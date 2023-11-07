Show Notes: The Power of Intentional Growth: Thriving Through ChangeIn this episode of The Right Intentions, Todd Tononi dives into the transformative power of intentional growth, especially during times of uncertainty and change. Using the backdrop of the recent election and real-life examples, Todd shares practical tools and strategies to help you align with your values, embrace change, and create meaningful progress in your life.Key Takeaways:The Concept of Intentional Growth:Growth doesn’t happen by accident—it’s a choice.Learn to respond thoughtfully to challenges rather than reacting impulsively.Embracing Change as Growth:Reframe change as an opportunity to learn and evolve.Cultivate adaptability and turn setbacks into stepping stones.Ask: What is this change trying to teach me?The Daily Intentional Check-In:Take 5–10 minutes each day to reflect and realign.Answer these three questions:What went well today?What challenged me, and what did I learn?How can I grow tomorrow?Small, consistent reflections lead to big transformations.Aligning Actions with Core Values:Discover your top values (e.g., integrity, health, gratitude).Align daily actions with those values to feel more purposeful.Real-Life Inspiration:Hear how small, intentional actions helped others overcome challenges and thrive.Todd shares his own journey of navigating career transitions with intentional growth.Your Call to Action:Set one clear intention for the rest of 2024.Share it with someone who can hold you accountable or connect with Todd on social media using #RightIntentions.Final Thought:Change is inevitable, but growth is intentional. With the right mindset and tools, you can turn challenges into opportunities and live a life of purpose and alignment. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Ruppel Effect
Episode Title: "The Rupel Effect: Boldness, Plant Medicine, and Manifestation"Episode Description:In this thought-provoking episode of The Right Intention, Todd Tononi sits down with Tim Ruppel to explore the power of boldness, the transformative potential of plant medicine, and the art of manifestation. Tim shares deeply personal insights, from his experience with mushrooms and their ability to open spiritual doors, to how intention and action can lead to profound personal growth.They discuss the unconventional paths of life, including Tim's entrepreneurial journey, lessons from his upbringing, and his evolving relationship with his father. Along the way, Tim opens up about the unique philosophy behind The Ruppel Effect, his perspective on leadership, and why stepping outside the "matrix" can help us rise as individuals.From stories of resilience and self-discovery to a candid look at the challenges of modern masculinity and discipline, this episode will inspire you to look inward, embrace life's lessons, and lead with intention.Key Topics Discussed:The controversial yet transformative nature of plant medicine (e.g., mushrooms and ayahuasca)Tim's thoughts on leadership, discipline, and the value of adversityHow manifestation works in real-life scenariosReconnecting with family and finding gratitude through self-reflectionWhy stepping away from conventional systems can lead to personal freedom and growthThe role of boldness in embracing life's challenges and opportunitiesConnect with Tim Rupel: Social Media: Coming Soon!Tune in and let us know your thoughts: The Rupel Effect.Connect with Todd below and any of the list below:BookLinkedInWebsiteInstagramFacebook
The Sacred Actor - Wowza
In this special episode of The Right Intention, its a celebration of the 88th birthday of Wowza, who is a transformative figure in expressive arts therapy and holistic wellness, who has spent over six decades helping people embrace self-expression and healing.Wowza embodies a spirit of agelessness and vitality, which she attributes to connecting with her "larger self" or "the beloved," an inner source of strength that transcends time and societal expectations.Reflecting on her journey, Wowza shares how she transformed a challenging childhood marked by bullying and isolation into a life of beauty and resilience. Embracing her unique path led her to win Miss Florida and become a runner-up in the Miss America pageant. By the time she reached the Miss America stage, she began to feel the limitations of external validation. When she blanked during a final question, she knew her calling was beyond pageants and moved to New York to pursue acting.In New York, Wowza trained at the Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg, who taught her to embrace every role authentically, integrating light and shadow. This foundation inspired her to create expressive arts therapy, a method allowing people to explore their "social roles" as characters, releasing limiting beliefs and accessing their true essence.Today, Wowza remains a beacon of unity, founding the "Church of Wow" to encourage people to see each other as living art. Her mantra, "wow," reflects wonder without judgment. In relationships, she advocates for balancing masculine and feminine energies, empowering individuals to embody their authentic selves for deeper, harmonious connections.One of her signature practices, "curtain up, curtain down," helps people briefly embody and release emotions, fostering mindful self-awareness. In her book, The Sacred Actor: Igniting the Performance Art of Living, she invites readers to view life as a divine play, where each role brings meaning within a larger, universal flow. Her "great hum" practice—a simple daily humming—connects people to the vibration of life, grounding them in unity and love.As Todd and Wowza close, they reflect on love as a universal, transformative force. Wowza encourages listeners to embrace every part of themselves, live authentically, and connect with others from the heart. Her journey and wisdom remind us that by living from this larger self, we find freedom and harmony.Connect with Todd Tononi:Follow Todd on Instagram: @ToddTononiSubscribe to The Right Intentions for more thought-provoking conversations and insights into leadership, personal growth, and living with purpose.Connect with Wowza: https://www.amazon.com/Sacred-Actor-Igniting-Performance-Living/dp/B0D2P73WJ8
Farewell to Normal
Podcast Title: The Right IntentionsEpisode Title: Farewell to Normal with Eric FarewellHost: Todd TononiGuest: Eric Farewell – Entrepreneur, Adventurer, Author of Farewell to NormalEpisode Summary:In this inspiring episode, host Todd Tononi sits down with Eric Farewell, the visionary entrepreneur and author of Farewell to Normal. Eric shares his journey of breaking free from societal norms, carving out his own unique path to success, and living life on his terms. His story is one of adventure, risk-taking, and personal transformation, offering powerful lessons for anyone feeling stuck in conventional expectations.Listeners will hear about the pivotal moments that shaped Eric's career and mindset, from overcoming challenges in both business and life to embracing the power of failure as a stepping stone to growth. Through candid conversations, Todd and Eric explore how adopting a non-traditional approach can unlock limitless potential and create a life of purpose, passion, and freedom.Key Takeaways:The importance of embracing discomfort and uncertainty in achieving growth.How Eric Farewell redefined success by stepping outside societal norms.Lessons on resilience and perseverance from Eric's entrepreneurial journey.Practical tips for listeners on how to shift their mindset and create their own unique path in life.Eric's views on the future of entrepreneurship and living authentically in today's world.Actionable Tasks for Listeners:Identify one area of your life where you're following the "normal" path. Reflect on how you can break free and redefine success on your own terms.Take a calculated risk this week in pursuit of something you're passionate about. Embrace the discomfort that comes with growth.Reflect on a recent failure or setback. Write down the lessons learned and how you can apply them moving forward.Quote from the Episode:"True success comes not from following someone else's blueprint but from designing your own." – Eric FarewellResources Mentioned:Eric Farewell's book Farewell to Normal – Available on AmazonConnect with Eric on Instagram @EricFarewellLearn more about Eric's work at: ericfarewell.comConnect with Todd Tononi:Follow Todd on Instagram: @ToddTononiSubscribe to The Right Intentions for more thought-provoking conversations and insights into leadership, personal growth, and living with purpose.
