The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast

#462 Male Hypogonadism Pearls with Dr. Bradley Anawalt: Insights on Testosterone Deficiency
Risks/benefits in older males, when to test, fertility considerations, and more.
Master male hypogonadism diagnosis and management. Discover when and how to test, how to tackle confounding conditions, and why lifestyle changes may be more effective than testosterone therapy in certain patients. We are joined by Dr. Brad Anawalt, an expert in endocrine care, to guide us through the essentials.
Show Segments
Intro
Case 1
History and Physical
Laboratory Testing
Effect of Lifestyle on Testosterone
Case 2
Prostate and Cardiovascular risk
Treatment Options and Considerations
Secondary Causes of Hypogonadism
Case 3
Testicular Size and Klinefelter Syndrome
hCG and Clomiphene
Monitoring and Follow-Up
Take-Home Points
Outro
Credits
Written and produced by Paul Wurtz MD. Show notes, cover art, and infographic also created by Paul Wurtz MD.
Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Reviewer: Sai S Achi MD, MBA, FACP
Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Technical Production: PodPaste
Guest: Bradley D. Anawalt MD
A Bell-Ringer of a Presentation
Is it a stroke or is it botox? No, it’s Bell’s palsy! Learn how to differentiate facial palsy from other sinister diagnoses. Join us as Dr. Jordan Amar (Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at USC Keck School of Medicine) gives us Bell’s palsy pointers (and a great mnemonic, if there is such a thing).
Show Segments
Introduction
Rapid fire questions and Reflex Hammers
Case #1: Ms. Melanie
Framework for Bell's Palsy
Bell's Palsy vs Stroke: How to Differentiate
Approach to History and Physical Exam
Case #2: Mr. Lopez
Red Flags in Facial Palsy (GROWLS FACE)
Workup: From Imaging to Labs and What Not to Do
Treatment: The Role of Steroids and Antivirals
Supportive Care, Complications and Prognosis
Take-Home Points
Outro
Credits
Producer and Writer: Isabel Valdez, PA-C
Show Notes: Paul Wurtz MD, Ben Furman MPH MS3, Isabel Valdez, PA-C
Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani, MS2
Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Reviewer: Leah Witt, MD
Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Technical Production: PodPaste
Guest: Jordan Amar, MD
#460 HFpEF: Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
Preserve your sanity while treating heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Dr Michelle Kittleson @MKittlesonMD (Cedars Sinai) illuminates this confounding cardiac condition.
Show Segments
00:00 Introduction and Advice for Physicians
02:24 Case Presentation
04:16 Understanding HFpEF
08:11 Differential Diagnosis of Dyspnea and Edema
11:30 Diagnosing HFPEF: H2F-PEF Score and Testing
17:07 Managing Comorbidities in HFpEF
20:54 Non-Pharmacological Interventions: Weight Loss and Exercise
23:16 Understanding the Challenges of HFpEF
25:08 Medications
30:13 Promising Results of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
36:38 Managing Salt and Water Intake
Credits
Writer and Producer: Deborah Gorth MD, PhD
Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani
Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD
Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Technical Production: PodPaste
Guest: Michelle Kittleson MD, PhD
#459 DIGEST: Finerenone for Heart Failure, PCV21 and the latest Pneumonia Vaccine Recs, 24-hour vs 15-hour Oxygen Therapy, and PREVENT vs PCE for Cardiovascular Risk Estimation
Join us as we review recent articles and news featured in The DIGEST issues #56 and #57, including finerenone for heart failure, the skinny on pneumonia vaccines and the latest, PCV21, long-term oxygen therapy (the REDOX trial), and the PREVENT vs PCE cardiovascular risk equations. Fill your brain hole with a fully digestible meal! Featuring Alex Chaitoff (@alexchaitoff), Rahul Ganatra (@rbganatra), Nora Taranto (@norataranto), and Matt Watto (@doctorwatto).
Note: **Update on Pneumonia Vaccine from ACIP: After we recorded and just before we published this episode, the CDC updated its vaccine guidance to include pneumonia vaccination for all adults aged 50 years and older to receive either PCV20, PCV21, or the combination of PCV15 followed by PPSV23 one year later (CDC site accessed 24 Oct 2024).**
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Nora Taranto MD; Rahul Ganatra MD, MPH, Alex Chaitoff MD, MPH, Matthew Watto MD, FACP
Cover Art: Matthew Watto MD
Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD
Technical Production: Pod Paste
Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP
Show Segments
Introduction + Pun
Exploring Finerenone in Heart Failure
Pneumonia Vaccines: The PCV21 Trial
Long-Term Oxygen Therapy: The REDOX Trial
Cardiovascular Risk Calculators: The PREVENT Equation
#458 HFrEF: Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction
Kittleson Rules Outpatient Heart Failure Volume 1
Provide superb outpatient care for your patients with HFrEF. Identify underlying causes of heart failure and titrate medications with ease. Dr Michelle Kittleson @MKittlesonMD (Cedars Sinai) breaks down the nuances of treating this common cardiac condition.
Show Segments
00:00 Introduction
03:22 Case Presentation: Newly Diagnosed Heart Failure
07:26 Using Physical Exam Findings to Guide Diuresis
11:58 The Four Pillars of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy for Heart Failure
15:07 Optimizing Therapy and Follow-Up in Heart Failure Patients
22:10 The Benefits of High-Intensity Initiation and Titration of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy
28:02 Consideration of Other Medications
40:02 Referral to Advanced Heart Failure Specialist
49:11 Optimizing Therapy and Follow-Up
55:33 Conclusion and Book Recommendation
Credits
Writer and Producer: Deborah Gorth MD, PhD
Infographic and Cover Art: Zoya Surani
Hosts: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD
Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP; Paul Williams MD, FACP
Technical Production: PodPaste
Guest: Michelle Kittleson MD, PhD
