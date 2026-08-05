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A Psychic's Story
Nichole Bigley: Spiritual Guide, Intuitive, Energy Healer, Psychic, Medium, Teacher, Reiki, Intuition, God, Angels, Spirit Guides, Universe, Soul, Life After Death, Supernatural, Spirituality, Higher + Highest Self, Consciousness, Awakening) | Para Pods
Latest episode
300 episodes
- Psychic ability is part of our natural human design.
In this solo episode, Nichole explores what she calls the psychic gene, how intuition communicates through our energy, bodies, emotions, senses, and inner knowing, and why our psychic and intuitive abilities are our most valuable technology and intelligence.
Nichole also discusses a pilot study that explores whether psychic ability has a genetic component. Researchers recently found that the original form of a particular DNA sequence is present in the majority of the general population. All of the psychic participants in the study carried that common form.
While more research is needed, the findings raise a fascinating possibility – the biological capacity for psychic ability may already exist within most people as part of our natural human design.
As we increasingly rely on modern technology, intuition is more essential than ever in helping us recognize what is true, relevant, aligned, and right for us.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
How energy, instinct, intuition, and psychic abilities are connected.
What preliminary research suggests about a possible genetic component of psychic ability.
Why many people learn to suppress or distrust what they naturally perceive.
Why the angels describe our psychic and intuitive abilities as our most valuable technology and intelligence.
The difference between intuition, fear, conditioning, and nervous-system activation.
A simple exercise for recognizing what your emotions, body, and inner knowing are communicating.
Please participate in the guided exercise somewhere you can safely do so. Do not participate while driving or doing anything that requires your full attention.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Genetics of Psychic Ability: A Pilot Case-Control Exome Sequencing Study
Institute of Noetic Sciences
If you’re interested in exploring topics like intuition, consciousness, angels, psychic development, energy healing, and spiritual growth with a supportive community, learn more about The Psychic Club HERE.
To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, there is one remaining in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience in 2026: October 16–18. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.
If you’d like to further support the podcast, please subscribe to it and/or:
FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram.
BOOK a session with Nichole.
SIGN UP to the newsletter for updates.
JOIN Patreon for exclusive, ad-free content.
BECOME A MEMBER of The Psychic Club.
REGISTER for The Angelic Academy.
Thanks to you, A Psychic’s Story is a #1 spiritual and psychic podcast. If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with someone who would benefit from hearing it or leaving a review wherever you get your podcasts. Your support helps others discover A Psychic’s Story and helps us continue creating meaningful content.
This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Have you been feeling depleted, overwhelmed, energetically heavy, or disconnected from yourself and the Divine?
There is so much moving through our world right now, and many of us are feeling it—not only collectively, but within our own lives.
In this solo episode, Nichole shares a channeled energy healing originally created for members of The Psychic Club during a month centered around Divine Connection. After experiencing the healing, members asked her to make it publicly available so the world could access it, return to it whenever needed, and share it with others who may benefit from its support.
This is more than a guided meditation. Nichole also facilitates Reiki, along with the energy-healing modality that awakened within her while she was in Egypt.
The healing is intended to help release stress, emotional heaviness, mental noise, collective energy, and anything you are no longer meant to carry, while replenishing what has been depleted and deepening your awareness that you have never been separate from God, Universe, Source.
During this healing, you may experience:
Grounding and connection with Heaven and Earth.
Reiki and channeled energy healing.
The release of stress, emotional heaviness, and absorbed energy.
Clearing and balancing of the seven main chakras.
Replenishment of your energy and restoration of peace, clarity, love, joy, and vitality.
A deeper awareness of Divine Connection and Oneness.
Please listen somewhere you can safely relax. Do not participate in this energy healing while driving or doing anything that requires your full attention.
You may return to this episode anytime you feel depleted, overwhelmed, energetically heavy, or in need of a deeper connection with God, Universe, Source.
Join us for more energy healings like this inside The Psychic Club, along with opportunities to explore psychic development, intuition, consciousness, angels, and spiritual growth within a supportive community.
To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, there is one remaining in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience in 2026: October 16–18. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.
If you’d like to further support the podcast, please subscribe to it and/or:
FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram.
BOOK a session with Nichole.
SIGN UP to the newsletter for updates.
JOIN Patreon for exclusive, ad-free content.
BECOME A MEMBER of The Psychic Club.
REGISTER for The Angelic Academy.
