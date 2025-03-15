Learning Spanish for Beginners Podcast

How to know if a word is Masculine or Feminine in Spanish? - LSFB 023
In this lesson, we will learn how to determine the gender of nouns in Spanish. You can find more at https://learningspanishforbeginners.com/23
--------
13:53
How to Tell Time in Spanish - LSFB 022
In this lesson, we will learn vocabulary and phrases to tell time in Spanish. You can find more at https://learningspanishforbeginners.com/22
--------
17:36
Days of the Week, Months of the Year and Seasons in Spanish - LSFB 021
In this lesson, we will learn vocabulary words and phrases for the days of the week, the months and the seasons of the year in Spanish. You can find more at https://learningspanishforbeginners.com/21
--------
15:58
Shortcuts to talk about the Future in Spanish - Part 2 (Podcast) - LSFB 020
In this lesson, we will continue learning easy tools beginners can use to talk about the future in Spanish. You can find more at https://learningspanishforbeginners.com/20
--------
10:16
Shortcuts to talk about the Future in Spanish – Part 1 (Podcast) – LSFB 019
In this session we will learn a few easy tools beginners can use to talk about the future and avoid having to conjugate all verbs in the future tense in Spanish.You can find more at: https://learningspanishforbeginners.com/19
This series of free audio Spanish lessons focus on the basics and have been designed for beginners who want to get the fundamentals of the Spanish language, from the alphabet and numbers in Spanish, to frequently used grammar structures, while getting the building blocks required for using the language on everyday situations frequently faced by students and travelers.