthcare’s true leaders shine. Hosted by Subbu Ramalingam, a seasoned healthcare executive, this podcast goes beyond STAR ratings and risk scores to reveal the strategies, innovations, and mindsets driving real-world healthcare excellence.Every episode delivers clear insights, bold frameworks, and practical ideas designed for healthcare executives, operators, clinicians, and innovators ready to lead at the next level. Whether you're improving quality, scaling value-based care, or reimagining patient outcomes, The Healthcare STARcast gives you the edge to lead with confidence. Stay tuned!Show Website - https://healthcarestarcast.com/ Subbu Ramalingam - Show Host - Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/subburamalingam/ FloWise Leadership - https://flowiseleadership.com/ ViVega Business Services - https://www.vivega.co/ Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/