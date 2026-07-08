Prediction markets are rapidly moving from niche platforms into the mainstream—and advertisers are following.
In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly Sweeney and Sean Wright examine why companies like Meta are investing in prediction market technology, what the rise of platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi signals for the future, and how sports betting has quietly become one of advertising's fastest-growing categories.
Using Guideline's advertising intelligence, they reveal how brands are spending over $50 million annually advertising on betting platforms, why alcohol, telecom, and quick-service restaurants are dramatically increasing investment, and what this shift means for marketers planning future campaigns.
The discussion also covers Meta's new prediction market initiative, OpenAI's reported IPO delay, AI advertising trends, and why advertisers are increasingly treating prediction markets as brand-safe environments.
If you work in advertising, media, marketing, streaming, or digital strategy, this episode offers practical insights into one of the industry's fastest-changing sectors.
In this episode
Why Meta is entering prediction markets
The rise of Polymarket and Kalshi
How prediction markets differ from traditional sports betting
Why advertisers spent more than $50 million on betting platforms
Which industries are investing the fastest
What Guideline's advertising data reveals
OpenAI's reported IPO delay and AI advertising trends
Why prediction markets are becoming more attractive to brands
Articles referenced in this episode:
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/25/technology/openai-ipo-artificial-intelligence.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/23/technology/meta-prediction-markets-app.html
If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
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