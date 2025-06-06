Business &... with Natalie Dawson

The Side Effect of Growth No One Talks About: Loneliness
Let's talk about something no one warns you about when you start climbing the ladder of success: loneliness. In this episode, I'm pulling back the curtain on a hard truth I've lived and led through—the isolation that comes with growth. Whether you're scaling a business, leading a team, or chasing ambitious goals, you've probably felt it too. I'm breaking down the real reason high performers feel disconnected (hint: it's not just the workload), how this feeling changes as you evolve, and—most importantly—what you can actually do about it. I'm sharing the data, my personal experiences, and the mindset shifts that have helped me stay grounded while building big. If you've ever thought "no one gets what I'm going through"—this one's for you. Let's stop pretending we have it all figured out and start having the conversations that matter.
17:01
Out of Office, Into Alignment
I just got back from Monaco, and this trip changed everything for me. For the first time in six years, I set a real out-of-office. No inbox checking. No early morning emails. Just full presence—and it gave me the space to realize how much needs to change if I'm going to reach the next level. In this episode, I'm sharing the mindset shift that came from being around billionaires, how I'm restructuring my schedule, and why I'm done pretending my vision looks like anyone else's. Your environment either elevates you or dilutes you—and I'm done watering mine down. If you're ready to stop operating like a slightly shinier version of average and start building a life that actually matches your ambition, this one's for you.
9:37
My Payday Ritual That Changed Everything
In this episode, I'm sharing the payday routine that completely transformed my relationship with money. It's the exact system I used to move from living paycheck-to-paycheck to building real financial momentum by 30. While everyone's path is different, these are the habits and strategies that worked for me—and they might just shift how you think about your own financial future.
14:50
6 Strategies to Land Your Dream Job (from a CEO Who’s Hired Hundreds)
In today's job market, it's not enough to just apply and hope for the best—you need to stand out. I've hired hundreds of people, and in this episode, I'm sharing my top 6 strategies to help you land your dream job faster. Whether you're switching careers, aiming higher, or just sick of being ignored, these are the exact moves I recommend to get noticed, get interviews, and get hired. If you're ready to take control of your career and finally get the role you want, and create the life of your dreams.
18:05
The Elite Comeback Plan
If you've been feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or like you've lost a little bit of yourself—this episode is for you. On this special day, I'm walking you through the exact mental, physical, and financial steps I took to rebuild my life when I hit a low point. From cutting out the things that were clouding my mind, to finding consistency in the gym again, to re-evaluating the people around me and resetting my priorities—this is the honest, messy, and powerful work that helped me feel like me again. If you're craving clarity, confidence, and real momentum—this is your sign to start fresh. You can take your life back.
Welcome to Business &—the podcast for people making it all happen.
Running a successful business takes over your life, but there’s still room for the ‘ands’—the things that keep you sharp, confident, and ahead of the game. Because success isn’t just about what you build—it’s about how you show up.
I’ve helped business owners scale to nine figures, and on this podcast, I’m sharing what’s working—real strategies, data-driven insights, and the inside track on what’s next in business, health, wealth, beauty, and fashion.
If you’re here to grow, scale, and dominate in every room you walk into—you’re in the right place.
It's time to stop dreaming and start doing.