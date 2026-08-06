By the age of 7, most of us have absorbed the rules that run our financial lives…forever. And almost none of us checked to see if they were true. Not the numbers. The rules. The slogans we heard around the kitchen table about what money means, who deserves it, and what it says about us if we don't have enough of it.



Leisa Peterson spent three decades inside the financial services industry before a near-fatal event forced her to see how far she had drifted from her own life. Today she coaches people, most of them women, on the inherited stories that quietly run their financial decisions long after childhood ends, and how to rewrite them, along with their financial futures.



In this conversation, you'll hear:



Why twins raised in the exact same household can end up in completely different financial and emotional places as adults

The specific questions to ask a financial advisor before you hire one, and the one answer that should make you walk away

Why financial regret research shows the real damage isn't the bad decision, it's the silence around it

How to start defining your own "enough" instead of borrowing someone else's number

What Leisa's husband's diagnosis taught her about the assets that never show up on a bank statement



If you've ever felt behind, ashamed, or just quietly unsure whether you're getting this right, this conversation will change how you think about all of it.



You can find Leisa at: Website | Instagram | Episode Transcript



Next week, we're sitting down with Leidy Klotz to talk about how the rooms you live in every day shape how much control, connection, and competence you feel, often without you ever noticing it. Be sure to follow Good Life Project wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss any upcoming episodes!



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