Old Men, New Money®: Bitcoin, Blockchain & Tokenization

Episode 17: The Insumer Model™: When Investors Become Customers

Unlocking the Potential of the Insumer Model™: Aligning Consumers and Investors with Tokenized EquityIn this episode of 'Old Men, New Money®,' Douglas Borthwick introduces the Insumer Model™, a concept merging investor and consumer identities through tokenized equity. Borthwick explains how traditional stock ownership can be transformed using blockchain technology to provide immediate benefits at the point of sale. He details the advantages of this model, including enhanced customer loyalty, better feedback, and reduced marketing costs. Real-life examples and potential challenges are discussed, highlighting how businesses and individuals can benefit from this integrated approach. Future episodes will delve deeper into related topics like hybrid security tokens and brand loyalty.00:00 Introduction to The Insumer Model™00:19 The Starbucks Scenario: A Wake-Up Call00:55 The Concept of Tokenized Equity01:28 The Genesis of The Insumer Model™02:50 The Apple Example: Invisible Ownership04:33 The Three Dimensions of Value06:14 Real-World Applications and Examples07:48 The Role of NFTs in Verification09:25 Implementing The Insumer Model™11:52 Psychological Shifts and Behavioral Changes15:34 Challenges and Solutions16:42 Future Predictions and Action Steps19:56 Conclusion and Upcoming EpisodesAbout the AuthorDouglas Borthwick is not only one of the voices behind "Old Men, New Money®" but also a visionary championing the integration of consumer and investor identities through groundbreaking concepts like The Insumer Model™. With practical experience intertwining stock ownership and retail benefits, Douglas invites you to join his journey of shaping tomorrow's business landscape today. His books, The Insumer Model and Your Equity in Your Pocket are available on Amazon today.