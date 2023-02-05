Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to A Psychic's Story in the App
Listen to A Psychic's Story in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
A Psychic's Story

A Psychic's Story

Podcast A Psychic's Story
Podcast A Psychic's Story

A Psychic's Story

Nichole Bigley: Spiritual Guide, Intuitive, Energy Healer, Psychic, Medium, Teacher, Reiki, Intuition, God, Angels, Spirit Guides, Universe, Soul, Life After Death, Supernatural, Spirituality, Higher + Highest Self, Consciousness, Awakening)
add
Did you know that there are 9 psychic senses and that we all possess at least one of these psychic abilities – if not more? Whether we choose to believe, nurtur... More
Religion & SpiritualitySpiritualityEducationHow To
Did you know that there are 9 psychic senses and that we all possess at least one of these psychic abilities – if not more? Whether we choose to believe, nurtur... More

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • Listener Questions
    In this episode, Nichole and Scott address some fascinating questions submitted by podcast listeners. Questions and topics range from how to distinguish your voice from that of your angels’, guides’, and Spirit Team’s voice(s), how someone can find a mentor if that is to be desired, and can spiritual work be combined with religion. In addition, several practical tips and common questions are answered to help those continue on their spiritual path.Nichole and Scott also provide a recap of their experiences at the Victory of Light Festival in Cincinnati, OH, that took place April 15 and 16. In addition, Nichole gives shout-outs to the new A Psychic’s Story Patrons and announces the most recent contest winners who submitted podcast reviews.Anyone who has a story or question and would like to have it featured on a future episode is welcome to do so at apsychicsstory.com/story-submission. You can also email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 1.800.880.1881. Note: There is a 10-minute limit available on voicemails, if you run over, you can call back and continue. Stories can be related to angels, spiritual awakenings, supernatural experiences, or more.If you would like to connect with Nichole, visit her website, Instagram, or Facebook sites. To connect with Scott, visit his website, Instagram, or Facebook pages.Also, check out Nichole and Scott’s upcoming book, Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels, and sign up to be alerted when the book is available at lookingforangelsbook.com!A Psychic’s Story wouldn’t be possible without your support so THANK YOU for listening. And if you would like to help out, please:Subscribe in your favorite podcast player.FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram. BOOK a session with Nichole.SIGN-UP to receive emails, news, alerts and more from A Psychic’s Story.Learn about our book, Looking for Angels, with co-author Dr. Scott Guerin. This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey toward inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts or guests are not psychologists or medical doctors and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.Support the show
    4/26/2023
    54:45
  • Numerology and Karmic Debt
    Back by popular demand, Lauren Drake, numerologist and reiki practitioner, continues her discussion from Episode 119: Numerology by delving deeper into this topic with a detailed discussion of karmic debt numbers and how they can help us understand our current life path.Lauren begins by clarifying that karma is neither good nor bad, but the result of the energies put forward by the ego operating within the universal law of cause and effect. In other words, we come into this lifetime with energetic entanglements of past interactions with the ego and unconditional love. She reminds us that karma is by no means punishment but provides the soul an opportunity to balance out these energies.The four karmic debt numbers (13, 14, 16, and 19) are defined with examples of how they play out in our lives by offering challenges to help us grow. Lauren explains that knowing our karmic debt numbers can be empowering and freeing because we can better understand the source of reoccurring issues and embrace that part of ourselves. In addition, understanding our karmic debt can help us become more aligned with our soul’s path and to balance energetic entanglements we brought with us from past lives.SPECIAL OFFER! Lauren has developed a Numerology Guide for Personal Days. This user-friendly guide will walk you through how to calculate your Numerological Personal Day cycle. Normally $11, this guide is available to A Psychic’s Story podcast listeners for $1.11. (Coupon code: podcast)Also, check out her upcoming four-week workshop beginning on May 1st,  Soul Awakening with Numerology & Energy Workshop.For more information about Lauren or to schedule a numerology reading or reiki session, visit her website. You can also follow her on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.A Psychic’s Story wouldn’t be possible without your support so THANK YOU for listening. And if you would like to help out, please:Subscribe in your favorite podcast player.FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram. BOOK a session with Nichole.SIGN-UP to receive emails, news, alerts and more from A Psychic’s Story.Learn about our book, Looking for Angels, with co-author Dr. Scott Guerin. This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey toward inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts or guests are not psychologists or medical doctors and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.Support the show
    4/19/2023
    46:47
  • Psychometry and Haunted Houses
    Psychometry, also known as psychoscopy or token-object reading, is a form of extrasensory perception where facts or impressions about a person or thing are received through contact with an object that retains an energetic impression. Psychic medium and author Heather Rease Mattison, an international psychic medium, psychometrician, and medical empath, joins A Psychic’s Story to share her experiences with psychometry as well as her haunted home in Gasport, NY, an area in the U.S. with a robust history of psychic activity. In this fast-paced and wide-ranging discussion, Heather explains how she came from a family of psychics and how her intuitive abilities expanded after a Near Death Experience (NDE) in her 20s. She defines what psychometry is and how some people attach themselves to specific areas, objects, and houses long after they have passed. These spirits can interact with our present physical world, sometimes in benevolent ways. . . and sometimes not.Other topics Heather touches on are how an NDE changes a person’s energy