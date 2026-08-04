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Fierce Marriage

Ryan and Selena Frederick
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Fierce Marriage
Latest episode

377 episodes

  • Fierce Marriage

    Women's Romance Novels? Countless Wives Commit This Sin and It’s JUST as Bad as P*rn

    08/04/2026 | 45 mins.
    Today, Ryan and Selena talk about a habit many Christian wives have but rarely question. They go through what the Bible says about it and show why it's just as bad as men watching p*rn.

    • Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
    • Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
    • Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com

    To learn more about becoming a Christian: https://thenewsisgood.com

    If this content helps you, please consider subscribing. New marriage and parenting videos weekly.

    Support: https://fiercemarriage.com/partner
    Subscribe to audio: https://fiercemarriage.com/podcast
    Socials: https://instagram.com/fiercemarriage, https://facebook.com/fiercemarriage

    More marriage content: https://fiercemarriage.com
    Our books and devotionals: https://shop.fiercemarriage.com
    Take online marriage courses: https://gospelcenteredmarriage.com

    For parenting resources and content, visit https://FierceParenting.com

    Let’s be friends! Find Ryan and Selena on their personal socials.
    Ryan:
    https://instagram.com/ryan_fred
    https://twitter.com/ryanfred
    https://facebook.com/ryanfred

    Selena:
    https://instagram.com/selenafred
    https://facebook.com/selena.frederick
  • Fierce Marriage

    Walking Out of Marital Plagues (Conclusion to the 10 Plagues Series)

    07/28/2026 | 31 mins.
    Over the past ten weeks, we've walked through the plagues that hit marriages the hardest. This final episode is about what comes after them: the blood, the deliverance, and the long walk that follows.

    ﻿RESOURCES:
    Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
    Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
    Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com

    To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com

    This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner 

    Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
  • Fierce Marriage

    The Plague of Disordered Roles (The 10 Marriage Plagues, 10/10)

    07/21/2026 | 33 mins.
    What can a wife do if she is forced to take the responsibilities of the head of the household?

    ﻿RESOURCES:
    Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
    Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
    Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com

    To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com

    This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner 

    Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
  • Fierce Marriage

    The Plague of a Cruel Husband or Wife (The 10 Marriage Plagues, 9/10)

    07/14/2026 | 43 mins.
    How can a wife or husband respond when their spouse treats them with cruelty?

    ﻿RESOURCES:
    Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
    Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
    Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com

    To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com

    This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner 

    Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
  • Fierce Marriage

    The Plague of Financial Hardship (The 10 Marriage Plagues, 8/10)

    07/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    Financial hardship wreaks havoc on marriages. How can we approach seasons of under-earning without losing the health of marriage in the process?

    ﻿RESOURCES:
    Master marital communication: https://speak.fiercemarriage.com
    Take the 31-Day Pursuit Challenge: https://31daypursuit.com
    Pray for your spouse with intention: https://40prayers.com

    To learn more about becoming a Christian, visit: https://thenewsisgood.com

    This ministry is entirely listener-supported. To partner with us, visit https://fiercemarriage.com/partner 

    Good news! You can now find FULL video episodes on our YouTube channel, The Fierce Family. Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkyO4yVeRdODrpsyXLhEr7w to subscribe and watch. We hope to see you there!
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About Fierce Marriage
Hosts Ryan and Selena Frederick discuss modern marriage issues with transparency, humor, and gospel-centeredness. Join in for honest conversations, light-hearted hilarity, and more than enough grace to go around.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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