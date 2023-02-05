Hosts Ryan and Selena Frederick discuss modern marriage issues with transparency, humor, and gospel-centeredness. Join in for honest conversations, light-hearte... More
Intimacy without Obligation
What if we experience obligation when it comes to intimacy with our spouse? Is it right to feel that way? Listen in to find out!
4/25/2023
34:07
Should a Working Husband Help at Home?
This week we are answering a question from a viewer that many of you may have questioned too! Join us for this interesting conversation...
4/18/2023
23:10
3 Lies that Keep Couples Divided
Are you believing any of these lies, and if so, how are you to walk in the light? Listen to find out.
4/11/2023
27:53
Is the Tradwife Trend Biblical?
Like any cultural trend, we need to see it through a biblical lens and ask questions. We need to put the trend through the filter of scripture and go from there. Don't know what a #tradwife is? Listen to find out!
4/4/2023
35:01
This ONE Question Can Improve Any Marriage
It's such a simple question, yet cuts straight to the heart and truly helps you improve your marriage. Listen in to find out what this question may be!
