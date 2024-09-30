Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast
Listen to The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast in the App
Listen to The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast

Podcast The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast
The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast
Supercharge your learning and enhance your practice with this Internal Medicine Podcast featuring board certified Internists as they interview the experts to br...
More
Health & WellnessMedicineScienceEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • #462 Male Hypogonadism Pearls with Dr. Bradley Anawalt: Insights on Testosterone Deficiency
    Risks/benefits in older males, when to test, fertility considerations, and more. Master male hypogonadism diagnosis and management. Discover when and how to test, how to tackle confounding conditions, and why lifestyle changes may be more effective than testosterone therapy in certain patients. We are joined by Dr. Brad Anawalt, an expert in endocrine care, to guide us through the essentials. Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! Patreon | Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | YouTube | Newsletter | Contact | Swag! | CME Show Segments Intro Case 1 History and Physical  Laboratory Testing  Effect of Lifestyle on Testosterone Case 2 Prostate and Cardiovascular risk Treatment Options and Considerations Secondary Causes of Hypogonadism Case 3 Testicular Size and Klinefelter Syndrome hCG and Clomiphene Monitoring and Follow-Up Take-Home Points Outro Credits Written and produced by Paul Wurtz MD. Show notes, cover art, and infographic also created by Paul Wurtz MD.  Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP    Reviewer: Sai S Achi MD, MBA, FACP Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP Technical Production: PodPaste Guest: Bradley D. Anawalt MD Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month.  Sponsor: Pattern With huge discounts for doctors in training, now is truly the best time to request your disability insurance quotes with Pattern at patternlife.com/curbsiders. Sponsor: Litter Robot As a special holiday offer, Whisker is offering up to $100 off Litter-Robot bundles. AND, as a special offer to listeners, you can get an additional $50 off when you go to stopscooping.com/CURB.
    --------  
    1:31:40
  • #461: Facial Nerve Follies: Understanding Bell's Palsy
    A Bell-Ringer of a Presentation Is it a stroke or is it botox? No, it’s Bell’s palsy! Learn how to differentiate facial palsy from other sinister diagnoses. Join us as Dr. Jordan Amar (Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at USC Keck School of Medicine) gives us Bell’s palsy pointers (and a great mnemonic, if there is such a thing). Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! Patreon | Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | YouTube | Newsletter | Contact | Swag! | CME Show Segments Introduction Rapid fire questions and Reflex Hammers Case #1: Ms. Melanie Framework for Bell's Palsy Bell's Palsy vs Stroke: How to Differentiate  Approach to History and Physical Exam  Case #2: Mr. Lopez Red Flags in Facial Palsy (GROWLS FACE) Workup: From Imaging to Labs and What Not to Do Treatment: The Role of Steroids and Antivirals Supportive Care, Complications and Prognosis Take-Home Points Outro Credits Producer and Writer: Isabel Valdez, PA-C  Show Notes: Paul Wurtz MD, Ben Furman MPH MS3, Isabel Valdez, PA-C Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani, MS2 Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP    Reviewer: Leah Witt, MD Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP Technical Production: PodPaste Guest: Jordan Amar, MD Sponsor: Beginly Health Ready to take control of your job search? Visit beginlyhealth.com/curbsiders to get started Sponsor: OpenEvidence  If you haven't tried it out yet check it out, it will save you time and help you make better decisions go to openevidence.com/curbsiders Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month. 
    --------  
    1:07:19
  • #460 HFpEF: Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
    Preserve your sanity while treating heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.  Dr Michelle Kittleson @MKittlesonMD (Cedars Sinai) illuminates this confounding cardiac condition. Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! Patreon | Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | YouTube | Newsletter | Contact | Swag! | CME Show Segments 00:00 Introduction and Advice for Physicians 02:24 Case Presentation 04:16 Understanding HFpEF 08:11 Differential Diagnosis of Dyspnea and Edema 11:30 Diagnosing HFPEF: H2F-PEF Score and Testing 17:07 Managing Comorbidities in HFpEF 20:54 Non-Pharmacological Interventions: Weight Loss and Exercise 23:16 Understanding the Challenges of HFpEF 25:08 Medications 30:13 Promising Results of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists 36:38 Managing Salt and Water Intake Credits Writer and Producer: Deborah Gorth MD, PhD Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP    Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP Technical Production: PodPaste Guest: Michelle Kittleson MD, PhD Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month.  Sponsor: Bombas Head over to Bombas.com/curb and use code curb for 20% off your first purchase. Sponsor: Beginly Health Ready to take control of your job search? Visit beginlyhealth.com/curbsiders to get started
