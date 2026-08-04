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141 episodes
“What Kind of a Being Is God?” What, How, and Why We Worship | Rebecca K. Hunter | August 202608/04/2026 | 27 mins.“Undoubtedly the most loving relationship we can have is the covenant relationship God has unfolded through His prophets. This beautiful and sacred relationship offers us immense blessings.” Rebecca K. Hunter, associate teaching professor at Brigham Young University, delivered this devotional address on August 4, 2026. You can access the full talk here.
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- The arts deepen understanding, strengthen connection, and invite us to become more than we were when we began. Curt Holman, Chair of the Department of Dance at Brigham Young University, delivered this forum address on June 23, 2026. You can access the full talk here.
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- “We must never forget who our greatest hope giver is, and that is our Savior Jesus Christ.” Jamal Willis, Assistant Director of Student Wellness at Brigham Young University, delivered this devotional address on July 28, 2026. You can access the full talk here.
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- “We can be a light to those around us as we draw strength from the Savior of the world, who will bless us in every aspect of our lives.” Bruce R. Brockbank Jr., Head Coach for the Men's Golf Team at Brigham Young University, delivered this devotional address on July 14, 2026. You can access the full talk here.
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- Our bodies are gifts, designed by a Master Engineer, and bestowed upon us because He is our loving Heavenly Father. By studying how our bodies work, we can learn a bit more about Him. Anton E. Bowden, Associate Chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Brigham Young University, delivered this devotional address on June 30, 2026. You can access the full talk here.
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About BYU Speeches
A spiritual boost, right at your fingertips. Speakers from all walks of life are invited to speak at BYU each Tuesday and share their experiences with the student body—and with you. Tune in for spiritual guidance, leadership tips, and more from highly acclaimed speakers striving to uplift and educate.Podcast website
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