The Influence Factor by The Influencer Marketing Factory

Funding the Creative Journey w/ Aaron DeBevoise (Spotter)

Tune in to this week's episode of The Influence Factor, where Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and Co-Founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory and podcast host, engages in an insightful discussion with Aaron DeBevoise, CEO & Founder of Spotter, Inc. Together, they discuss a myriad of topics, including the evolving journey of Creators, the possibilities unlocked by increased capital, human behavior, and much more. Show Notes: (01:07) - Aaron's career background (04:08) - Entertainment industry (06:08) - What is Spotter, Inc. (07:55) - Simplicity and focus (13:17) - Pivotal moments in the beginning (16:18) - Creators' journey (20:38) - Various approaches pursued with a given capital (25:22) - Engagement metrics (34:21) - Student of human behavior (39:40) - Transitioning content (42:32) - AI disruptions (48:28) - Future of the Creator Economy