BibleProject Podcast

In the story of the Bible, cities are a bad thing. They're a symptom of humanity's violence and attempts to protect themselves instead of trusting God. In fact, in the second chapter of Genesis, God "builds" something for humanity's protection. And it's not a city—it's a woman. In this episode, Tim and Jon explore the theme of the city and the first thing God builds. Timestamps Part one (00:00-12:51)Part two (12:51-35:26)Part three (35:26-44:40)Part four (44:40-1:14:49)Referenced ResourcesTrees and Kings: A Comparative Analysis of Tree Imagery in Israel's Prophetic Tradition and the Ancient Near East, William OsborneSymbolism of the Biblical World: Ancient Near Eastern Iconography and the Book of Psalms, Othmar KeelWordplay in Ancient Near Eastern Texts (Ancient Near East Monographs), Scott B. Noegel