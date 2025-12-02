Old Men, New Money®: Bitcoin, Blockchain & Tokenization

Episode 21: Tokenizing Sports Franchises and Fan Engagement
Fan Ownership in Sports and Entertainment: The Future of Digital SecuritiesIn this episode of 'Old Men New Money,' Phil Larmon dives into how digital securities can revolutionize the sports and entertainment industries. By applying the concepts of digital assets, compliance, and tokenization, fans, athletes, and creators can all benefit in unprecedented ways. Larmon illustrates how stadium districts can be tokenized, offering fans real, fractional ownership and creating new economic alignments between stakeholders. He also discusses the potential for regulated digital securities to transform fan participation, support athletes' financial health, and reshape the entertainment industry. The future of fan ownership is explored through practical examples and the promise of a more inclusive, economically aligned model.00:00 Introduction to the Series00:55 The Emotional Power of Sports and Entertainment01:47 The Problem with the Old Model02:17 The Promise of Digital Securities03:55 Stadium Districts: The Future of Sports Real Estate06:12 Fan Tokens vs. Real Ownership11:35 The Role of Digital Securities in Entertainment12:34 The Future of Fan Ownership14:28 Conclusion and Next Steps
Episode 20: Community Marketing Officers: The Next Evolution
The Rise of Community Marketing Officers: Transforming Customer AdvocacyIn this episode of 'Old Men, New Money,' Douglas Borthwick discusses the emergence of community marketing officers (CMOs), who differ from traditional chief marketing officers. CMOs are customer investors actively involved in promoting the business, motivated by their financial stakes in the company's success. Borthwick covers effective CMO program structures, the importance of compliance, and the impact of aligning ownership with advocacy incentives. He provides practical guidelines for businesses to implement CMO programs and discusses the future potential of this marketing strategy. Real-world examples from Web3 projects and insumer companies are highlighted to showcase the effectiveness of community-driven marketing.00:00 Introduction to Community Marketing Officers01:23 The Power of Customer Investors04:19 Structures for Incentivizing CMOs06:32 Legal Considerations and Compliance08:07 Implementing a CMO Program09:33 Web3 Examples of Community Marketing11:03 Measuring CMO Program Success13:03 Common Mistakes and Risks16:28 Future of Community Marketing19:13 Conclusion and ResourcesExplore further with my books, The Insumer Model and Your Equity in Your Pocket, both available on Amazon.
Episode 19: Brand Loyalty Meets Shareholder Value
Integrating Marketing and Investor Relations: The Insumer Model ExplainedIn this episode of Old Men New Money, Douglas Borthwick delves into the convergence of marketing and investor relations departments through the insumer model. Traditionally, these two business functions operate in isolation, but when combined, they create unique competitive advantages. The insumer model transforms customer loyalty into an investment thesis and integrates brand loyalty with equity appreciation. Real-world examples, such as Blue Mountain Coffee, demonstrate how businesses can benefit from this integrated approach by converting emotional ownership into financial ownership. The episode also discusses practical steps for implementing the insumer model, including customer acquisition, capital raising, measuring ROI, and maintaining privacy. With references to extensive market research and successful case studies, Borthwick provides a comprehensive guide for consumer-facing companies to align customer loyalty with shareholder value.00:00 Introduction to Insumer Model00:57 The 30-Second Version02:16 Real-World Examples02:51 Marketing and Investor Relations Integration04:32 Implementing the Insumer Model11:15 Privacy Concerns and Solutions12:59 Case Study: Treasure Experience15:06 Metrics That Matter16:47 Action Steps for Businesses18:01 Conclusion and Next Steps
Episode 18: Hybrid Security Tokens: The Transition Strategy
Bridging the Gap: Understanding Hybrid Security TokensIn this episode of Old Men New Money, Douglas Borthwick discusses common fears associated with pure digital securities and introduces the concept of hybrid security tokens. Hybrid tokens offer both traditional paper certificates and digital tokens, easing the transition to digital securities. Douglas explains the technical process behind hybrid tokens, shares insights from his experience at INX, and highlights the benefits of providing both options to cater to different investor preferences. He also provides practical advice for companies implementing these models and investors considering them.00:00 Introduction to Digital Securities00:15 Common Concerns with Digital Securities00:46 Introducing Hybrid Security Tokens01:27 Real-World Examples and Benefits04:21 Mechanics of Hybrid Security Tokens05:37 Implementation and Costs06:50 Conversion Processes Explained08:24 Case Studies and Adoption13:44 Future Predictions and Advice17:06 Conclusion and Next Episode Preview
Episode 17: The Insumer Model™: When Investors Become Customers
Unlocking the Potential of the Insumer Model™: Aligning Consumers and Investors with Tokenized EquityIn this episode of 'Old Men, New Money®,' Douglas Borthwick introduces the Insumer Model™, a concept merging investor and consumer identities through tokenized equity. Borthwick explains how traditional stock ownership can be transformed using blockchain technology to provide immediate benefits at the point of sale. He details the advantages of this model, including enhanced customer loyalty, better feedback, and reduced marketing costs. Real-life examples and potential challenges are discussed, highlighting how businesses and individuals can benefit from this integrated approach. Future episodes will delve deeper into related topics like hybrid security tokens and brand loyalty.00:00 Introduction to The Insumer Model™00:19 The Starbucks Scenario: A Wake-Up Call00:55 The Concept of Tokenized Equity01:28 The Genesis of The Insumer Model™02:50 The Apple Example: Invisible Ownership04:33 The Three Dimensions of Value06:14 Real-World Applications and Examples07:48 The Role of NFTs in Verification09:25 Implementing The Insumer Model™11:52 Psychological Shifts and Behavioral Changes15:34 Challenges and Solutions16:42 Future Predictions and Action Steps19:56 Conclusion and Upcoming EpisodesAbout the AuthorDouglas Borthwick is not only one of the voices behind "Old Men, New Money®" but also a visionary championing the integration of consumer and investor identities through groundbreaking concepts like The Insumer Model™. With practical experience intertwining stock ownership and retail benefits, Douglas invites you to join his journey of shaping tomorrow's business landscape today. His books, The Insumer Model and Your Equity in Your Pocket are available on Amazon today.
