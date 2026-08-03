BibleProject Podcast

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535 episodes
- Spirit of God E3 — We’ve discovered in this series so far that God’s Spirit, or ruakh in Hebrew, creates and sustains all life, moment by moment. Another key way the Spirit works in the world is by filling humans with wisdom. But in each story of the Spirit and wisdom, we’re left wondering: Was God’s Spirit working through that person, or was that just the person? In this episode, Jon and Tim explore the Hebrew Bible’s portrayal of the Spirit of God and human wisdom, revealing a profound partnership at work.
CHAPTERS
Recap and Setup for Spirit and Wisdom (0:00-9:09)
Joseph’s Wise Words to Pharaoh (9:09-25:47)
Bezalel’s Craftsmanship and Joshua’s Leadership (25:47-40:17)
An Extraordinary Spirit in Daniel (40:17-54:49)
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
In chapter 1, Tim briefly alludes to ruakh as life in Genesis 6, involving the Nephilim and “sons of God.” For more on this passage, check out our first question and response episode from the God and Spiritual Beings podcast series. Tim also teaches on this passage at length in module two of the Noah to Abraham Class.
Correction: in chapter 4 of this episode, Tim accidentally cites Daniel 4 as the place where King Nebuchadnezzar commands his magicians to tell him his dream and interpret it. This story is actually in Daniel 2.
Check out Tim's extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“Sanctuary feat. Asaph’s Arrows” by Lofi Sunday
“Lunch Break ft. Abstractv” by Lofi Sunday
“jazz club.” by Lofi Sunday, PAINT WITH SOUND
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today’s episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Tyler Bailey and Aaron Olsen edited today’s episode and provided the sound design and mix. JB Witty writes the show notes. Our host and creative director is Jon Collins, and our lead scholar is Tim Mackie.
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- Spirit of God E2 — The word we translate in English as “spirit” is ruakh in the Hebrew Bible, and it can mean spirit, wind, breath, and mind. In multiple passages where ruakh functions as “breath,” the biblical authors invite us to reflect on God’s life-giving power and also on our own frailty. Why are these two ideas so closely tied together? In this episode, Jon and Tim reflect on God’s divine breath that creates and sustains all living things, including mortal human beings from the dust.
CHAPTERS
Recap of the Meaning of Ruakh (0:0-9:16)
The Breath of Life for Dust Creatures in Genesis 2 (9:16-20:03)
Divine Breath and Human Dust in Job (20:03-29:25)
God Giving and Taking Away His Ruakh in Psalm 104 (29:35-41:14)
Human Mortality in Ecclesiastes 3 (41:14-52:20)
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Check out Tim's extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
“at the pictures” by Lofi Sunday, Cassidy Godwin
“Coffee Under The Palm Tree” by Lofi Sunday, Zairis TéJion
“Live and Love” by Lofi Sunday, Tbabz
“It's Gonna Be Alright” by Lofi Sunday, Marc Vanparla
BibleProject theme song by TENTS
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today’s episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Tyler Bailey and Aaron Olsen edited today’s episode and provided the sound design and mix. JB Witty writes the show notes. Our host and creative director is Jon Collins, and our lead scholar is Tim Mackie.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Spirit of God E1 — In 2017, we released a 3-episode series on the theme of the Holy Spirit. And now eight years later, we’ve decided there’s still a lot more to reflect on and explore! The word we translate in English as “spirit” is ruakh in the Hebrew Bible and pneuma in the Greek New Testament. The word refers to God’s personal presence, but it also often refers to wind, breath, and a human’s mind. So how can this word refer to God’s manifest presence and energy, but also created things? In this episode, Jon and Tim kick off a new expanded series on the Spirit of God.
CHAPTERS
The Frequency of Ruakh and Pneuma in the Bible (0:00-13:32)
The Meaning of Ruakh (13:32-25:05)
The Paradox of Wind and God’s Spirit (25:05-40:39)
Ruakh as a Mind or Idea (40:39-53:39)
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Tim mentions the work of scholar Benjamin Kantor. Here is an introduction to his work: A Short Guide to the Pronunciation of New Testament Greek.
Here is the original Holy Spirit podcast series and the original Holy Spirit video.
