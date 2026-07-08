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Media Monitor

Sean Wright, Kelly Sweeney
BusinessMarketing
Media Monitor
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Media Monitor

    Why Brands Pay Millions for World Cup Sponsorships | The Hidden Value of Sports MarketingWhy Brands Pay Millions for World Cup Sponsorships | The Hidden Value of Sports Marketing

    07/08/2026 | 23 mins.
    Why are brands willing to spend millions sponsoring global sporting events?
    In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly Sweeney and Sean Wright examine the economics behind sports sponsorships during the FIFA Club World Cup and explain why sponsorship continues to outperform many traditional brand marketing investments.
    They discuss why companies are paying premium prices for World Cup advertising, how sponsorship drives brand awareness in an increasingly crowded media environment, and why marketers continue shifting budgets toward high-profile live events.
    The conversation also covers:
     Why Ford and IBM are hiring employees back after aggressive AI workforce reductions 
     Meta's expansion into cloud computing 
     The surprising history of Hidden Valley Ranch and why the World Cup could introduce ranch dressing to millions of international consumers 
     Why sponsorship spending continues to grow while traditional brand budgets become more constrained 
     How brands measure sponsorship success beyond immediate sales 
    Whether you work in advertising, media buying, sponsorship, or brand strategy, this episode offers valuable perspective on where marketing investment is heading.
    In this episode:
     Why sponsorship spending is accelerating 
     The economics behind World Cup advertising 
     Ford and IBM rethink AI workforce reductions 
     Meta's newest AI business strategy 
     Hidden Valley Ranch's unexpected marketing opportunity 
     Brand awareness versus performance marketing 
     Why marketers continue investing in major sporting events

    Articles Refrenced in this episode:
    https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/01/employers-who-laid-off-workers-for-ai-are-reversing-their-decisions.html

    https://rb.gy/l4kuog
    If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss future conversations on advertising, media strategy, and cultural marketing moments.
    And if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, a quick rating or review helps more people discover the show.
  • Media Monitor

    Why Meta Wants Prediction Markets | The $50M Advertising Opportunity Nobody Saw Coming

    07/01/2026 | 21 mins.
    Prediction markets are rapidly moving from niche platforms into the mainstream—and advertisers are following.

    In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly Sweeney and Sean Wright examine why companies like Meta are investing in prediction market technology, what the rise of platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi signals for the future, and how sports betting has quietly become one of advertising's fastest-growing categories.

    Using Guideline's advertising intelligence, they reveal how brands are spending over $50 million annually advertising on betting platforms, why alcohol, telecom, and quick-service restaurants are dramatically increasing investment, and what this shift means for marketers planning future campaigns.

    The discussion also covers Meta's new prediction market initiative, OpenAI's reported IPO delay, AI advertising trends, and why advertisers are increasingly treating prediction markets as brand-safe environments.
    If you work in advertising, media, marketing, streaming, or digital strategy, this episode offers practical insights into one of the industry's fastest-changing sectors.

    In this episode
    Why Meta is entering prediction markets
    The rise of Polymarket and Kalshi
    How prediction markets differ from traditional sports betting
    Why advertisers spent more than $50 million on betting platforms
    Which industries are investing the fastest
    What Guideline's advertising data reveals
    OpenAI's reported IPO delay and AI advertising trends
    Why prediction markets are becoming more attractive to brands

    Articles referenced in this episode:

    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/25/technology/openai-ipo-artificial-intelligence.html
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/23/technology/meta-prediction-markets-app.html

    If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss future conversations on advertising, media strategy, and cultural marketing moments.
    And if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, a quick rating or review helps more people discover the show.
  • Media Monitor

    NBA Finals, Fox + Roku & World Cup Ads: The Biggest Media Stories This Week

    06/24/2026 | 20 mins.
    Sports, streaming, and advertising continue to reshape the media landscape—and this week delivered plenty to discuss.

    In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly and Sean introduce a new weekly headlines segment before diving into Guideline's early advertising data from the NBA Finals and FIFA World Cup.

    They discuss what the Fox and Roku partnership means for connected TV, why Tubi has become one of streaming's biggest success stories, and how advertisers are following audiences across broadcast and streaming platforms.

    The conversation also covers Meta's latest AI copyright lawsuit and why it could have broader implications for generative AI companies.

    Later, they examine why this year's NBA Finals generated dramatically higher advertising revenue than previous seasons and what early World Cup pricing suggests about the future of premium live sports.

    In this episode:
    Fox's acquisition of Roku and what it means for streaming
    Why Tubi continues to outperform expectations
    Meta's AI copyright lawsuit and its potential impact
    NBA Finals advertising revenue reaches new highs
    Why streaming is becoming central to sports broadcasting
    Early World Cup advertising trends and pricing
    The growing value of premium live sports for advertisers
    What marketers should watch over the coming months

    Whether you work in advertising, media, marketing, or simply enjoy understanding how major media businesses operate, this episode provides practical insights into one of the busiest weeks in the industry.

