🔴SHOCKING: The UNTOLD TRUTH Behind the Hostage Release

Join The Land of Israel Fellowship: https://thelandofisrael.com/fellowship/ Get your tickets for the Israel Summit at 25% off: https://events.theisraelguys.com/ Israel’s Prime Minister has called this a dark and difficult day for the nation. In one of the final stages of the ceasefire with Hamas, four deceased hostages were released from Gaza. Among them were Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, as well as an elderly man, Oded Lifshitz. These hostages were not only kidnapped and killed by Hamas but were also paraded in a barbaric, staged ceremony before being handed over to Israel. So-called civilians in Gaza brought their children and toddlers to watch the bodies of Jewish babies being paraded before the world by the monsters who kidnapped and killed them. The Israeli public is outraged by the depths to which the people of Gaza, including terrorists and so-called civilians, are willing to sink in order to inflict as much pain as possible on Israel. Joshua Waller, Luke Hilton, and Rabbi Ari Abramowitz share the heart of the Israeli people on this difficult day, finding hope in the midst of such darkness. The people of Israel are turning to the God of Abraham, and despite the challenges, we believe God will deliver His land and people. Follow The Israel Guys on Telegram: https://t.me/theisraelguys Follow Us On X: https://x.com/theisraelguys Follow Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theisraelguys Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theisraelguys Source Links: https://x.com/AviMayer/status/1892446608895201359 https://x.com/HilzFuld/status/1892472083533156676 https://x.com/ncole_r/status/1892157471466066246 https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/404187 https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2025/02/13/chinese-j-10ce-jets-arrive-in-egypt-marking-shift-in-air-superiority-strategy/#:~:text=Egypt%20has%20received%20its%20first,commitment%20to%20diversifying%20military%20suppliers. https://x.com/Osint613/status/1891424017069887837 https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2jz020ny0o https://x.com/KingAbdullahII/status/1889397743569019168 https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-hamas-war-news-ceasefire-hostages-02-18-2025-873e5177fea96dbf569ca96980eed29c https://x.com/HilzFuld/status/1892267272665788537 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkziiZlPdGg