Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

By creating us in His image, God has specially fashioned us for fellowship with Him. But because of sin, our souls have been bent out of shape. Today, Sinclair Ferguson thinks about our need for restoration in Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-shape-of-the-soul/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/ Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts

Martin Luther described our sinful condition as being "incurvatus in se," turned in on itself. Today, Sinclair Ferguson identifies the damaging effects of living for ourselves and the transformative way that Christ reshapes us. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/turned-in-on-ourselves/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/ Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts

Pride distorts our thinking, making us more willing to heed our own minds than to submit to the mind of God revealed in Scripture. Today, Sinclair Ferguson poses the remedy for sin's big-headed self-sufficiency. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/the-big-headed-soul/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/ Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts

Sin can leave our souls misshapen in subtle ways. Yet the Great Physician offers treatment to reveal and straighten what has gone awry. Today, Sinclair Ferguson conveys the means of being reshaped into the likeness of Christ. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/solutions-for-distorted-souls/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/ Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts

Spiritual growth isn't measured so much by the stature a Christian has attained as it is by the distance traveled and the obstacles overcome. Today, Sinclair Ferguson considers the many different ways God reshapes our lives. Read the transcript: https://ligonier.org/podcasts/things-unseen-with-sinclair-ferguson/shaped-by-grace/ A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://donate.ligonier.org/ Explore all of our podcasts: https://www.ligonier.org/podcasts

About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

About Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson

Many people today think that seeing is believing, but Christians know there is more to life than meets the eye. We must look beyond this momentary life to understand its eternal significance, walking by faith rather than by sight. Things Unseen with Sinclair B. Ferguson is a weekday devotional podcast featuring thoughtful reflections on the Christian life and our relationship with God. Each week follows a theme to guide you day by day in the pursuit of spiritual renewal. A podcast from Ligonier Ministries.