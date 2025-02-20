🔴SHOCKING: The UNTOLD TRUTH Behind the Hostage Release
Israel's Prime Minister has called this a dark and difficult day for the nation. In one of the final stages of the ceasefire with Hamas, four deceased hostages were released from Gaza. Among them were Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, as well as an elderly man, Oded Lifshitz. These hostages were not only kidnapped and killed by Hamas but were also paraded in a barbaric, staged ceremony before being handed over to Israel. So-called civilians in Gaza brought their children and toddlers to watch the bodies of Jewish babies being paraded before the world by the monsters who kidnapped and killed them. The Israeli public is outraged by the depths to which the people of Gaza, including terrorists and so-called civilians, are willing to sink in order to inflict as much pain as possible on Israel. Joshua Waller, Luke Hilton, and Rabbi Ari Abramowitz share the heart of the Israeli people on this difficult day, finding hope in the midst of such darkness. The people of Israel are turning to the God of Abraham, and despite the challenges, we believe God will deliver His land and people.
🚨BREAKING: Hamas Offers to Release ALL THE HOSTAGES and Iran Prepares for 3rd ATTACK on Israel
Hamas just made a shocking proposal—offering to release ALL remaining hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. Meanwhile, Iran is ramping up for a third missile attack on Israel, calling it Operation True Promise 3. What does this mean for the region? Is Israel walking into a trap, or is Hamas desperate?
Egypt DEFIES Trump, Masses Troops, and Pushes a Radical Gaza Plan
Egypt just made a shocking move in response to Trump's Gaza plan, amassing troops on Israel's border and unveiling a bold, controversial plan of their own! With tensions rising, will this escalate the situation in the Middle East? Get the full breakdown of Egypt's actions and what this could mean for Gaza and Israel.
🚨BREAKING: Israel Receives 2,000-Pound BOMBS FROM AMERICA
A huge shipment of 2,000-pound bombs from the US have just arrived in Israel. Israel is about to start negotiations with Hamas for the 2nd phase of the ceasefire/hostage deal. Also, there has just been a huge shift in US policy towards Israel. Will Israel finally be able to finish Hamas?
Egypt Amasses Forces on Israel’s Southern Border | World War 3 About to Start?
President Donald Trump has issued a bold ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages by 12:00 PM on Saturday. With the clock ticking, the world watches to see if Hamas will comply—or face the consequences. The big question remains: will Israel unleash devastating force on Hamas if all hostages are not released by the deadline, or will they hold to their side of the ceasefire, even if Hamas only releases a few hostages? Meanwhile, even though the king of Jordan initially rejected Trump's plan to take over Gaza, he appears to be slowly caving. During a visit to the White House, King Abdullah praised Trump and announced Jordan will take in Gazan children. On the southern border of Israel, Egypt is rapidly amassing tanks and troops, signaling potential escalation. With all these military movements, the tension in the region has never been higher. In this episode, we analyze these critical developments, discussing the potential outcomes, the geopolitical implications, and what this all means for the future of the region.