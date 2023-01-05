Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Good Life Project

Good Life Project

Podcast Good Life Project
Podcast Good Life Project

Good Life Project

Jonathan Fields / Acast
What does it mean to live a good life? Is it about happiness, health, friendship, love, or meaning? What about work, wealth, purpose, service, or something else... More
What does it mean to live a good life? Is it about happiness, health, friendship, love, or meaning? What about work, wealth, purpose, service, or something else... More

  • AI and Excellent Advice for Living | Kevin Kelly
    You’ve heard about it everywhere, but what does AI have to do, if anything, with living a good life? With how you live and work and play? With the choices you get to make, and the choices that might be taken from you? With the ability to do more of what you love and less of everything else? And, beyond AI, what are some of the big levers to live by? The simple bits of wisdom that actually have a giant impact on everything from work to play, love to health and beyond? These are just some of the big questions and ideas I’m exploring with none other than truly visionary thinker, Kevin Kelly. Kevin has played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse around technology and its potential impact on society for decades. His latest book, Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I'd Known Earlier is an ideal companion for anyone seeking to navigate life with grace and creativity.In today's episode, we dive deep into the fascinating world of emergent technologies, with a focus on AI, and get to some both exciting and unsettling, but important truths (or at least guesses), unearthing some the most groundbreaking ideas and insights that promise to redefine the very fabric of our existence. And we also dive into some of the fun, surprising and wise and, in his words, excellent bits of advice for living. You can find Kevin at: Website | InstagramIf you LOVED this episode you’ll also love the conversations we had with Parker Palmer about what really matters in life.Check out our offerings & partners: My New Book SparkedMy New Podcast SPARKED. To submit your “moment & question” for consideration to be on the show go to sparketype.com/submit. Visit Our Sponsor Page For Great Resources & Discount Codes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    49:39
  • The 6 Magic Words of Persuasion | Jonah Berger
    Have you ever wondered why some people seem to have a magical way with words, effortlessly connecting with others, inspiring change, being able to share ideas in a way that seems to bypass defenses, be wildly persuasive and lead to action and impact? What IS it that lets them do it? In today's fund and surprising conversation with Jonah Berger, we delve into the fascinating world of language, persuasion, and ethics, and reveal the secrets to harnessing the power of what my guest calls “magic words” in your everyday life.Jonah is a world-renowned expert on natural language processing, change, word of mouth, influence, consumer behavior, and why things catch on. His latest book, Magic Words: What to Say to Get Your Way, provides a powerful toolkit and actionable techniques around the science of language and how you can use it to change minds, engage audiences, and drive action.In today’s conversation, we explore the incredible ways in which language can impact our lives, relationships, and influence, including:The concept of "linguistic chameleons" and how adjusting your language can create stronger connections with others.The power of emotional language to hold attention, evoke curiosity and inspire action.How sharing vulnerabilities and failures can foster a sense of camaraderie, empowering others to persist in their endeavors.The importance of understanding similarities and differences in language, and the potential to drive creativity and cultural shifts.You can find Jonah at: Website | TwitterIf you LOVED this episode you’ll also love the conversations we had with Zoe Chance about ethical persuasion.Check out our offerings & partners: My New Book SparkedMy New Podcast SPARKED. To submit your “moment & question” for consideration to be on the show go to sparketype.com/submit. Visit Our Sponsor Page For Great Resources & Discount Codes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    50:29
  • Rainn Wilson | Reimagining Spirituality
    Ever notice how, increasingly, spirituality, and especially, religion, have become these loaded terms? Let alone concepts. But, does that have to be the case? What might a new lens or approach on spirituality and faith look like? One steeped in openness, kindness, inclusivity, service, compassion and beyond? That is where we’re headed today in this deep and nuanced conversation with my guest, Rainn Wilson. Now, before you even ask, you may be wondering, “Isn’t he the three-time Emmy-nominated actor who portrayed Dwight Schrute on NBC's The Office?” And, the answer would be yes. But what you may not know is that Rainn has been traveling, examining, and deeply studying both his own Baha'i tradition, as well as nearly every other religious and spiritual tradition for more than 50 years. He is no stranger to deep, meaningful conversations. His latest book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution explores the harmony between personal transformation service and the future of religion and spirituality. And, that’s exactly where he headed in today’s deep, rich, wise, and kind conversation.You can find Rainn at: Instagram | TwitterIf you LOVED this episode you’ll also love the conversations we had with Matthew McConaughey about the pursuit of meaning, joy and expression in life.Check out our offerings & partners: My New Book SparkedMy New Podcast SPARKED. To submit your “moment & question” for consideration to be on the show go to sparketype.com/submit. Visit Our Sponsor Page For Great Resources & Discount Codes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    55:37
