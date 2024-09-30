Fireside Chat with Dennis Prager

Powered by RND
PragerU
Dennis’s weekly thoughts and timeless wisdom by a crackling fire.
  • Ep. 367 — America's Historic Election: Dennis Reacts
    After recording this episode, Dennis suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers. On November 5, the American people made their collective voices heard. In a historic election, an overwhelming majority rejected woke leftism and reelected Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Join Dennis as he unpacks the election results, answers your questions about the differences between fascism, socialism, and communism, and offers practical insights on observing the Sabbath.
    --------  
    40:22
  • Ep. 366 — Government Gone Nuts: RIP, Peanut the Squirrel
    A government agency recently raided a man's home and seized his pet squirrel, Peanut. When anonymous bureaucrats with too much power can swoop in and take away a pet, it raises a serious question: how much control should government have over our personal lives?
    --------  
    38:07
  • Ep. 365 — Who Suffers When Standards Drop?
    The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) now allows extra time for test-takers with mental and psychological disabilities. Is this compassionate, or could lowering the bar in fields like medicine and law lead to the dumbing down of America's doctors and lawyers? As well-intentioned but misguided affirmative action policies shift professional requirements, who ultimately suffers? Plus, Dennis answers your questions about risking grades to stand up for truth, Jesus, Halloween, and preferred pronouns.
    --------  
    44:07
  • Ep. 364 — God, Democracy, and McDonald’s
    This week, Dennis reacts to Donald Trump handing out fast food orders at a McDonald's drive-thru and answers your questions about God, America's two-party system, and whether the Internet is a tool of Satan.
    --------  
    31:54
  • Ep. 363 — Media, Academia, and Arranged Marriages
    Viewer questions answered all episode long! This week: how young conservatives can thrive in the world of media given the current political climate, what Dennis thinks about arranged marriages, and a lot more.
    --------  
    36:37

