PBD Podcast
The PBD Podcast is a podcast that discusses, current events, trending topics and politics as they relate to life and business.
Business
Available Episodes

  Peter Navarro SLAMS Fox For Trying To Destroy Tucker Carlson | PBD Podcast | Ep. 265 | Part 2
    In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Peter Navarro will discuss: Fox trying to destroy Tucker Carlson Why Trump lost in 2020 Why Trump couldn't drain the swamp Abby Grossberg saying that Tucker Carlson Made her life a living hell
    5/4/2023
    1:06:52
  Peter Navarro On China's Threat To The U.S. | PBD Podcast | Ep. 265 | Part 1
    In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Peter Navarro will discuss: The potential war between China and the US Peter slamming Anthony Fauci The definition of MAGA
    5/4/2023
    48:46
  EMERGENCY Podcast | Patrick Bet-David Offers Tucker Carlson a $100 Million Contract
    Patrick Bet-David offers Tucker Carlson a $100 million contract.
    5/2/2023
    52:04
  Tucker Carlson's Leaked Video Reveals BRUTAL Critique of Fox Nation | PBD Podcast | Ep. 263 | Part 2
    In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Home Team will discuss: Tucker Carlson's leaked video VICE Heading For Bankruptcy Bernie Sanders' shocking prediction Fauci taking no personal responsibility People identifying themselves as handicapped
    5/2/2023
    1:03:31
  Home Prices Reach Lowest Level In Over a Decade | PBD Podcast | Ep. 263 | Part 1
    In this episode, Patrick Bet-David and Home Team will discuss: Bernie Sanders' call for the confiscation of wealth above $999 million New York bill requiring richer people to pay more for violations like parking tickets Whether DeSantis will stand a chance against Trump JP Morgan buying first republic bank Home Prices Reaching The Lowest Level In Over a Decade
    5/2/2023
    54:50

About PBD Podcast

The PBD Podcast is a podcast that discusses, current events, trending topics and politics as they relate to life and business.
