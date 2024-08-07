About Temples and Covenants

The temple is the House of the Lord, where we can make sacred covenants that bring us closer to Him. In his April 2024 general conference address, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become, and the kind of life you can have forever.” This podcast features speeches that emphasize the importance of our covenants with God and discuss the peace and power that come from worshiping in the temple. Tune in weekly to hear uplifting and educational testimonies about how temples and covenants can have an eternal impact on your life.