  • The Surprising Science of Motivation (it’s not what you think) | Emily Balcetis
    Have you ever wondered what sets successful people apart, and how they stay motivated to achieve their goals? What if you could discover the secrets to maximizing your own motivation and achieving the success you desire? In today's podcast, we delve into the surprising science of motivation and accomplishment, uncovering powerful strategies to help you conquer challenges and propel yourself toward your dreams with my guest, Emily Balcetis.Emily is an Associate Professor of Psychology and the director of the New York University Social Perception Action and Motivation research lab. Described as a pioneer in the scientific investigation of behavioral science and motivation, she leads an international team of scholars, writers, artists, and advocates. Her research has uncovered previously unknown strategies that increase, sustain, and direct people's efforts to meet their goals. As a TED speaker and author of Clearer, Closer, Better: How Successful People See the World, she has become one of the most sought-after voices on motivation science in the world.During this conversation, you'll learn:How our perception of the world shapes our motivation and, in turn, our success.The surprising strategies successful people use to sustain and direct their efforts.The role of self-compassion in overcoming setbacks and maintaining motivation.How to unlock your own inner resources to achieve your personal and professional goals.You can find Emily at: Psychology Today | LinkedInIf you LOVED this episode you’ll also love the conversations we had with Lewis Howes about the mindset that propels greatness.Check out our offerings & partners: My New Book SparkedMy New Podcast SPARKED. To submit your “moment & question” for consideration to be on the show go to sparketype.com/submit. Visit Our Sponsor Page For Great Resources & Discount Codes Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    54:26
  • How Not to Be Defined by Your Worst Moment | Shaka Senghor [Best of]
    I’m fascinated by the idea of snap decisions, how some can lead to amazing outcomes, and others can destroy lives. What you so often find is that nothing actually happens in a moment, there is no real snap, but rather a series of experiences leading up to it, often years in the making, were as much authors of the moment as the instance itself. And, sometimes, when those moments lead to something you’ll regret for a lifetime, you get to the next question - what is recoverable - redeemable - how do you make that happen, and who gets to write the story of your reclamation? This is the powerful thru line of my conversation with Shaka Senghor, New York Times bestselling author of Writing My Wrongs: Life, Death, and Redemption in an American Prison. He took another young man’s life at the age of 19, served the next two decades in prison, 7 in solitary, and through a series of awakenings, began to unwind the pieces of his life and begin the process of understanding, reassembling and eventually redemption. His latest book, Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father's Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom invites men everywhere on a journey of honesty and healing through this book of moving letters to his sons. So excited to share this 'Best of' conversation with you today.You can find Shaka at: Website | InstagramIf you LOVED this episode you’ll also love the conversations we had with Father Greg Boyle and Fabian Debora about the power of redemption and expression.Check out our offerings & partners: My New Book SparkedMy New Podcast SPARKED. To submit your “moment & question” for consideration to be on the show go to sparketype.com/submit. Visit Our Sponsor Page For Great Resources & Discount Codes  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/17/2023
    1:04:32

What does it mean to live a good life? Is it about happiness, health, friendship, love, or meaning? What about work, wealth, purpose, service, or something else? Can you live a good life even when things are hard? These are the questions and topics we explore every week in conversation with leading voices from health, science, art, industry, mindset, and culture, like Brené Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Mel Robbins, Alex, Elle, Adam Grant, Elizabeth Gilbert, Yung Pueblo, Maya Shankar, Mitch Albom, Glennon Doyle &amp; hundreds more. The New York Times says, "the show’s holistic approach to fulfillment is bound to resonate." Listen now! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

