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922 episodes
Mamdani's Doxxing Campaign, Idaho In-N-Out Shooting & Sophie Cunningham vs WNBA | PBD Podcast #83908/03/2026 | 2h 12 mins.Patrick Bet-David and the Home Team react to Trump reversing course on Ukraine’s Patriot missile deal, Gavin Newsom revealing millions in income and taxes, and Scott Galloway accusing Zohran Mamdani of turning a property database into a “wanted poster.” Plus, Apple’s stock plunge, the Polymarket-Kalshi feud, and Spain’s migrant crisis.
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ABOUT US:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of two boys and two girls. He currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Spain Invaded, Fauci Pleads the Fifth & Hamas Stands Down? | PBD Podcast #83807/31/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Patrick Bet-David and the Home Team react as Spain deploys its military after thousands breach the border from Morocco. They examine Anthony Fauci pleading the Fifth before the Senate and President Trump threatening to pull Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination amid a Republican revolt.
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ABOUT US: Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls.
Saudi Nuclear Deal, LeBron Joins 76ers & Biden China Investigation | PBD Podcast #83707/27/2026 | 1h 50 mins.Patrick Bet-David and the Home Team break down Trump’s controversial Saudi nuclear deal, LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latest investigation involving Biden and China. They also discuss the Iran war, Trump’s sweeping tariffs, Truth Social’s market-moving plan, and more.
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SUBSCRIBE TO:
@VALUETAINMENT
@ValuetainmentComedy
ABOUT US:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls.
Illegal Votes in New Jersey, Tate Lawyer Speaks Out, & ESPN Layoffs | PBD Podcast #83607/23/2026 | 2h 13 mins.Patrick Bet-David and the Home Team are joined by Tate brothers' attorney Joe McBride, who responds to the UK extradition case and new charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate. They also break down ESPN’s post-NFL Network layoff wave and the anti-ICE attack outside a federal building in New York City.
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🥃 BOARDROOM CIGAR LOUNGE: https://bit.ly/4pzLEXj
🇰 KALSHI: http://kalshi.com/pbd
SUBSCRIBE TO:
@VALUETAINMENT
@ValuetainmentComedy
ABOUT US:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls. He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Would You Have Kids Today? Economist's Dark Warning About the Future | PBD Podcast #83507/21/2026 | 1h 34 mins.Patrick Bet-David sits down with economist Steve Keen, one of the few economists to warn of the 2008 financial crisis before it happened. A longtime critic of mainstream economics, Keen debates capitalism, Marxism, climate change, AI, America's debt crisis, Iran, housing affordability, and the future of civilization.
Steve Keen explains why he believes economists misunderstand money, why AI is headed for a massive shakeout, and why humanity faces its greatest challenges in the decades ahead.
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SUBSCRIBE TO:
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ABOUT US:
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of two boys and two girls. He currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
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About PBD Podcast
The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, delivers engaging conversations on business, entrepreneurship, current events, politics, and sports. Live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:00 AM EST with the Home Team and special guests, the show brings real-time reactions and dynamic discussions from the VAULT inside Valuetainment’s Fort Lauderdale studio. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 AM EST, tune in for exclusive interviews with top entrepreneurs, leaders, and newsmakers from around the world.Podcast website
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