Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson in the App
Listen to Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Podcast Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Podcast Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Ligonier Ministries
add
Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to under... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to under... More

Available Episodes

5 of 90
  • Forgive Us Our Debts
    The Lord's Prayer daily reminds us that we need more than strength to do better--we need God's mercy and forgiveness. Today, Sinclair Ferguson describes the freedom from guilt and resentment into which this prayer invites us. Read the transcript: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/forgive-us-our-debts
    5/4/2023
    6:28
  • Our Daily Bread
    Jesus teaches us to pray for our basic needs. Praying that way can both simplify and sanctify our lives. Today, Sinclair Ferguson considers how the Lord's Prayer directs us to ask God for strength to honor Him and do His will. Read the transcript: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/our-daily-bread
    5/3/2023
    5:57
  • On Earth as It Is in Heaven
    Since the Lord's Prayer has been given to shape our praying, it also shapes our living as disciples of Christ. Today, Sinclair Ferguson expresses what it means for God's kingdom and His will to be established in our lives. Read the transcript: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/on-earth-as-it-is-in-heaven
    5/2/2023
    6:15
  • Our Father in Heaven
    Jesus taught His disciples to address God as He did: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name" (Matt. 6:9). Today, Sinclair Ferguson reflects on the Lord's Prayer and the precious gift we have in calling on God as Father. Read the transcript: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/our-father-in-heaven
    5/1/2023
    6:24
  • Worthy Is the Lamb
    After long ages of conflict for the people of God, Jesus Christ arrived to fulfill Genesis 3:15 in His conquest of Satan. Today, Sinclair Ferguson invites us to join with all the redeemed in exalting our triumphant Savior. Read the transcript: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/worthy-is-the-lamb
    4/28/2023
    5:30

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to understand its eternal significance, walking by faith rather than by sight. Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson is a weekday devotional podcast featuring thoughtful reflections on the Christian life and our relationship with God. Each week follows a theme to guide you day by day in the pursuit of spiritual renewal. A podcast from Ligonier Ministries.
Podcast website

Listen to Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson, Dare To Stand and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson: Podcasts in Family