Over the past ten weeks, we've walked through the plagues that hit marriages the hardest. This final episode is about what comes after them: the blood, the deliverance, and the long walk that follows.



﻿RESOURCES:

Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com

Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com

Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com



To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com



This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner



Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!