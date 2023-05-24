Where Else but at BYU? | Brent W. Webb | June 2023

More now than ever, the kingdom of God needs deep thinkers anchored in faith in all disciplines, capable of reconciling scholarly observations with authentic, defining belief in God. Brent W. Webb, professor of mechanical engineering and former BYU academic vice-president at BYU, delivered this Karl G. Maeser Distinguished Faculty Lecture on June 6, 2023. You can access the talk here.