Check out Tim's extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
"City Sunset ft. Marc Vanparla" by Lofi Sunday
“But Hopeful ft. Maddox” by Lofi Sunday
“The Kingdom” by Lofi Sunday, Marc Vanparla
BibleProject theme song by TENTS
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today’s episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Tyler Bailey and Aaron Olsen edited today’s episode and provided the sound design and mix. JB Witty writes the show notes. Our host and creative director is Jon Collins, and our lead scholar is Tim Mackie.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The 10 Commandments E17 — We just finished exploring the 10 Commandments, or the 10 Words as they’re called in the Bible. In community, we’ve sought God’s wisdom in these 10 Words, first through Jon and Tim’s conversations and then with your questions in the Q+R episode! And this communal reading approach also extends to how we make videos with our animation studio. The artists start with a blank slate, wrestle with ideas from the podcast recordings, and then formulate a plan for how to make it all come to life through animation. So what is their process? How do we move an idea from podcast to script to video? In this special behind-the-scenes episode, Jon talks with a few artists from our animation studio about making the 10 Commandments video series.
CHAPTERS
The Story Sprint With Bot and Everett (0:00-15:01)
Visual Development and Storyboarding With Rose and Nyssa (15:01-26:58)
Animation With Greg and Josh (26:58-40:44)
Concluding Thoughts From the Artists (40:44-44:58)
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
Watch the 10 Commandments video series here.
Find the 10 Commandments full collection of video, podcast, and written resources here.
Everett compares the storytelling approach of this video series to our Sermon on the Mount video series.
SHOW MUSIC
“Solace” by Lofi Sunday feat. ahmo
“Strolling Through The Park” by Lofi Sunday feat. Goodiegumdrops
“The Commands” by Lofi Sunday feat. Oly.Lo
BibleProject theme song by TENTS
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today’s episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Tyler Bailey is our supervising engineer, who also edited today’s episode and provided the sound design and mix. JB Witty is the creative producer for this episode, and he also wrote the show notes. Our host and creative director is Jon Collins. Special thanks to our guests from the animation studio: Bot Perez, Everett Patterson, Rose Mayer, Nyssa Oru, Greg Stewart, and Josh Espasandin.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The 10 Commandments Q+R (E16) — How do modern artistic depictions of God and Jesus relate to the 2nd Commandment? How do we honor aging parents well or honor abusive and dangerous parents? And how do the 10 Commandments stand apart from other ancient Near Eastern law codes? In this episode, Tim and Jon respond to your questions from the 10 Commandments series. Thank you to our audience for your thoughtful contributions to this episode!
CHAPTERS
Intro (0:00-1:23)
How Do the 10 Commandments Stand Apart From Other Ancient Near Eastern Law Codes? (1:23-10:50)
How Do Modern Artistic Depictions of God and Jesus Relate to the 2nd Commandment? (10:50-18:24)
Can We Diminish God by How We Talk About Him (Like Saying, “God Is Love”)? (18:24-25:17)
How Do We Honor Aging Parents Well or Honor Abusive and Dangerous Parents? (25:17-34:56)
How Does the 6th Commandment Apply to Killing in Military Combat? (34:56-52:52)
What Are Other Positive Implications of the 8th Commandment? (52:52-58:03)
Conclusion (58:03-1:01:29)
OFFICIAL EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
View this episode’s official transcript.
REFERENCED RESOURCES
In the first question, Tim references our Biblical Law video and the following podcast episodes:
The Purpose of the Law
The Law as a Covenantal Partnership
God's Wisdom in the Law
The Law as a Revolution
Jesus Fulfills the Law
Law Q+R
In the first question, Tim references other ancient law codes, such as the Babylonian Code of Hammurabi and the Mesopotamian Laws of Eshnunna.
Created Equal: How the Bible Broke with Ancient Political Thought by Joshua A. Berman
In the second question, Tim references our 2015 Covenants video as an example of a time when we revised a video after further reflection. Originally, God was depicted as an old man with a beard, and we later updated the video to show only hands representing God.
Language for God in Patristic Tradition: Wrestling with Biblical Anthropomorphism by Mark Sheridan
War, Peace, and Violence: Four Christian Views, edited by Paul Copan
Fight: A Christian Case for Nonviolence by Preston Sprinkle
The Ten Commandments: Interpretation: Resources for the Use of Scripture in the Church by Patrick D. Miller
Find the 10 Commandments full collection of video, podcast, and written resources here.
Check out Tim’s extensive collection of recommended books here.
SHOW MUSIC
BibleProject theme song by TENTS
SHOW CREDITS
Production of today’s episode is by Lindsey Ponder, producer, and Cooper Peltz, managing producer. Tyler Bailey is our supervising engineer, who also edited today’s episode and provided the sound design and mix. JB Witty writes the show notes. Our host and creative director is Jon Collins, and our lead scholar is Tim Mackie.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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The creators of BibleProject have in-depth conversations about the Bible and theology. A companion podcast to BibleProject videos found at bibleproject.comPodcast website
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