Thanks to you, A Psychic’s Story is a #1 spiritual and psychic podcast. If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with someone who would benefit from hearing it or leaving a review wherever you get your podcasts. Your support helps others discover A Psychic’s Story and helps us continue creating meaningful content.
This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What happens after spending a lifetime exploring the supernatural?
Paranormal investigator, author, and television personality Amy Bruni joins A Psychic’s Story for a conversation that goes beyond haunted places to explore curiosity, history, and what decades of investigating the supernatural have taught her about living with mystery.
Amy reflects on the childhood experiences that sparked her fascination with the paranormal, why history is at the heart of every investigation, and how she’s become more comfortable with questions than absolute answers. Together, Nichole and Amy discuss skepticism, the importance of honoring the human stories behind every haunting, and what it means to embrace the unknown after a lifetime spent searching for answers.
Nichole and Amy also discuss the evolution of paranormal investigation, the importance of balancing skepticism with open-mindedness, and Amy’s newest book, Cuisine to Kill For, which combines haunted history, true crime, and recipes inspired by legendary locations around the world.
In this episode, you’ll hear:
How growing up in a haunted house sparked Amy’s lifelong fascination with the paranormal.
Why more than 20 years of investigating the supernatural have left Amy with more questions than answers.
How healthy skepticism and open-mindedness work together in paranormal investigation.
Why the history and human stories behind a haunting matter as much as the paranormal evidence.
Why living with mystery can be more meaningful than having all the answers.
🎉 Giveaway! Amy generously gave us two copies of her new cookbook to share with listeners. Listen for the secret word during the episode, then head to the Amy Bruni episode post on Instagram or Facebook to enter. We’ll randomly select two winners!
To learn more about Amy, visit amybruni.com. There, you can explore her books, upcoming appearances, and Strange Escapes, her company offering paranormal vacations and experiences around the world. Get your copy of Cuisine to Kill For HERE or wherever books are sold.
To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, there is one remaining in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience in 2026: October 16–18. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.
If you’d like to further support the podcast, please subscribe to it and/or:
FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram.
BOOK a session with Nichole.
SIGN-UP to the newsletter for updates.
JOIN Patreon for exclusive, ad-free content.
BECOME A MEMBER of The Psychic Club.
REGISTER for The Angelic Academy.
Bring more intention and ritual into your day with Amentara’s collection of Amanita muscaria products and other plant medicines. Visit amentara.com/go/psychic and use code PSYCHIC22 to save 22% off your first order.
Thanks to you, A Psychic’s Story is a #1 spiritual and psychic podcast. If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with someone who would benefit from hearing it or leaving a review wherever you get your podcasts. Your support helps others to discover A Psychic’s Story and for us to continue to create meaningful content.
This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This episode continues a special series featuring stories from those who traveled to Egypt with Nichole Bigley.
In this conversation, Nichole reconnects with Leslie, a longtime listener of A Psychic’s Story, to reflect on the unexpected path that led her to Egypt and how the experience reshaped her understanding of intuition and spirituality.
Unlike many who dream of visiting Egypt for years, Leslie’s journey began with a podcast episode, an unexpected sense of knowing, and a pilgrimage that happened to begin on her birthday. She wasn’t searching for a spiritual awakening — she simply felt called to go. It wasn’t until months later, after returning home and integrating the experience, that she began to understand why.
Together, Nichole and Leslie explore the synchronicities leading up to the trip, childhood fascinations that resurfaced, vivid dreams, the unmistakable energy of Egypt, and how the meaning of the journey continued unfolding long after they returned home.
Like everyone who joined the pilgrimage, Leslie’s experience was uniquely her own. Her story is a reminder that sometimes the quietest callings become the journeys that change us most.
Tune in to hear Nichole and Leslie talk about:
What inspired Leslie to say yes to a spiritual pilgrimage in Egypt.
The childhood fascination with hieroglyphics that resurfaced years later.
The synchronicities and meaningful dreams that began before and during the journey.
The unique energetic atmosphere of Egypt and its impact on intuition.
How traveling with a spiritually like-minded community shaped her experience.
Why the deepest meaning of her journey didn’t fully reveal itself until she returned home.
If you feel called to join Nichole on a future spiritual pilgrimage to Egypt, learn more and join the waitlist at apsychicsstory.com/retreats.
If this episode resonated with you — or if you’ve experienced a spiritual awakening, powerful intuitive moment, sacred travel experience, or something you can’t fully explain — we’d love to hear your story. Call 1-800-880-1881 (U.S.-based) or email an audio clip to contact@apsychicsstory.com. You can also submit HERE.
