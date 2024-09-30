Fireside Chat with Dennis Prager

Ep. 367 — America's Historic Election: Dennis Reacts

After recording this episode, Dennis suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers. On November 5, the American people made their collective voices heard. In a historic election, an overwhelming majority rejected woke leftism and reelected Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Join Dennis as he unpacks the election results, answers your questions about the differences between fascism, socialism, and communism, and offers practical insights on observing the Sabbath. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices