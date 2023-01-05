BibleProject Podcast

The creators of BibleProject have in-depth conversations about the Bible and theology. A companion podcast to BibleProject videos found at bibleproject.com More
Why Cain Builds a City – The City E2
Why Cain Builds a City – The City E2

In the story of the Bible, cities are a bad thing. They're a symptom of humanity's violence and attempts to protect themselves instead of trusting God. In fact, in the second chapter of Genesis, God "builds" something for humanity's protection. And it's not a city—it's a woman. In this episode, Tim and Jon explore the theme of the city and the first thing God builds.

Timestamps Part one (00:00-12:51)Part two (12:51-35:26)Part three (35:26-44:40)Part four (44:40-1:14:49)

Referenced Resources
Trees and Kings: A Comparative Analysis of Tree Imagery in Israel's Prophetic Tradition and the Ancient Near East, William Osborne
Symbolism of the Biblical World: Ancient Near Eastern Iconography and the Book of Psalms, Othmar Keel
Wordplay in Ancient Near Eastern Texts (Ancient Near East Monographs), Scott B. Noegel

5/1/2023
1:14:49
5/1/2023
1:14:49
The Surprise of the City – The City E1
The Surprise of the City – The City E1

The theme of the city in the Bible is a surprising one. When cities are introduced in the story, they're depicted as "bad"—a human response to increasing violence and the need for self-protection—and gardens are depicted as humanity's ideal setting. However, in the book of Revelation, the new creation Jesus brings is a city. What's going on here? Join Tim and Jon as they start exploring the biblical theme of the city.

Timestamps Part one (00:00-20:11)Part two (20:11-32:09)Part three (32:09-50:30)Part four (50:30-1:06:53)

Referenced Resources
New International Dictionary of Old Testament Theology and Exegesis, Willem A. VanGemeren
The Garden City, John Mark Comer

4/24/2023
1:06:53
4/24/2023
1:06:53
Jesus’ Anointing Ceremony – Anointed E6
Jesus' Anointing Ceremony – Anointed E6

"Jesus the anointed one" is the literal translation of the Greek title "Christ," frequently applied to Jesus. In this podcast episode, Tim and Jon discuss both this title and Jesus' baptism, which the gospel writers depict as his anointing ceremony. Listen in as we explore the theme of the anointed in the New Testament and how Jesus' followers become anointed ones too.

Timestamps Part one (00:00-11:06)Part two (11:06-29:04)Part three (29:04-42:59)Part four (42:59-1:08:52)

Referenced Resources
The Acts of the Apostles: A Socio-Rhetorical Commentary, Ben Witherington

4/17/2023
1:08:51
4/17/2023
1:08:51
Firstborn Question and Response
Firstborn Question and Response

Do the biblical authors consider women the second-born siblings of men? Were Joshua and Caleb rivals? Why is Korah, the disgraced rebel, honored in the Psalms? In this episode, Tim and Jon dive into your questions from the firstborn series. Thank you to our audience for your insightful questions!

Timestamps 
Rijke from Japan (1:22)
Ludy from the Netherlands) and Laura from Ireland (7:30)
Craig from Australia (21:31)
Daniel from Tennessee (25:02)
Tara from Florida (30:19)
Garrett from Texas (36:05)
David from Massachusetts (40:32)
Lizzie from Texas (48:38)

4/12/2023
56:26
4/12/2023
56:26
The Anointed King in Psalms – Anointed E5
The Anointed King in Psalms – Anointed E5

David's life gives us two parallel portrayals of what it means to be God's anointed one: one is victorious—God's anointed is the giant feller and the snake crusher. The other one is a suffering servant, waiting patiently in the wilderness for God's deliverance. In today's episode, join Tim and Jon in the Psalms, where they'll explore both David's victory and his suffering and discuss how Jesus saw himself living out both those roles too.

Timestamps Part one (00:00-14:03)Part two (14:03-27:37)Part three (27:37-40:38)Part four (40:38-59:28)