To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. To join The Psychic Club, go HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, the next in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience is October 16–18, 2026. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.
If you’d like to further support the podcast, please subscribe to it and/or:
FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram.
BOOK a session with Nichole.
SIGN-UP to the newsletter for updates.
JOIN Patreon for exclusive, ad-free content.
BECOME A MEMBER of The Psychic Club.
Thanks to you, A Psychic’s Story is a #1 spiritual and psychic podcast. If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with someone who would benefit from hearing it or leaving a review wherever you get your podcasts. Your support helps others to discover A Psychic’s Story and for us to continue to create meaningful content.
This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Why Is Everyone Talking About CERN? And What the Angels Say About It (with Nichole Bigley)07/22/2026 | 40 mins.Why is everyone talking about CERN?
Following CERN’s June 2026 announcement that the Large Hadron Collider would shut down for major upgrades, conversations exploded across social media, spiritual communities, conspiracy circles, and news outlets. Some view it as routine scientific progress. Others wonder and speculate if there is something more to it…
In this solo episode, Nichole explores what CERN is, what researchers say they’re studying, and why it has become connected to discussions about alternate dimensions, timelines, consciousness, and the Mandela Effect.
She separates scientific understanding from popular theories, explores why CERN has captured the imagination of so many spiritually curious people, and shares what the angels have consistently taught her about timelines, free will, intuition, and collective consciousness over many years of meditation and channeling.
Finally, Nichole shares a channeled message in which she asked the angels directly about CERN, its role, humanity’s current evolution, and what they believe is most important for us to understand during this pivotal time.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
What CERN is and why the Large Hadron Collider was built.
Why CERN has become associated with timelines, alternate realities, and the Mandela Effect.The difference between scientific research, personal beliefs, and internet speculation.
What the angels have consistently taught Nichole about timelines, intuition, and free will.
Why discernment is essential when exploring both scientific and spiritual perspectives.
A channeled message from the angels about CERN, collective consciousness, and humanity’s spiritual evolution.
A closing prayer centered on sovereignty, Divine guidance, and personal empowerment.
If you’re interested in exploring topics like intuition, consciousness, angels, psychic development, energy healing, and spiritual growth with a supportive community, learn more about The Psychic Club HERE.
To schedule a 1:1 session or explore all of Nichole’s offerings, head HERE. If you feel called to become certified in energy healing or go deeper into your healing work, there is one remaining in-person Energy Healing Retreat & Certification experience in 2026: October 16–18. Learn more and register at apsychicsstory.com/awakening-the-healer-within.
A special thank you to Hiya for sponsoring today’s episode. Receive 50% off your first order of Hiya products at https://hiyahealth.com/PSYCHIC. This deal is not available on their regular website.
If you’d like to further support the podcast, please subscribe to it and/or:
FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram.
BOOK a session with Nichole.
SIGN-UP to the newsletter for updates.
JOIN Patreon for exclusive, ad-free content.
BECOME A MEMBER of The Psychic Club.
REGISTER for The Angelic Academy.
Thanks to you, A Psychic’s Story is a #1 spiritual and psychic podcast. If you enjoyed this episode, please consider sharing it with someone who would benefit from hearing it or leaving a review wherever you get your podcasts. Your support helps others to discover A Psychic’s Story and for us to continue to create meaningful content.
This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey to inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts, and guests are not medical doctors or psychologists and do not provide medical or psychological advice. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition, nor should it be considered a substitute for professional medical or mental health care. If you have concerns about your physical or mental health, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About A Psychic's Story
Did you know that there are 12 psychic senses and that we all possess at least one of these psychic abilities – if not more? Whether we choose to believe, nurture or use our abilities is up to each one of us. A top charted spiritual podcast in all 195 countries around the world, A Psychic's Story gives a behind-the-scenes look at and has conversations with people who lead supernatural lives among the ordinary. Each episode is different, dispelling the myths and misconceptions we’ve been taught during our lives. The show’s host – Nichole Bigley – is on a mission to help others not feel alone in their spiritual journeys. By better understanding our spiritual paths and psychic abilities we are able to live in authentic truth, be in alignment with our soul’s purpose and reach our fullest potential. We are, after all, spiritual beings here on Earth having a human experience. And the world needs each and every one of us to be a source of love, light and inspiration – to lean into and embrace that unique resonance that is ours and ours alone – and to share it. In doing so we will collectively create a living “Heaven on Earth” together.Podcast website
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