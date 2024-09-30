After the Watergate scandal, Jimmy Carter had the perfect campaign slogan: “I’ll never lie to you.” No one questioned his character; only his policies. He thought he could change the world. But the world ended up changing him. Historian Tevi Troy tells the story of the 39th President’s rise and fall.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:26
The Torah Part II: Cain & Abel to Joseph
Cain and Abel, Noah and the flood, Abraham and the 12 Tribes of Israel, Joseph and his coat of many colors—these are some of the greatest stories of the Book of Genesis. Dennis Prager, author of The Rational Bible, explains why they still mean so much to us today.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:25
Gerald Ford: Healing a Divided Country
When Richard Nixon resigned as President following the Watergate scandal, America was in a bad way. The nation needed a leader who could mend the country’s divisions. Was Gerald Ford that leader? Political commentator Hugh Hewitt has an answer.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:32
The Torah Part I: Creation to Adam & Eve
Where do we come from, and why do we think the way we do? These are the first preoccupations of the book of Genesis — the creation of man, woman, and the Jewish people. Dennis Prager, author of The Rational Bible, explains how these timeless stories have shaped our worldview and why the lessons they teach us are still relevant today.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:24
Government: Too Big to Fix?
For the past fifty years, the government has dramatically increased spending on education, healthcare, and welfare programs. But have these billions of dollars really made Americans smarter, healthier, and more prosperous? Joshua Rauh, professor of finance at Stanford and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, explains why big government leads to big problems.
This video was made possible by a generous gift from The Peter & Judy Copses Foundation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5-Minute Videos are the flagship viral product that put PragerU on the map. They take the best ideas from the best minds and distill them into five focused minutes. Listen to hundreds of 5-Minute Videos to get reliable, truthful information about politics, economics, history, and America. These educational, entertaining videos, which are Judeo-Christian at their core and promote the values of liberty, economic freedom, and limited government, have been changing the hearts and minds of millions of young people for over a decade.