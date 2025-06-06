Business &... with Natalie Dawson

The Side Effect of Growth No One Talks About: Loneliness

Let's talk about something no one warns you about when you start climbing the ladder of success: loneliness. In this episode, I'm pulling back the curtain on a hard truth I've lived and led through—the isolation that comes with growth. Whether you're scaling a business, leading a team, or chasing ambitious goals, you've probably felt it too. I'm breaking down the real reason high performers feel disconnected (hint: it's not just the workload), how this feeling changes as you evolve, and—most importantly—what you can actually do about it. I'm sharing the data, my personal experiences, and the mindset shifts that have helped me stay grounded while building big. If you've ever thought "no one gets what I'm going through"—this one's for you. Let's stop pretending we have it all figured out and start having the conversations that matter.