profile, what we look like to ghosts, and why animals do not need to reincarnate. Heather and her home are featured on Season 5, episode 10 of Kindred Spirits, titled “The Haunting of Graestone Manor.” She also appears as a guest co-star on episodes “What Lies Below,” “Disorderly Conduct,” “Beware the Occult” and more.Heather is the author of three books, The Haunting of Graestone Manor, Letters to Olivia- If You Could Hear What I Hear, and Letters To Olivia- Past, Present And Future Days.If you would like to connect with Heather or book a room at Graestone Manor, visit her website. You can also follow her on Facebook or Instagram.A Psychic’s Story wouldn’t be possible without your support so THANK YOU for listening. And if you would like to help out, please:Subscribe in your favorite podcast player.FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram. BOOK a session with Nichole.SIGN-UP to receive emails, news, alerts and more from A Psychic’s Story.This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey toward inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts or guests are not psychologists or medical doctors and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.Support the show
    4/12/2023
    51:45
  • Listener Stories Ep 1: Angels in Different Forms
    Many people think that interactions with angels must be visible or somewhat dramatic to be “real,” but this is not always the case. Some people have had fantastic experiences, while others report encounters that simply provided the feeling of a profound connection and love that changed their lives forever.In this episode, Nichole and Scott review three stories submitted by listeners on the subject of angels. These scenarios present different ways in which Spirit can help us in times when we need help the most and range from the dramatic to the subtle and yet profound.More episodes like this are coming soon! Nichole and Scott invite anyone who has experienced an angel encounter and would like to share it to please do so at apsychicsstory.com/story-submission. Your angel story could possibly be included in a future Listener Stories podcast. You can also email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 1.800.880.1881. (Note: There is a 10-minute limit available on voicemails.)If you would like to connect with Nichole, visit her website, Instagram, or Facebook sites. To connect with Scott, visit his website, Instagram, or Facebook sites.Also, be on the lookout for their upcoming book, Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels, coming soon!A Psychic’s Story wouldn’t be possible without your support so THANK YOU for listening. And if you would like to help out, please:Subscribe in your favorite podcast player.FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram. BOOK a session with Nichole.SIGN-UP to receive emails, news, alerts and more from A Psychic’s Story.This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey toward inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts or guests are not psychologists or medical doctors and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.Support the show
    4/6/2023
    45:27
  • Astrological Predictions for 2023 and Beyond
    We often look to astrologers to chart the position of stars and planets to gain insights into human personalities or even draw predictions of the future. However, astrologers can and will go deeper and compare how the current celestial alignments have impacted events in the past, providing insight into current events and more.Astrologer and writer Torrence Tremayne employs an archetypal and imaginal approach to astrology he developed, drawing from his degree in art history and interests in mythology, symbols, cosmology, and depth psychology. Torrence sees astrology as a therapeutic narrative tool, one that helps individuals connect with the archetypal ecology and sacred timing of our cosmos.In this episode, Torrence describes how his childhood experiences helped turn his attention to the stars to begin his journey in astrology. He shares his unique and multifaceted approach to astrology readings and explains how our astrological chart is our map of how we express divinity.Torrence also provides an in-depth analysis of a dramatic transition that may impact our society as Saturn entered Pisces on March 7, 2023, for the next three years, and as Pluto entered Aquarius on March 23, 2023, for the next 20 years.If you would like to connect with Torrence, visit his website, or follow him on Instagram. Also, Torrence is offering a 15% discount off his 120 minutes Natal Chart Consult + Forecast (use the code – Story15) for A Psychic’s Story listeners. A Psychic’s Story wouldn’t be possible without your support so THANK YOU for listening. And if you would like to help out, please:Subscribe in your favorite podcast player.FOLLOW @apsychicsstory on Instagram. BOOK a session with Nichole.SIGN-UP to receive emails, news, alerts and more from A Psychic’s Story.This podcast is intended to inspire you on your personal journey toward inner peace. The podcast host, co-hosts or guests are not psychologists or medical doctors and do not offer any professional health or medical advice. If you are suffering from any psychological or medical conditions, please seek help from a qualified health professional.Support the show
    4/5/2023
    50:09

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About A Psychic's Story

Did you know that there are 9 psychic senses and that we all possess at least one of these psychic abilities – if not more? Whether we choose to believe, nurture or use our abilities is up to each one of us. A top charted spiritual podcast in all 195 countries around the world, A Psychic's Story gives a behind-the-scenes look at and has conversations with people who lead supernatural lives among the ordinary. Each episode is different, dispelling the myths and misconceptions we’ve been taught during our lives. The show’s host – Nichole Bigley – is on a mission to help others not feel alone in their spiritual journeys. By better understanding our spiritual paths and psychic abilities we are able to live in authentic truth, be in alignment with our soul’s purpose and reach our fullest potential. We are, after all, spiritual beings here on Earth having a human experience. And the world needs each and every one of us to be a source of love, light and inspiration – to lean into and embrace that unique resonance that is ours and ours alone – and to share it. In doing so, we will collectively create a living “Heaven on Earth” together.

Podcast website

Listen to A Psychic's Story, The Well // FBCW College & Young Professionals and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

A Psychic's Story

A Psychic's Story

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

A Psychic's Story: Podcasts in Family