About The Popkin Method

You’re not crazy. Your care is just fragmented. Most people bounce between specialists, apps, and online “biohacks” without ever getting real answers.The Popkin Method is here to change that - with real, physician-led medicine that integrates the best of internal and functional approaches into one clear, personalized care.Hosted by Matthew C. Popkin, M.D., a board-certified internist with surgical training and functional medicine expertise - this podcast explores how to reconnect the dots between your symptoms, labs, lifestyle, and deeper health goals.Whether you're battling fatigue, inflammation, hormones, weight, or aging - this show delivers clinical insight, clarity, and next steps… with none of the hype.Real medicine. Real results. Real transformation.