    What You'll Learn
    ✔ Why Fox's Roku deal matters beyond streaming
    ✔ How Tubi became one of FAST television's biggest success stories
    ✔ Why advertisers spent dramatically more during the NBA Finals
    ✔ How streaming is changing sports broadcasting
    ✔ What early World Cup advertising trends reveal
    ✔ Why Meta's AI lawsuit deserves attention
    ✔ Where premium advertising inventory is heading

    Articles referenced in the episode:

    https://www.404media.co/judge-rules-blacked-com-can-sue-meta-for-scraping-its-porn/
    https://digiday.com/future-of-tv/future-of-tv-briefing-fox-finds-its-programmatic-identify-in-roku/
    https://www.adweek.com/convergent-tv/the-3-biggest-questions-from-fox-and-rokus-22-billion-deal/

    If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss future conversations on advertising, media strategy, and cultural marketing moments.
    And if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, a quick rating or review helps more people discover the show.
  • Media Monitor

    How The New York Times Is Winning in Advertising (While Everyone Else Struggles)

    06/17/2026 | 14 mins.
    Most media companies are fighting declining advertising revenue.
    The New York Times is moving in the opposite direction.
    In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly and Sean launch a new deep-dive series by examining one of the most successful media businesses today. Using Guideline's advertising intelligence alongside The New York Times' public financial reporting, they break down where the company's advertising growth is really coming from—and why it continues to outperform much of the industry.
    Topics include:
    Why New York Times advertising revenue grew 29%
    The role of direct advertising versus programmatic
    How podcast advertising has become a meaningful revenue driver
    Why sports content continues to outperform expectations
    What The Athletic acquisition is contributing
    The surprising return of print advertising
    Why subscriptions and advertising work together
    Lessons publishers and marketers can apply to their own businesses
    Whether you're a marketer, publisher, agency leader, or media executive, this episode offers a practical look inside one of the industry's strongest advertising businesses.
    Key Takeaways
    New York Times advertising revenue trends
    Podcast sponsorship growth
    Sports media monetization
    Print advertising performance
    Direct advertising strategy
    Subscription business expansion
    Publisher revenue diversification
    Media business strategy
    If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss future conversations on advertising, media strategy, and cultural marketing moments.
    And if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, a quick rating or review helps more people discover the show.
  • Media Monitor

    AI, IPOs & Advertising: What Happens When AI Giants Go Public?

    06/10/2026 | 27 mins.
    AI continues to dominate headlines—but is the advertising industry becoming more cautious?
    In this episode of Media Monitor, Kelly and Sean examine a series of major developments shaping the future of artificial intelligence and advertising. From Anthropic’s IPO plans and OpenAI’s advertising strategy to the surprising shift in AI conversations at Cannes Lions, the discussion explores how the industry’s perspective on AI may be evolving.
    The conversation covers:
    Anthropic’s reported IPO ambitions and trillion-dollar valuation discussions
    xAI, OpenAI, and the growing competition among AI leaders
    What public markets may expect from AI companies
    Why advertising revenue is becoming increasingly important
    OpenAI’s early advertising performance
    The challenges of monetizing generative AI platforms
    How AI conversations have changed at Cannes Lions
    Why AI panel discussions have declined compared to last year
    The growing debate around human creativity versus AI-generated content
    The Pope’s recent comments on artificial intelligence
    Business leader enthusiasm versus employee concerns about AI adoption
    The emerging challenge of “AI slop” in the workplace
    Predictions for AI advertising over the next several years
    As AI companies move toward public markets and face increasing pressure to generate revenue, advertisers, agencies, and marketers will need to understand how these platforms evolve—and what role advertising will play in their future.
    Key Topics Covered
    Artificial intelligence
    AI advertising
    OpenAI advertising strategy
    Anthropic IPO
    xAI valuation
    AI monetization
    Cannes Lions 2026
    Generative AI
    AI adoption
    Advertising technology
    Marketing innovation
    Workplace AI trends
    AI business models
    AI search advertising
    Future of advertising
    If you’d like access to the benchmark report or want to suggest a topic for the next part of the programmatic series, reach out to press@guideline.ai.
    If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss future conversations on advertising, media strategy, and cultural marketing moments.
    And if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, a quick rating or review helps more people discover the show.
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About Media Monitor
Media Monitor is a data-led podcast unpacking what’s really happening across advertising, media, and consumer behavior—and what it means next.Hosted by Sean Wright and Kelly Sweeney from Guideline.ai, the show breaks down the signals behind the headlines: ad spend shifts, market trends, economic pressure points, and emerging opportunities shaping the media ecosystem.Each episode translates complex data into clear insight, helping brands, agencies, and decision-makers cut through noise, reduce uncertainty, and make smarter strategic calls.If media is changing faster than ever, Media Monitor helps you understand why, how, and what to watch next.
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