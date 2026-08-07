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Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Ligonier Ministries
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Latest episode

982 episodes

  • Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

    Shaped by Grace

    08/07/2026 | 5 mins.
    Spiritual growth isn't measured so much by the stature a Christian has attained as it is by the distance traveled and the obstacles overcome. Today, Sinclair Ferguson considers the many different ways God reshapes our lives. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/shaped-by-grace/
    A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
    Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

    Solutions for Distorted Souls

    08/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    Sin can leave our souls misshapen in subtle ways. Yet the Great Physician offers treatment to reveal and straighten what has gone awry. Today, Sinclair Ferguson conveys the means of being reshaped into the likeness of Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/solutions-for-distorted-souls/
    A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
    Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

    The Big-Headed Soul

    08/05/2026 | 7 mins.
    Pride distorts our thinking, making us more willing to heed our own minds than to submit to the mind of God revealed in Scripture. Today, Sinclair Ferguson poses the remedy for sin's big-headed self-sufficiency. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-big-headed-soul/
    A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
    Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

    Turned In on Ourselves

    08/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    Martin Luther described our sinful condition as being "incurvatus in se," turned in on itself. Today, Sinclair Ferguson identifies the damaging effects of living for ourselves and the transformative way that Christ reshapes us. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/turned-in-on-ourselves/
    A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
    Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
  • Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

    The Shape of the Soul

    08/03/2026 | 7 mins.
    By creating us in His image, God has specially fashioned us for fellowship with Him. But because of sin, our souls have been bent out of shape. Today, Sinclair Ferguson thinks about our need for restoration in Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-shape-of-the-soul/
    A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
    Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
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About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to understand its eternal significance, walking by faith rather than by sight. Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson is a weekday devotional podcast featuring thoughtful reflections on the Christian life and our relationship with God. Each week follows a theme to guide you day by day in the pursuit of spiritual renewal. A podcast from Ligonier Ministries.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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