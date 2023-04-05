In business, timing is everything. Where It Happens is a community-driven podcast that helps you identify which trends of today will shape the opportunities of ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 76
How to Build Million Dollar Agencies with Theo Tabah
Today Greg is joined by Late Checkout COO Theo Tabah. In this episode, Greg and Theo talk about the inner workings of Late Checkout. ►►Subscribe to Greg's weekly newsletter for insights on community,creators and commerce.You'll also find out when new and exclusiveepisodes come out from Where it Happens. And it's totally free.https://latecheckout.substack.comFIND ME ON SOCIAL:Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregisenbergInstagram: https://instagram.com/gregisenberg/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gregisenbergLINKS FOR THIS EPISODE:Production Team:https://www.bigoceanpodcasting.comTheo Tabah:https://www.linkedin.com/in/theotabahhttps://twitter.com/theotabahSHOW NOTES:0:00 - Intro3:21 - When to say no to projects10:05 - Letting your team fail15:43 - Building culture in a remote team33:28 - Other companies as role models37:50 - Theoisms to live by
5/4/2023
49:36
I'm answering listener questions
Today Greg is answering burning questions from the audience. ►►Subscribe to Greg's weekly newsletter for insights on community,creators and commerce.You'll also find out when new and exclusiveepisodes come out from Where it Happens. And it's totally free.https://latecheckout.substack.comFIND ME ON SOCIAL:Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregisenbergInstagram: https://instagram.com/gregisenberg/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gregisenbergLINKS FOR THIS EPISODE:Production Team:https://www.bigoceanpodcasting.com/
4/27/2023
20:25
Breaking Down Top DTC Brands with Legend Nik Sharma
Today Greg is joined by DTC marketing legend Nik Sharma. In this episode, Nik and I look at the best and worst DTC brands on the internet. ►►Subscribe to Greg's weekly newsletter for insights on community,creators and commerce.You'll also find out when new and exclusiveepisodes come out from Where it Happens. And it's totally free.https://latecheckout.substack.comFIND ME ON SOCIAL:Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregisenbergInstagram: https://instagram.com/gregisenberg/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gregisenbergLINKS FOR THIS EPISODE:Production Team:https://www.bigoceanpodcasting.comNik Sharma:https://www.nik.co/https://twitter.com/mrsharmaSHOW NOTES:0:00 - Intro6:17 - What The Honest Company is getting wrong10:25 - A DTC brand that is getting it right (Cadence)29:37 - Nik's favorite creator-led DTC brand (Rare Beauty)
4/20/2023
45:01
Making the Most Out of Life and Business with the President of Shopify
Today Greg is joined by Harley Finkelstein, the President of Shopify. In this episode, Greg and Harley talk about growing up in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in Canada, getting mentors and finding joie de vivre.►►Subscribe to Greg's weekly newsletter for insights on community,creators and commerce.You'll also find out when new and exclusiveepisodes come out from Where it Happens. And it's totally free.https://latecheckout.substack.comFIND ME ON SOCIAL:Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregisenbergInstagram: https://instagram.com/gregisenberg/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gregisenbergLINKS FOR THIS EPISODE:Production Team:https://www.bigoceanpodcasting.comHarley Finkelstein:https://www.shopify.com/https://twitter.com/harleyfSHOW NOTES:0:00 - Intro5:49 - Growing up in Montreal as a Jewish Canadian10:56 - Finding peers that inspire you18:29 - The benefits of non-obvious mentors26:06 - How to DM your heroes
4/13/2023
36:57
How to Make It Big on TikTok
Today Greg is joined by JT Barnett, a digital creator and founder of BarnettX and CreatorX, where he helps SMBs and Fortune 500 companies create content. In this episode, Greg and JT talk about viral growth versus slow growth, tools and workflows, and creators you should be following. ►►Subscribe to Greg's weekly newsletter for insights on community,creators and commerce.You'll also find out when new and exclusiveepisodes come out from Where it Happens. And it's totally free.https://latecheckout.substack.comFIND ME ON SOCIAL:Twitter: https://twitter.com/gregisenbergInstagram: https://instagram.com/gregisenberg/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gregisenbergLINKS FOR THIS EPISODE:Production Team:https://www.bigoceanpodcasting.comJT Barnett:https://barnettx.com/jthttps://www.tiktok.com/@jtbarnettSHOW NOTES:0:00 - Intro0:47 - TikTok trends vs TikTok storytelling5:26 - How to think about branding19:23 - Creators to watch28:04 - Tools and workflows for short-form content35:11 - JT's favorite creators and why
In business, timing is everything. Where It Happens is a community-driven podcast that helps you identify which trends of today will shape the opportunities of tomorrow. Hosted by Greg Isenberg, each episode puts you in the middle of the conversation of innovations and opportunities and gives you access to a community that helps you take advantage of what's next.