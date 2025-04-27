You're Reading Books Wrong (A System To Remember Everything You Read)

A few tips for reading:- If it doesn't interest you, you probably won't learn anything, so you can drop it.- You're not in a race to finish the book, in fact, the slower the better. Take a year or two to finish if you need to.- You can read multiple books at a time. I often have 3 books and an audiobook that I bounce between. You'd be surprised how many connections you make.- Create a reading ritual. At least 30 minutes every day. Listen to an audiobook on a daily walk, or leave the books you're reading around the house so you can pick them up instead of scroll your phone.