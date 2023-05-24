A spiritual boost, right at your fingertips. Speakers from all walks of life are invited to speak at BYU each Tuesday and share their experiences with the stude...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Endowed with His Power, You Are Ready to Lead | Barbara Morgan Gardner | 2023
To fulfill our purpose, we must understand our divine potential, keep our covenants to gain covenantal power, and become perfected in Christ. Barbara Morgan Gardner, associate professor of Church history and doctrine, delivered this devotional address on July 11, 2023.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/12/2023
44:29
Let Your Education Change You | Christopher P. Oscarson | June 2023
To truly let our education change us, we must seek for truth, be humble, be patient, and make the Holy Ghost our constant companion. Christopher P. Oscarson, an associate dean in Undergraduate Education, delivered this devotional address on June 27, 2023. You can access the talk here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/27/2023
33:39
Six Things I Believe | Gus L. Hart | June 2023
There are six important things we can believe to help us develop our divine potential and complete our unique missions. Gus Hart, professor of physics and astronomy, delivered this devotional address on June 13, 2023. You can access the talk here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/14/2023
31:56
Where Else but at BYU? | Brent W. Webb | June 2023
More now than ever, the kingdom of God needs deep thinkers anchored in faith in all disciplines, capable of reconciling scholarly observations with authentic, defining belief in God.
Brent W. Webb, professor of mechanical engineering and former BYU academic vice-president at BYU, delivered this Karl G. Maeser Distinguished Faculty Lecture on June 6, 2023. You can access the talk here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/7/2023
45:34
Choosing Christ's Light Burden | W. Justin Dyer | May 2023
All choices bring burdens. Aligning our choices with Christ, with His Church, and with His Apostles is the light burden. W. Justin Dyer, professor of religious education, gave this devotional address on May 23, 2023. Access the talk here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
A spiritual boost, right at your fingertips. Speakers from all walks of life are invited to speak at BYU each Tuesday and share their experiences with the student body—and with you. Tune in for spiritual guidance, leadership tips, and more from highly acclaimed speakers striving to uplift and educate.