Morningstar Investment Conference: Recession Risks and the Markets
In today's episode, Russ Kinnel, director of manager research for Morningstar Research Services, and Tom Lauricella, chief markets editor for Morningstar Inc., discuss several conference themes, including the banking crisis, bonds, and growth stocks.What was the overall sentiment about the markets and risks of a recession? Highlights from PIMCO's Dan Ivascyn's viewpoint on bonds Growth stocks outlook Insights from Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders on global challenges' impacting marketsTakeaways from Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on banking crisis, soft landing, and debt ceiling debate International stocks outlook Highlights from NYU finance professor Aswath Damodaran on ESG and calls for improvement Lessons from dot-com bubble and financial crisis that could apply today What themes emerged from the conference?What surprised you at the conference this year? Read about topics from this episode. When Will the Fed Start Cutting Interest Rates?Climate Tech Opportunities Attract Investors Should You Be Worried About the Health of Social Security? Don't Fight the Fed Social Security Planning for Married Couples What's Ahead for Vanguard in 2023 7 Cheap EV Supply Chain Stocks What's Ahead for BlackRock in 2023 What to watch from Morningstar.Planning to Retire Soon? Flexibility and Spending CountWhere Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part TwoWhere Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part OneHow Do Vanguard's Target-Date Funds Stack Up? Read what our team is writing:Ivanna HamptonTom LauricellaRussel Kinnel
4/28/2023
20:25
Planning to Retire Soon? Flexibility and Spending Count
In today's episode, Leslie Norton, Morningstar Inc's editorial director for sustainability, talks about Earth Day 2023 and sustainable investing. JPMorgan Chase's Profits Look StrongDelta's Soaring Operating CostsWarner Bros. Releasing "Max"Investment in Climate TechThe Inflation Reduction Act and Greenhouse Gas EmissionsCarbon Tech's Record-Breaking YearTough Market Climate for Climate TechWhat Should Investors Know About Sustainable Investing and Earth Day?Earth Day 2023 coverage on Morningstar.com Can You Retire Soon? Read about topics from this episode. JPMorgan Beats Earnings, Grows Deposits, and Raises Revenue Outlook.Warner Bros. Discovery's Has In-Line End to 2022 Delta Earnings: Postpandemic Wanderlust and Pinched Capacity Offer a Rare Opportunity for AirlinesEarth Day 2023: 3 Food and Agriculture Stocks to Add to Your Shopping Basket Earth Day 2023: Can't Plant a Tree? These 2 Lumber Stocks Score High on Sustainability Earth Day 2023: 6 Top-Rated Funds From Sustainable-Investing Pioneers Earth Day 2023: What to Know About Carbon-Capture Technologies How Worried Should New Retirees Be About Market Losses and High Inflation?What's a Safe Withdrawal Rate Today? What to watch from Morningstar.Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part Two Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part OneHow Do Vanguard's Target-Date Funds Stack Up?Why the Nasdaq 100 Isn't a Particularly Good Investment Read what our team is writing:Ivanna HamptonLeslie Norton
4/21/2023
21:31
Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part Two
In this two-part episode, Dave Whiston, U.S. autos equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services, discusses the industry's outlook and two cheap stocks. Reasons to be optimistic about U.S. auto demandHow are automakers going to convince people to buy or lease a new car?Will the trend of new car loan terms stretching out continue?Why drivers are now favoring crossovers and SUVs over sedansTesla vs. GM electric vehicles GM is calling itself an auto tech companyCheap Auto Stock Picks Read about topics from this episode. 4 Auto Stocks to Buy in 20235 ESG Risks and 5 Bargains in Auto StocksIs Tesla Stock a Buy or Sell Right Now? What to watch from Morningstar.Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part OneHow Do Vanguard's Target-Date Funds Stack Up?Why the Nasdaq 100 Isn't a Particularly Good InvestmentWhere to Invest: Stocks or CDs? Read what our team is writing:David WhistonIvanna Hampton
4/14/2023
26:15
Where Can the Automotive Industry Go From Here?: Part One
In this two-part episode, Dave Whiston, U.S. autos equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services, discusses the industry's outlook and two cheap stocks. 00:11 Introduction00:42 Themes in the auto industry for 202301:28 Where does auto inventory stand now?03:21 Which automakers took the brunt of this inventory drop?05:37 When are used car prices expected to come down?09:06 Recommendations for car buyers09:51 What's the trickledown effect on leasing?11:29 Could we see an auto bubble?13:46 The auto industry recession 17:36 Where can the U.S. auto industry go from here? Read about topics from this episode. 4 Auto Stocks to Buy in 2023 5 ESG Risks and 5 Bargains in Auto Stocks How to Navigate a Recession What to watch from Morningstar.How Do Vanguard's Target-Date Funds Stack Up? Why the Nasdaq 100 Isn't a Particularly Good Investment Where to Invest: Stocks or CDs? Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy After Rocky Results? Read what our team is writing:David Whiston Ivanna Hampton
4/7/2023
20:53
How Do Vanguard’s Target-Date Funds Stack Up?
In today's episode, Seth Goldstein, equities strategist for Morningstar Research Services, discusses the global forecast for electric vehicle expansion.00:06 Introduction00:35 Cash App owner pushes back against fraud claims01:57 T. Rowe Price faces headwinds 02:56 Vanguard Dividend Growth's manager to step down04:05 Investing in the battery electric vehicle supply chain08:00 Has Vanguard's target-date fund series lost its edge?Read about topics from this episode.Short-Seller Hindenburg Claims Block's Cash App Is Built on FraudT. Rowe Price Continues to Face Headwinds Created by a Rising Interest Rate EnvironmentVanguard Dividend Growth's Longtime Manager to Step Down in 2024What to watch from Morningstar.Why the Nasdaq 100 Isn't a Particularly Good InvestmentWhy the Banking Crisis Is a Big DealWhere to Invest: Stocks or CDs?Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy After Rocky Results?Read what our team is writing:Megan PacholokJason Kephart
