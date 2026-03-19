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One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

Stephen Scoggins
BusinessEducation
One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins
Latest episode

313 episodes

  • One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

    David Meltzer on Doing Business With Dicks

    03/18/2026 | 36 mins.
    He went from bankruptcy to building a $1B company.
    The secret wasn't strategy. David Meltzer is a world-renowned entrepreneur, bestselling author, and one of the most sought-after business coaches on the planet. As the former CEO of the most notable sports agency in the world, he's advised athletes, executives, and founders, and rebuilt his entire life after losing everything. Now he teaches others how to lead from the inside out.
    In this conversation with host Stephen Scoggins, David gets unfiltered about identity collapse, the trap of hustle culture, and why the leaders who last are the ones who become whole.
    What you'll learn:
    - Why hustle culture burns you out, and what actually replaces it
    - How to stop tying your worth to money, status, or validation
    - The difference between discipline and devotion
    - How truth becomes your best filter for partnerships and relationships
    - The mindset shift that creates clarity, confidence, and real alignment
    SUBSCRIBE:  @LionLambWithStephen   @Stephen_Scoggins 
    Pre-order David Meltzer's "Don't Do Business with Dicks" → https://dontdobusinesswithdicks.com
    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-part-lion-one-part-lamb-with-stephen-scoggins/id1557786484?i=1000756001949
    Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2noJpTtGaahMunejIYxIXq?si=1d5572a0fa284a8c
    🎙️ Follow Stephen Scoggins: Website → https://stephenscoggins.com
    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/stephen_scoggins
    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@stephen_scoggins
    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/stephenscoggins
    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenscoggins
    📲 Connect with David Meltzer:
    Website → https://dmeltzer.com
    Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/davidmeltzer
    TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@davidmeltzer
    Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/davidmeltzer11
    LinkedIn → https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidmeltzer2
    X/Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/davidmeltzer
    02:40 – Why Telling the Truth Sets You Free (and Filters Your Circle)
    05:23 – Authenticity vs Essence
    06:25 – Turning criticism into attraction and momentum.
    08:50 – The Identity Shift: "I AM" vs External Validation
    11:42 – Hustle Culture vs Alignment Culture
    14:01 – Discipline vs Devotion
    18:40 - Trust Everyone… But Vet Them
    24:47 – Foolproof template to make millions of dollars
    💬 If this episode resonates with you, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE it with someone who's building something big but knows something deeper is missing.
  • One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

    What Every Entreprenuer Leader Needs To Know About Building Wealth | Troy Hoffman

    03/12/2026 | 30 mins.
    Most entrepreneurs say they want to sell their company someday. But very few are actually preparing for that moment.
     
    In this raw and insightful conversation, Stephen sits down with entrepreneur, investor, and founder advisor Troy Hoffman to unpack the realities behind scaling a business, preparing for an exit, and becoming the kind of leader who can actually sustain success.
     
    Troy shares lessons from years of helping burned-out founders reposition their companies for massive exits, while also revealing the painful truths that most entrepreneurs learn too late. Along with Stephen, he also dive into why success can create blind spots, why most entrepreneurs resist learning what they don't know, and how surrounding yourself with powerful mentors and masterminds can radically accelerate your growth.
     
    If you're building a company, dreaming of an exit, or trying to lead with both impact and integrity, this episode delivers hard-earned wisdom that every founder needs to hear.
     
    "High-level people don't come with questions. They come with the attitude: Show me what I don't know."
     
    Discussed on this episode:
    2:07 — Ego-driven vs heart-led entrepreneurs
    6:20 — "Is this mine to carry?"
    10:14 — The five constraints that hold entrepreneurs back
    20:30 — Building a scalable system for entrepreneurs
    26:35 — Three lessons every entrepreneur should learn early
     
    If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe, rate, and share it with another entrepreneur who needs to hear these lessons.



    Connect with Troy Hoffman
     
    Learn more about Troy's work helping founders scale and exit:
     
    Instagram: @hoffmantroy
     
    Website: https://fndrs.io/
  • One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

    Do this before you end your marriage | Jake Hamilton

    03/05/2026 | 50 mins.
    One Part Lion, One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins
    Guest: Jake Hamilton
     
    Everything is on the table in this unfiltered, live conversation from Create Conference 2026.
    In this episode, Stephen Scoggins sits down with men's mentor Jake Hamilton for one of the rawest, confronting, and hope-filled conversations we've ever released.
     
