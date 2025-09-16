Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Popkin Method
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Popkin Method
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Popkin Method

TopHealth Media
Health & WellnessAlternative Health
The Popkin Method
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • The Four Crucial Lab Tests Most Doctors Miss and Why They Matter for Your Health
    Welcome back to The Popkin Method, where real medicine meets real results. Have you ever left the doctor’s office feeling frustrated because your bloodwork was “normal,” but you still feel tired, foggy, or just not yourself? This episode is for you. Dr. Matthew C. Popkin reveals the four crucial labs that most physicians overlook: tests that could make all the difference between simply surviving and truly thriving. We’ll unpack why standard labs often miss the real issues, which advanced markers you should be asking for, and how understanding your unique bloodwork can unlock better energy, mental clarity, and long-term health. If you’re ready to go beyond the basics and get answers about your health that actually translate to results, you won’t want to miss this episode.Timestamps:00:00 Advanced Lipid Profiles for Heart Risk05:06 Advanced Lipid Profiling for Heart Health09:52 Gene Mutation Impacts Treatment Strategies12:12 "Supplements for MTHFR Gene Mutation"16:48 Advanced Testing for Heart and Mental Health18:08 Personalized Medicine Through Genetic Testing22:00 Navigating Medical Testing and Insurance27:12 "Proactive Health: Beyond Insurance Limits"29:04 Preventing Diabetes Through Early InterventionYou can see Dr. Popkin through his online virtual functional medicine program anywhere in the country or the world for that matter. You can visit Dr. Popkin in his Hollywood Florida office for an in person weight loss experience. Visit thepopkinmethod.com to send a message to schedule an appointment with Dr. Popkin or email Dr. Popkin at [email protected]. Podcast Website - https://thepopkinmethod.com/ Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - https://thepopkinmethod.com/about Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    31:22
  • The Truth About Supplements: What Works, What Doesn’t, and Building a Smarter Care Plan
    Welcome back to The Popkin Method, where we cut through the noise and deliver practical, personalized medicine insights that genuinely work. In this episode, host Layla sits down with Dr. Matthew Popkin to demystify one of the most confusing corners of the wellness world: supplements. Are they must-haves or just expensive placebos? Which ones are truly helpful, which are hyped, and which might even be harmful? Dr. Popkin peels back the marketing myths, shares his "Core Five" recommended supplements, and reveals how he incorporates them into real care plans alongside lifestyle, diet, and exercise, not as quick-fix solutions. Whether you’re debating that bottle of ashwagandha, worried about your protein intake, or overwhelmed by online supplement chatter, this episode is packed with clear, actionable advice and the clinical truths you won’t get from Instagram influencers. If you’re ready to build a supplement regimen that actually supports your health goals, you’re in the right place.Timestamps:00:00 Evolving Medical Approach: Supplements Included04:56 Essential Supplements for Optimal Health07:34 "Supplement Stacks for Better Sleep"10:48 Beware Fake Supplements Online16:27 NAD Therapy and Mitochondrial Health Trends19:14 Creatine's Expanding Benefits and Dosages22:15 Creatine's Effect on Body Composition24:44 Evaluating Supplement Effectiveness29:16 Core 5 Supplements Guide32:36 "The Popkin Method: Smart Supplementation"You can see Dr. Popkin through his online virtual functional medicine program anywhere in the country or the world for that matter. You can visit Dr. Popkin in his Hollywood Florida office for an in person weight loss experience. Visit thepopkinmethod.com to send a message to schedule an appointment with Dr. Popkin or email Dr. Popkin at [email protected]. Podcast Website - https://thepopkinmethod.com/ Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - https://thepopkinmethod.com/about Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    33:57
  • Why Weight Loss Isn't Just Willpower: The Science of the Popkin Method
    Welcome back to The Popkin Method, where we cut through the noise to uncover what really works for your health. In today’s episode, host Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. shares an honest, nuancedMatthew C. Popkin, M.D. explains why weight isn’t just about willpower or the latest diet trend; it’s a complex interplay of biology, hormones, lifestyle, and sometimes, medicine. He emphasizes compassion over shame, sharing insights from his medical practice and breaking down common myths, including the hype around GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The episode dives into the pitfalls of quick-fix solutions, the real risks of muscle loss on popular injectable medications, and most importantly, the comprehensive, individualized approach that’s the hallmark of The Popkin Method.Whether you’ve struggled with weight or simply want to understand the latest treatments and holistic strategies, this episode will help you filter out the fads, get real about sustainable change, and start building a path to better health that doesn’t rely on “magic bullets” just science, support, and a method that actually listens to you.00:00 Empathetic Weight Loss Physician05:15 Weight Loss Scams and Real Solutions09:01 Blood Glucose Regulation Dynamics09:45 