He went from bankruptcy to building a $1B company.

The secret wasn't strategy. David Meltzer is a world-renowned entrepreneur, bestselling author, and one of the most sought-after business coaches on the planet. As the former CEO of the most notable sports agency in the world, he's advised athletes, executives, and founders, and rebuilt his entire life after losing everything. Now he teaches others how to lead from the inside out.

In this conversation with host Stephen Scoggins, David gets unfiltered about identity collapse, the trap of hustle culture, and why the leaders who last are the ones who become whole.

What you'll learn:

- Why hustle culture burns you out, and what actually replaces it

- How to stop tying your worth to money, status, or validation

- The difference between discipline and devotion

- How truth becomes your best filter for partnerships and relationships

- The mindset shift that creates clarity, confidence, and real alignment

SUBSCRIBE: @LionLambWithStephen @Stephen_Scoggins

Pre-order David Meltzer's "Don't Do Business with Dicks" → https://dontdobusinesswithdicks.com

Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-part-lion-one-part-lamb-with-stephen-scoggins/id1557786484?i=1000756001949

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2noJpTtGaahMunejIYxIXq?si=1d5572a0fa284a8c

🎙️ Follow Stephen Scoggins: Website → https://stephenscoggins.com

Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/stephen_scoggins

TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@stephen_scoggins

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/stephenscoggins

LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenscoggins

📲 Connect with David Meltzer:

Website → https://dmeltzer.com

Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/davidmeltzer

TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@davidmeltzer

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/davidmeltzer11

LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidmeltzer2

X/Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/davidmeltzer

02:40 – Why Telling the Truth Sets You Free (and Filters Your Circle)

05:23 – Authenticity vs Essence

06:25 – Turning criticism into attraction and momentum.

08:50 – The Identity Shift: "I AM" vs External Validation

11:42 – Hustle Culture vs Alignment Culture

14:01 – Discipline vs Devotion

18:40 - Trust Everyone… But Vet Them

24:47 – Foolproof template to make millions of dollars

💬 If this episode resonates with you, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE it with someone who's building something big but knows something deeper is missing.