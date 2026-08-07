Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Ligonier Ministries
Latest episode
982 episodes
- Spiritual growth isn't measured so much by the stature a Christian has attained as it is by the distance traveled and the obstacles overcome. Today, Sinclair Ferguson considers the many different ways God reshapes our lives. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/shaped-by-grace/
A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
- Sin can leave our souls misshapen in subtle ways. Yet the Great Physician offers treatment to reveal and straighten what has gone awry. Today, Sinclair Ferguson conveys the means of being reshaped into the likeness of Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/solutions-for-distorted-souls/
A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
- Pride distorts our thinking, making us more willing to heed our own minds than to submit to the mind of God revealed in Scripture. Today, Sinclair Ferguson poses the remedy for sin's big-headed self-sufficiency. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-big-headed-soul/
A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
- Martin Luther described our sinful condition as being "incurvatus in se," turned in on itself. Today, Sinclair Ferguson identifies the damaging effects of living for ourselves and the transformative way that Christ reshapes us. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/turned-in-on-ourselves/
A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
- By creating us in His image, God has specially fashioned us for fellowship with Him. But because of sin, our souls have been bent out of shape. Today, Sinclair Ferguson thinks about our need for restoration in Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-shape-of-the-soul/
A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/
Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts
More Christianity podcasts
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to understand its eternal significance, walking by faith rather than by sight. Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson is a weekday devotional podcast featuring thoughtful reflections on the Christian life and our relationship with God. Each week follows a theme to guide you day by day in the pursuit of spiritual renewal. A podcast from Ligonier Ministries.Podcast website
Listen to Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson: Podcasts in Family