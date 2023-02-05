The PBD Podcast is a podcast that discusses, current events, trending topics and politics as they relate to life and business. Stay tuned for new episodes and g... More
Peter Navarro SLAMS Fox For Trying To Destroy Tucker Carlson | PBD Podcast | Ep. 265 | Part 2
In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Peter Navarro will discuss:
Fox trying to destroy Tucker Carlson
Why Trump lost in 2020
Why Trump couldn't drain the swamp
Abby Grossberg saying that Tucker Carlson Made her life a living hell
5/4/2023
1:06:52
Peter Navarro On China's Threat To The U.S. | PBD Podcast | Ep. 265 | Part 1
In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Peter Navarro will discuss:
The potential war between China and the US
Peter slamming Anthony Fauci
The definition of MAGA
5/4/2023
48:46
EMERGENCY Podcast | Patrick Bet-David Offers Tucker Carlson a $100 Million Contract
Patrick Bet-David offers Tucker Carlson a $100 million contract.
5/2/2023
52:04
Tucker Carlson's Leaked Video Reveals BRUTAL Critique of Fox Nation | PBD Podcast | Ep. 263 | Part 2
In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Home Team will discuss:
Tucker Carlson's leaked video
VICE Heading For Bankruptcy
Bernie Sanders' shocking prediction
Fauci taking no personal responsibility
People identifying themselves as handicapped
5/2/2023
1:03:31
Home Prices Reach Lowest Level In Over a Decade | PBD Podcast | Ep. 263 | Part 1
In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Home Team will discuss:
Bernie Sanders' call for the confiscation of wealth above $999 million
New York bill requiring richer people to pay more for violations like parking tickets
Whether DeSantis will stand a chance against Trump
JP Morgan buying first republic bank
Home Prices Reaching The Lowest Level In Over a Decade