    This isn't hype.
    This isn't "5 steps to a better marriage."
    This is a wake-up call.
     
    Discussed on this episode:
    5:17 – Jake shares his journey and reveals the why behind the work he is doing
    15:52 – Are you going to be present to this moment of your life?
    18:24 – From drift to authenticity
    23:52 – We need external validation because we do not have internal identity
    27:00 – What most men get wrong about their marriage
    38:22 – Authenticity leads to authority
    40:27 – Marriage is the greatest image bearer of God on Earth
    46:00 – Just be honest and pay the cost: Honesty destroys ego. 
     
    Is there something in the timestamp that is causing you to pause? Then start there.
    Share this with someone you think needs to hear it. 
     
    Get in touch with Jake Hamilton on socials @thejakehamilton
  • One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

    Will AI Amplify You — or Replace You?

    02/18/2026 | 10 mins.
    This episode is a powerful compilation of conversations exploring one central question: What happens when AI becomes the gatekeeper of opportunity?
     
    The marketplace is changing faster than most people are willing to admit. Consumers aren't just Googling anymore, they're asking AI. And if AI becomes the gatekeeper of recommendations, then your personal brand isn't optional… it's survival.
     
    This compilation episode doesn't just discuss branding strategies. It challenges you to consider:
    Who are you becoming in the process of building?
    Are you grounded enough to lead in volatility?
    Will AI reflect your values — or someone else's?
     
    The AI wave is here. Will it amplify you — or replace you?
     
    Get to know Stephen Scoggins more: https://stephenscoggins.com/
     
    If you want to see the full episodes of the clips shown here, click the links below:
     
    👉 The Personal Branding AI Blueprint No One's Talking About with Joseph Shalaby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dScRuYrT1oA&t=6s
    👉 Where Emotional Intelligence meets Artificial Intelligence with Penny Zenker - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb85CsoNKIA&t=89s
    👉 What You Need to Know Now About Presence & AI with Casanova Brooks - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKnv1Rhbxkk
  • One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

    Why Peace Feels Uncomfortable When You're Used to Chaos

    02/04/2026 | 11 mins.
    In this powerful compilation episode, we pull together some of the most honest, thought-provoking moments from multiple conversations. It weaves together clips from different seasons, revealing one unifying truth: the same refinement that shapes our spirit must also shape our body, our relationships, and the way we show up in the world.
    Faith, health, relationships, emotional regulation, and purpose are not isolated lanes—they intersect constantly.
    When we surrender fully, steward wisely, and heal intentionally, we don't just survive seasons of sacrifice—we emerge aligned, grounded, and unshakeable.
     
    Get to know Stephen Scoggins more: https://stephenscoggins.com/
     
    Refinement isn't punishment.
    Presence isn't ego.
    And peace isn't passive—it's learned.
     
    🎧 Press play and discover why the work you've been avoiding may be the breakthrough you've been praying for.
     
    If you want to see the full episodes of the clips shown here, click the links below:
     
    👉 Conquer Your Adversity And Build a Life Worth Living with Setema Gali - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAOsQHYGMlM
    👉  From Just Getting by to Peak Health Performance with Sara Estes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cC4-734jbY
    👉  Health Hacks from an Elite Entrepreneur and Celebrity with Lorayne Michaels - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hisWdAv2Ixw

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About One Part Lion - One Part Lamb with Stephen Scoggins

One Part Lion – One Part Lamb is a leadership podcast for founders who refuse to choose between strength and soul. We explore what it really takes to build revenue, freedom, and legacy without losing your peace, integrity, or faith. This is where courage meets restraint, conviction meets compassion, and leadership becomes mature. Hosted by Stephen Scoggins, a successful entrepreneur, renowned speaker, and best-selling author, this podcast delivers powerful insights and practical strategies from Stephen's extensive knowledge on building a successful life and business with world-class conversations and world-class entrepreneurs such as Evan Carmichael, Amy Portifield, Ed Mylett, and many more to help you unlock your full potential. You Can Also Watch each episode on YouTube.
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