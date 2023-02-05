Numerology and Karmic Debt

Back by popular demand, Lauren Drake, numerologist and reiki practitioner, continues her discussion from Episode 119: Numerology by delving deeper into this topic with a detailed discussion of karmic debt numbers and how they can help us understand our current life path.Lauren begins by clarifying that karma is neither good nor bad, but the result of the energies put forward by the ego operating within the universal law of cause and effect. In other words, we come into this lifetime with energetic entanglements of past interactions with the ego and unconditional love. She reminds us that karma is by no means punishment but provides the soul an opportunity to balance out these energies.The four karmic debt numbers (13, 14, 16, and 19) are defined with examples of how they play out in our lives by offering challenges to help us grow. Lauren explains that knowing our karmic debt numbers can be empowering and freeing because we can better understand the source of reoccurring issues and embrace that part of ourselves. In addition, understanding our karmic debt can help us become more aligned with our soul's path and to balance energetic entanglements we brought with us from past lives.