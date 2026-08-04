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Women's Romance Novels? Countless Wives Commit This Sin and It’s JUST as Bad as P*rn08/04/2026 | 45 mins.Today, Ryan and Selena talk about a habit many Christian wives have but rarely question. They go through what the Bible says about it and show why it's just as bad as men watching p*rn.
• Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
• Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
• Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com
To learn more about becoming a Christian: https://thenewsisgood.com
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Ryan:
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Selena:
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https://facebook.com/selena.frederick
- Over the past ten weeks, we've walked through the plagues that hit marriages the hardest. This final episode is about what comes after them: the blood, the deliverance, and the long walk that follows.
RESOURCES:
Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com
To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com
This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner
Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
- What can a wife do if she is forced to take the responsibilities of the head of the household?
RESOURCES:
Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com
To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com
This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner
Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
- How can a wife or husband respond when their spouse treats them with cruelty?
RESOURCES:
Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com
To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com
This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner
Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
- Financial hardship wreaks havoc on marriages. How can we approach seasons of under-earning without losing the health of marriage in the process?
RESOURCES:
Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com
To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com
This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner
Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
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About Fierce Marriage
Hosts Ryan and Selena Frederick discuss modern marriage issues with transparency, humor, and gospel-centeredness. Join in for honest conversations, light-hearted hilarity, and more than enough grace to go around.Podcast website
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