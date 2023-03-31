Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part Two

In this two-part episode, Dave Whiston, U.S. autos equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services, discusses the industry's outlook and two cheap stocks. Reasons to be optimistic about U.S. auto demandHow are automakers going to convince people to buy or lease a new car?Will the trend of new car loan terms stretching out continue?Why drivers are now favoring crossovers and SUVs over sedansTesla vs. GM electric vehicles GM is calling itself an auto tech companyCheap Auto Stock Picks