The Key to Our Redemption | A. Theodore Tuttle | September 1980
The key to our redemption is Christ's Atonement and the temple, along with the saving ordinances performed there for the living and the dead.
“Always Remember Him” | Ulisses Soares | February 2019
Why is the covenant to always remember Jesus Christ significant? Elder Soares discusses how this seemingly small covenant affects all we do.
Covenant Teachings of the Scriptures | Victor L. Ludlow | October 1998
The scriptures teach us of the covenants of the Lord. Understanding God's promises to us will help us better understand their teachings.
Walking in the Light of His Love | Jennifer Brinkerhoff Platt | March 2015
We walk in the light of Christ's love by following His example, keeping covenants with real intent, and following the Spirit with humility.
Heavenly Powers | Carlos E. Asay | September 1980
The priesthood, the presence of the Holy Ghost, our temple covenants—these are heavenly powers that bless our lives when we live the gospel.
The temple is the House of the Lord, where we can make sacred covenants that bring us closer to Him. In his April 2024 general conference address, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become, and the kind of life you can have forever.” This podcast features speeches that emphasize the importance of our covenants with God and discuss the peace and power that come from worshiping in the temple.
Tune in weekly to hear uplifting and educational testimonies about how temples and covenants can have an eternal impact on your life.