Beyond Sleep: 8 Essential Types of Rest
Episode Title: Beyond Sleep: 8 Essential Types of RestSubtitle: Unlock the Secrets to Recharging Your Mind, Body, and SoulHosted by: Todd TononiEpisode Overview:In this episode of The Right Intention, Todd dives into the crucial yet often overlooked concept of rest. While most people think of rest as simply getting more sleep, Todd uncovers eight distinct types of rest that we all need to function at our best. Whether you're physically exhausted, mentally drained, or emotionally weighed down, this episode will help you identify where you're missing rest and provide actionable tips to incorporate into your life.These eight types of rest go beyond just physical recovery; they are essential for improving your creativity, relationships, and overall sense of purpose. Listen in to find out how to recharge your mind, body, and soul in ways you never considered before.Takeaways:Physical RestWhat It Is: Recharging your body through sleep and relaxation.Why It's Important: Think of your body like a phone that needs regular recharging.Tip: Prioritize consistent sleep and incorporate gentle activities like stretching or yoga.Mental RestWhat It Is: Giving your brain a break from constant thinking and decision-making.Why It's Important: Your brain is like a sponge—overload it, and it won't absorb anything more.Tip: Take mental breaks throughout the day and practice mindfulness or deep breathing.Sensory RestWhat It Is: Calming overstimulated senses, like sight and sound.Why It's Important: Your senses need downtime to function well and avoid overwhelm.Tip: Unplug from screens and spend time in quiet, calming environments.Creative RestWhat It Is: Taking a break from constant problem-solving to reignite inspiration.Why It's Important: Your creativity is like a well—if you don't replenish it, you'll run dry.Tip: Seek inspiration through art, nature, or downtime without pressure to create.Emotional RestWhat It Is: Being authentic and expressing your feelings without fear of judgment.Why It's Important: Emotions are like a heavy backpack—if you don't release them, they weigh you down.Tip: Share your feelings with trusted friends or journal to unload emotional burdens.Social RestWhat It Is: Taking time away from draining relationships and spending time with people who uplift you.Why It's Important: Think of your social life as a garden—tend to the relationships that nourish you.Tip: Set boundaries with those who drain your energy and prioritize positive connections.Spiritual RestWhat It Is: Reconnecting with your deeper purpose or beliefs.Why It's Important: Like a tree with deep roots, spiritual rest keeps you grounded through life's storms.Tip: Spend time in reflection, meditation, or connect with a community that shares your values.Purposeful RestWhat It Is: Taking time to reflect on your goals and life's direction.Why It's Important: Your life is like a ship—purposeful rest ensures you're steering in the right direction.Tip: Regularly reassess your goals and values to realign with your true purpose.Wrap Up:Please take a moment to leave a review—it helps us grow and reach more people. You can also connect with me on social media @ToddTononi or visit ToddTononi.com.
Welcome to "The Right Intention," where your host, Todd Tononi, invites you to join a transformative journey towards intentional living. Like many, Todd has grappled with the pressures of modern life, feeling overwhelmed and detached. This podcast stems from his realization of the profound impact that living with intention can have on our lives.Alongside inspiring guests who have reshaped his perspectives, Todd explores how intention plays a pivotal role in unlocking our latent potential and steering us towards a fulfilling existence. "The Right Intention" is more than a podcast; it's a movement against the backdrop of everyday noise. Here, we focus on practical tactics, timeless wisdom, and direct actions that empower you to take charge of your journey.We delve into personal development, enriching relationships, thriving careers, and spiritual enlightenment. This podcast is a sanctuary from the storm—a place to slow down, ponder, and reconnect with your core intentions. It's about living boldly with purpose, challenging the constraints imposed by society and our own doubts.With intentional living, we rise above the fray, align our deeds with our true values, and forge impactful, lasting bonds. We possess the strength to transform not only our lives but also the world around us.So, if you're ready to escape the tumult of daily life and unlock your inherent potential, "The Right Intention" is where your journey begins. Prepare to be inspired, moved, and changed. Let's embark on this profound journey together. Welcome to "The Right Intention."