We have a special episode for you this week. The author behind the popular Ask the Analyst column on Morningstar.com is coming to the table. Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott is going into the mailbag to answer readers’ questions about bonds, including TIPS and other portfolio matters.

Submit your question to the Ask the Analyst column created and written by Morningstar's Amy Arnott.



On this episode:

00:00:00 Welcome

00:01:36 How Bond ETFs Work and Comparing TIPS, I Bonds, Treasuries

[This video states that an investor can use $5,000 from a tax refund to purchase I bonds in excess of the $10,000 limit. The US Treasury discontinued this tax-refund option on Jan. 1, 2025. ].

00:05:06 Municipal Bond Fund Losses After a Fed Rate Hike

00:06:58 Where to Hold Bonds: Roth vs. Traditional IRA, and TIPS Ladders

00:09:15 Paying for Law School Tuition: Which Accounts Come Into Play

00:10:30 Simplifying 231 Holdings and Limiting Capital Gains on Fund Swaps

00:14:11 What to Know Before Submitting Your Ask the Analyst Question



Watch More From Morningstar:

14 Elite Funds and ETFs, and 5 Popular Funds That Just Missed the Mark

Why Are Some of the Strongest Stocks Struggling This Year?

Don’t Make This Mistake When Chasing Higher Bond Yields



Follow Morningstar on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/

X: https://x.com/MorningstarInc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningstarinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/morningstar/



This episode is sponsored by Vanguard: https://advisors.vanguard.com/engagement/fixed-income





Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.