Ryan and Selena Frederick
Hosts Ryan and Selena Frederick discuss modern marriage issues with transparency, humor, and gospel-centeredness. Join in for honest conversations, light-hearte... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • Intimacy without Obligation
    What if we experience obligation when it comes to intimacy with our spouse? Is it right to feel that way? Listen in to find out!Grow in your prayer life: https://40prayers.comTo learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.comThis ministry is entirely listener supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
    4/25/2023
    34:07
  • Should a Working Husband Help at Home?
    This week we are answering a question from a viewer that many of you may have questioned too! Join us for this interesting conversation...Grow in your prayer life: https://40prayers.comTo learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.comThis ministry is entirely listener supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
    4/18/2023
    23:10
  • 3 Lies that Keep Couples Divided
    Are you believing any of these lies, and if so, how are you to walk in the light? Listen to find out.Grow in your prayer life: https://40prayers.comTo learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.comThis ministry is entirely listener supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
    4/11/2023
    27:53
  • Is the Tradwife Trend Biblical?
    Like any cultural trend, we need to see it through a biblical lens and ask questions. We need to put the trend through the filter of scripture and go from there. Don't know what a #tradwife is? Listen to find out!Grow in your prayer life: https://40prayers.comTo learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.comThis ministry is entirely listener supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
    4/4/2023
    35:01
  • This ONE Question Can Improve Any Marriage
    It's such a simple question, yet cuts straight to the heart and truly helps you improve your marriage. Listen in to find out what this question may be!Grow in your prayer life: https://40prayers.comTo learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.comThis ministry is entirely listener supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
    3/28/2023
    27:53

About Fierce Marriage

Hosts Ryan and Selena Frederick discuss modern marriage issues with transparency, humor, and gospel-centeredness. Join in for honest conversations, light-hearted hilarity, and more than enough grace to go around.
Podcast website

