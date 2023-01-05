Rainn Wilson | Reimagining Spirituality
Ever notice how, increasingly, spirituality, and especially, religion, have become these loaded terms? Let alone concepts. But, does that have to be the case? What might a new lens or approach on spirituality and faith look like? One steeped in openness, kindness, inclusivity, service, compassion and beyond? That is where we're headed today in this deep and nuanced conversation with my guest, Rainn Wilson. Now, before you even ask, you may be wondering, "Isn't he the three-time Emmy-nominated actor who portrayed Dwight Schrute on NBC's The Office?" And, the answer would be yes. But what you may not know is that Rainn has been traveling, examining, and deeply studying both his own Baha'i tradition, as well as nearly every other religious and spiritual tradition for more than 50 years. He is no stranger to deep, meaningful conversations. His latest book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution explores the harmony between personal transformation service and the future of religion and spirituality. And, that's exactly where he headed in today's deep, rich, wise, and kind conversation.