    --------  
    49:39
  • #459 DIGEST: Finerenone for Heart Failure, PCV21 and the latest Pneumonia Vaccine Recs, 24-hour vs 15-hour Oxygen Therapy, and PREVENT vs PCE for Cardiovascular Risk Estimation
    Join us as we review recent articles and news featured in The DIGEST issues #56 and #57, including finerenone for heart failure, the skinny on pneumonia vaccines and the latest, PCV21, long-term oxygen therapy (the REDOX trial), and the PREVENT vs PCE cardiovascular risk equations.  Fill your brain hole with a fully digestible meal! Featuring Alex Chaitoff (@alexchaitoff), Rahul Ganatra (@rbganatra), Nora Taranto (@norataranto), and Matt Watto (@doctorwatto).  Note: **Update on Pneumonia Vaccine from ACIP: After we recorded and just before we published this episode, the CDC updated its vaccine guidance to include pneumonia vaccination for all adults aged 50 years and older to receive either PCV20, PCV21, or the combination of PCV15 followed by PPSV23 one year later (CDC site accessed 24 Oct 2024).** Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcu health.org! Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | Swag! |Mailing List | Contact | CME! Credits Written and Hosted by: Nora Taranto MD; Rahul Ganatra MD, MPH, Alex Chaitoff MD, MPH, Matthew Watto MD, FACP Cover Art: Matthew Watto MD  Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD  Technical Production: Pod Paste Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP  Show Segments Introduction + Pun  Exploring Finerenone in Heart Failure Pneumonia Vaccines: The PCV21 Trial Long-Term Oxygen Therapy: The REDOX Trial Cardiovascular Risk Calculators: The PREVENT Equation Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month.  Sponsor: Quince Go to Quince.com/curb for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Sponsor: Beginly Health Ready to take control of your job search? Visit beginlyhealth.com/curbsiders to get started
    --------  
    54:41
  • #458 HFrEF: Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction
    Kittleson Rules Outpatient Heart Failure Volume 1 Provide superb outpatient care for your patients with HFrEF. Identify underlying causes of heart failure and titrate medications with ease. Dr Michelle Kittleson @MKittlesonMD (Cedars Sinai) breaks down the nuances of treating this common cardiac condition.  Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! Patreon | Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | YouTube | Newsletter | Contact | Swag! | CME Show Segments 00:00 Introduction  03:22 Case Presentation: Newly Diagnosed Heart Failure 07:26 Using Physical Exam Findings to Guide Diuresis 11:58 The Four Pillars of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for Heart Failure 15:07 Optimizing Therapy and Follow-Up in Heart Failure Patients 22:10 The Benefits of High-Intensity Initiation and Titration of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy 28:02 Consideration of Other Medications 40:02 Referral to Advanced Heart Failure Specialist 49:11 Optimizing Therapy and Follow-Up 55:33 Conclusion and Book Recommendation Credits Writer and Producer: Deborah Gorth MD, PhD Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP    Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP Technical Production: PodPaste Guest: Michelle Kittleson MD, PhD Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month.  Sponsor: Litter Robot Right now, Whisker is offering $75 off Litter-Robot bundles. AND, as a special offer to listeners, you can get an additional $50 off when you go to stopscooping.com/CURB. Sponsor: Beginly Health Ready to take control of your job search? Visit beginlyhealth.com/curbsiders to get started
    --------  
    1:04:24

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast

Supercharge your learning and enhance your practice with this Internal Medicine Podcast featuring board certified Internists as they interview the experts to bring you clinical pearls, practice-changing knowledge, and bad puns. Doctors Matthew Watto, Paul Williams, and friends (a national network of students, residents, and clinician-educators) deliver a little knowledge food for your brain hole. Yummy! No boring lectures here, just high-value content and a healthy dose of humor. Fantastic for Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Primary Care, and Hospital Medicine.
Podcast website

Listen to The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:03:51 AM