Obesity Drugs Go Beyond Weight Loss13:08 Muscle Loss from Weight-Loss Medications17:32 Exercise and Supplements for Muscle Maintenance21:29 Optimize Hormones for Weight Loss23:30 "Prioritize Muscle in Weight Loss"26:53 Holistic, Personalized Weight Management31:11 Holistic Health Solutions Overview33:34 Hope Through Holistic Weight Management36:31 Customized Sustainable Weight Loss Program41:50 Weight Loss Assistance & Podcast43:40 "Final Thoughts and Contact"You can see Dr. Popkin through his online virtual functional medicine program anywhere in the country or the world for that matter. You can visit Dr. Popkin in his Hollywood Florida office for an in person weight loss experience. Visit thepopkinmethod.com to send a message to schedule an appointment with Dr. Popkin or email Dr. Popkin at [email protected]. Podcast Website - https://thepopkinmethod.com/ Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - https://thepopkinmethod.com/about Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    37:47
  • Bridging the Gaps in Modern Medicine: The Popkin Method Begins
    Welcome to the very first episode of The Popkin Method - a show where real medicine meets real results. In this episode, host Matthew C. Popkin, M.D., a physician who’s on a mission to revolutionize healthcare by bridging the gaps that leave so many patients feeling lost, frustrated, and unheard. Dr. Popkin shares his personal journey from his early days dreaming of medicine to his extensive training at institutions like the University of Miami, Mount Sinai, and the Cleveland Clinic.Dr. Popkin pulls back the curtain on the realities of modern medicine - fragmented care, information overload, and the struggle patients face between traditional and functional approaches. Dr. Popkin unpacks the story behind the Popkin Method: a patient-centered, compassionate blend of internal and functional medicine that aims to deliver answers, real improvement, and genuine connection.If you've ever felt dismissed or overwhelmed by the healthcare system, this episode will leave you feeling seen, validated, and empowered. Tune in for heartfelt insights, practical advice, and a sneak peek at the groundbreaking topics coming up in future episodes, from weight loss and hormone therapy to peptides, pain management, and gut health.Timestamps:00:00 "Journey Between New York and Florida"05:47 Closing Patient Care Gaps09:03 DIY Healthcare Anxiety12:50 Balancing Medicine and Lifestyle for Diabetes15:42 Compassionate Listening in Patient Care17:38 "Multivitamins and Creatine Benefits"20:51 Patient Engagement Through Drug Advertising24:35 Lack of Care Coordination Issues29:10 Coordinated Care Essential for Patients32:23 Methylene Blue: Health Trend Risks36:28 Addressing Sexual Health Stigma40:03 Affordable Stem Cell and PRP Treatments41:16 "Exploring Low Dose Naltrexone"44:43 "Introducing the Popkin Method"You can see Dr. Popkin through his online virtual functional medicine program anywhere in the country or the world for that matter. You can visit Dr. Popkin in his Hollywood Florida office for an in person weight loss experience. Visit thepopkinmethod.com to send a message to schedule an appointment with Dr. Popkin or email Dr. Popkin at [email protected]. Podcast Website - https://thepopkinmethod.com/ Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - https://thepopkinmethod.com/about Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    45:23
  • The Popkin Method - By Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - Show Promo
    Most people are stuck in a broken system. They have one doctor for weight, another for hormones, a therapist for stress - and a dozen half-baked supplements from the internet.It doesn’t have to be this way.Welcome to The Popkin Method - the podcast that finally connects the dots. Hosted by Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - board-certified internist and functional medicine expert - this show is your guide to personalized, physician-led care that actually makes sense.One doctor. One coordinated plan. And finally, the full picture of what’s going on with your body.You can see Dr. Popkin through his online virtual functional medicine program anywhere in the country or the world for that matter. You can visit Dr. Popkin in his Hollywood Florida office for an in person weight loss experience. Visit thepopkinmethod.com to send a message to schedule an appointment with Dr. Popkin or email Dr. Popkin at [email protected]. Podcast Website - https://thepopkinmethod.com/ Matthew C. Popkin, M.D. - https://thepopkinmethod.com/about Podcast Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/
    --------  
    0:39

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Popkin Method

You’re not crazy. Your care is just fragmented. Most people bounce between specialists, apps, and online “biohacks” without ever getting real answers.The Popkin Method is here to change that - with real, physician-led medicine that integrates the best of internal and functional approaches into one clear, personalized care.Hosted by Matthew C. Popkin, M.D., a board-certified internist with surgical training and functional medicine expertise - this podcast explores how to reconnect the dots between your symptoms, labs, lifestyle, and deeper health goals.Whether you're battling fatigue, inflammation, hormones, weight, or aging - this show delivers clinical insight, clarity, and next steps… with none of the hype.Real medicine. Real results. Real transformation.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthFitnessMedicine

Listen to The Popkin Method, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Popkin Method: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:47:01 AM