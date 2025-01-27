Powered by RND
Morningstar
Every Monday, Susan Dziubinski sits down with Morningstar Chief U.S. markets strategist Dave Sekera to discuss one thing that’s on his radar this week, one new ...
  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings
    Hello, and welcome to The Morning Filter. Every Monday morning, Susan Dziubinski from Morningstar talks with Morningstar Research Services’ chief US market strategist Dave Sekera about what investors should have on their radars, some new Morningstar research, and a few stock picks or pans for the week ahead. Key takeaways:03:14 On Radar: Fed Meeting & Inflation 05:29 Earnings on Tap: MSFT, TSLA, APPL, Others 12:30 Our Take on Earnings from Banks, NFLX & More 22:26 Stocks of the Week Read about topics from this episode. Follow Morningstar’s coverage of earnings season.Learn more about Morningstar’s approach to stock investing. Got a question for Dave? Send it to [email protected]. Follow us on social media.Dave Sekera on X: @MstarMarketsDave Sekera on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davesekeraFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/X: https://x.com/MorningstarIncInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningstar... LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/5161/  Viewers who’d like more information about any of the stocks Dave talked about today can visit Morningstar.com for more details. Read more from Susan Dziubinski and Dave Sekera.Subscribe to The Morning Filter to get notified when we post. We’ll see you next Monday!   
    31:06
  • Introducing The Morning Filter
    Welcome to The Morning Filter. Every Monday, Susan Dziubinski sits down with Morningstar Chief U.S. markets strategist Dave Sekera to discuss one thing that’s on his radar this week, one new piece of Morningstar research, and a few stock picks or pans for the week ahead.
    1:03

About The Morning Filter

Every Monday, Susan Dziubinski sits down with Morningstar Chief U.S. markets strategist Dave Sekera to discuss one thing that's on his radar this week, one new piece of Morningstar research, and a few stock picks or pans for the week ahead.
