The Curbsiders Internal Medicine Podcast

#459 DIGEST: Finerenone for Heart Failure, PCV21 and the latest Pneumonia Vaccine Recs, 24-hour vs 15-hour Oxygen Therapy, and PREVENT vs PCE for Cardiovascular Risk Estimation

Join us as we review recent articles and news featured in The DIGEST issues #56 and #57, including finerenone for heart failure, the skinny on pneumonia vaccines and the latest, PCV21, long-term oxygen therapy (the REDOX trial), and the PREVENT vs PCE cardiovascular risk equations. Fill your brain hole with a fully digestible meal! Featuring Alex Chaitoff (@alexchaitoff), Rahul Ganatra (@rbganatra), Nora Taranto (@norataranto), and Matt Watto (@doctorwatto). Note: **Update on Pneumonia Vaccine from ACIP: After we recorded and just before we published this episode, the CDC updated its vaccine guidance to include pneumonia vaccination for all adults aged 50 years and older to receive either PCV20, PCV21, or the combination of PCV15 followed by PPSV23 one year later (CDC site accessed 24 Oct 2024).** Claim CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcu health.org! Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | Swag! |Mailing List | Contact | CME! Credits Written and Hosted by: Nora Taranto MD; Rahul Ganatra MD, MPH, Alex Chaitoff MD, MPH, Matthew Watto MD, FACP Cover Art: Matthew Watto MD Reviewer: Emi Okamoto MD Technical Production: Pod Paste Showrunners: Matthew Watto MD, FACP Show Segments Introduction + Pun Exploring Finerenone in Heart Failure Pneumonia Vaccines: The PCV21 Trial Long-Term Oxygen Therapy: The REDOX Trial Cardiovascular Risk Calculators: The PREVENT Equation Sponsor: Freed You can try Freed for free right now by going to freed.ai. And listeners of Curbsiders can use code CURB50 for $50 off their first month. Sponsor: Quince Go to Quince.com/curb for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Sponsor: Beginly Health Ready to take control of your job search? Visit beginlyhealth.com/curbsiders to get started