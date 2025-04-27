How To Unf*ck Your Life (Based On Developmental Psychology)
In this video we discuss how your mind is structured, why you process reality a certain way, what to expect when changing your life, and practical examples for how to change.
39:11
You're Reading Books Wrong (A System To Remember Everything You Read)
A few tips for reading:- If it doesn't interest you, you probably won't learn anything, so you can drop it.- You're not in a race to finish the book, in fact, the slower the better. Take a year or two to finish if you need to.- You can read multiple books at a time. I often have 3 books and an audiobook that I bounce between. You'd be surprised how many connections you make.- Create a reading ritual. At least 30 minutes every day. Listen to an audiobook on a daily walk, or leave the books you're reading around the house so you can pick them up instead of scroll your phone.
28:16
The Best New Business Model To Start For Young People (Beginner Guide)
The best business model isn't a business model, it's a way of life.
31:07
99% Of Beginners Don't Know How To Use AI (Here's A Full Guide)
Typing one sentence or paragraph into AI is (usually) the least effective way to use AI. If you want to learn faster, write with better ideas, market your business, or just plan your life, here's a mini AI masterclass.
34:06
How To Actually Make $1 Million With AI
Most AI tries to do everything for you, without your own ideas or experiences, and falls flat. Here's how to use AI in a way that makes sense and gets results.
Every week, I deconstruct one big idea around creative work, human behavior, and mental philosophy while giving you practical insights on how to apply these teachings to your life.
Topics we are dedicated to dissecting for you: spirituality, personal growth, psychology, social media, business, health, fitness, philosophy, culture, and everything else that will lead to a life of freedom and happiness.