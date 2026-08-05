What happens after spending a lifetime exploring the supernatural?



Paranormal investigator, author, and television personality Amy Bruni joins A Psychic’s Story for a conversation that goes beyond haunted places to explore curiosity, history, and what decades of investigating the supernatural have taught her about living with mystery.



Amy reflects on the childhood experiences that sparked her fascination with the paranormal, why history is at the heart of every investigation, and how she’s become more comfortable with questions than absolute answers. Together, Nichole and Amy discuss skepticism, the importance of honoring the human stories behind every haunting, and what it means to embrace the unknown after a lifetime spent searching for answers.



Nichole and Amy also discuss the evolution of paranormal investigation, the importance of balancing skepticism with open-mindedness, and Amy’s newest book, Cuisine to Kill For, which combines haunted history, true crime, and recipes inspired by legendary locations around the world.



In this episode, you’ll hear:



How growing up in a haunted house sparked Amy’s lifelong fascination with the paranormal.



Why more than 20 years of investigating the supernatural have left Amy with more questions than answers.



How healthy skepticism and open-mindedness work together in paranormal investigation.



Why the history and human stories behind a haunting matter as much as the paranormal evidence.



Why living with mystery can be more meaningful than having all the answers.



🎉 Giveaway! Amy generously gave us two copies of her new cookbook to share with listeners. Listen for the secret word during the episode, then head to the Amy Bruni episode post on Instagram or Facebook to enter. We’ll randomly select two winners!



To learn more about Amy, visit amybruni.com. There, you can explore her books, upcoming appearances, and Strange Escapes, her company offering paranormal vacations and experiences around the world. Get your copy of Cuisine to Kill For HERE or wherever books are sold.



To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, there is one remaining in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience in 2026: October 16–18. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.



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This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.

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