The Influence Factor by The Influencer Marketing Factory

Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency, talks with great guests about influencer mark...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 52
From Clicks to Cash: Unleashing the Power of Linktree for Creator Monetization w/ Michael Bolen
In the latest episode of The Influence Factor, Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory and podcast host, is joined by Michael Bolen, Head of Social and Content at Linktree. Together, they explore the multifaceted world of creator monetization, search engine optimization (SEO) across social platforms, crucial partnerships, and all the essential insights surrounding Linktree.
🌟 Leave a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
🚀 Start Your Next Influencer Marketing Campaign: https://bit.ly/3xnnqFJ
🎙️ Want to be a guest? Apply here
Show Notes:
(00:43) - Michael's career journey
(04:14) - Linktree in a nutshell
(06:34) - TikTok partnership
(07:47) - Serving Creators
(12:32) - Super apps in the US
(15:35) - Creator monetization
(21:27) - Diversifying revenue streams
(29:50) - TikTok content challenges
(33:05) - TikTok SEO strategy
(38:30) - Emerging AI space
7/5/2023
43:20
The Impact of B2B Content Marketing w/ Justin Levy
In the latest episode of The Influence Factor, Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, is joined by Justin Levy, Head of Influencer Marketing and Community at Demandbase. Together, they discuss the world of B2B influencer marketing, highlighting its effectiveness and capturing the same level of interest as B2C social media marketing. Justin shares his valuable insights on the subject and offers actionable tips for executing successful B2B influencer marketing campaigns.
🌟 Leave a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
🚀 Start Your Next Influencer Marketing Campaign: https://bit.ly/3xnnqFJ
🎙️ Want to be a guest? Apply here
Show Notes:
(01:25) - Justin's career journey
(02:54) - B2B versus B2C
(06:40) - Authenticity factor
(08:45) - Micro versus macro influencers
(11:33) - Initiating discussion with influencers
(12:04) - Identifying influence isn't just about raw numbers
(17:48) - Developing long-term relationships with influencers
(26:18) - Importance of tracking and analytics
(31:25) - Tracking campaigns properly
(38:02) - Investing in manual research
(44:22) - Impact of private communities
6/28/2023
47:25
Insider View of VidCon w/ Colin Hickey
Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, and Colin Hickey, Senior VP of Operations at VidCon, come together in the most recent episode of The Influence Factor podcast. Their discussion explores the past, present, and future of VidCon, a prominent event for creators, providing valuable insights into the event's evolution.
🌟 Leave a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
🚀 Start Your Next Influencer Marketing Campaign: https://bit.ly/3xnnqFJ
🎙️ Want to be a guest? Apply here
Show Notes:
(01:14) - Colin’s career journey
(08:08) - What is VidCon
(13:28) - Monumental shifts in the event
(16:30) - Challenges associated with a large-scale Creator event
(18:49) - Expanding locations
(20:42) - A-List celebrity in attendance
(24:14) - 2023 Anaheim event teasers
(26:10) - YouTube activations
(28:19) - Creator ecosystem
(31:00) - Building stronger relationships
(34:50) - Looking ahead
6/21/2023
36:48
From Sugar Rush to Protein Power w/ Ali Wing
In the most recent episode of The Influence Factor, Ali Wing, CEO of Oobli, joins Alessandro Bogliari, CEO & Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory. Together, they dig deeper into the fascinating world of the health industry, discussing everything from the inception of Oobli to the challenges faced, market insights, effective marketing strategies, and debunking sugar myths.
🌟 Leave a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
🚀 Start Your Next Influencer Marketing Campaign: https://bit.ly/3xnnqFJ
🎙️ Want to be a guest? Apply here
Show Notes:
(01:03) - Career brand builder
(03:45) - Sugar statistics
(06:38) - Growth of sugar alternatives
(08:12) - Breaking down food technology
(10:03) - Oobli products
(14:56) - Building authority and advocacy at a digital level
(22:00) - Owning the market
(26:12) - Consumer feedback
(30:51) - Marketing and entrepreneurial challenges
(38:01) - Why sweet proteins
6/14/2023
41:06
Funding the Creative Journey w/ Aaron DeBevoise (Spotter)
Tune in to this week's episode of The Influence Factor, where Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory and podcast host, engages in an insightful discussion with Aaron DeBevoise, CEO & Founder of Spotter, Inc. Together, they discuss a myriad of topics, including the evolving journey of Creators, the possibilities unlocked by increased capital, human behavior, and much more.
🌟 Leave a 5-star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
🚀 Start Your Next Influencer Marketing Campaign: https://bit.ly/3xnnqFJ
🎙️ Want to be a guest? Apply here
Show Notes:
(01:07) - Aaron's career background
(04:08) - Entertainment industry
(06:08) - What is Spotter, Inc.
(07:55) - Simplicity and focus
(13:17) - Pivotal moments in the beginning
(16:18) - Creators' journey
(20:38) - Various approaches pursued with a given capital
(25:22) - Engagement metrics
(34:21) - Student of human behavior
(39:40) - Transitioning content
(42:32) - AI disruptions
(48:28) - Future of the Creator Economy
About The Influence Factor by The Influencer Marketing Factory
Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency, talks with great guests about influencer marketing, social media, the creator economy, social commerce and much more.