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The Smartest Moves for Bond Investors Today, and What to Do When You Have Too Many Investments10/09/2026 | 16 mins.We have a special episode for you this week. The author behind the popular Ask the Analyst column on Morningstar.com is coming to the table. Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott is going into the mailbag to answer readers’ questions about bonds, including TIPS and other portfolio matters.
Submit your question to the Ask the Analyst column created and written by Morningstar's Amy Arnott.
On this episode:
00:00:00 Welcome
00:01:36 How Bond ETFs Work and Comparing TIPS, I Bonds, Treasuries
[This video states that an investor can use $5,000 from a tax refund to purchase I bonds in excess of the $10,000 limit. The US Treasury discontinued this tax-refund option on Jan. 1, 2025. ].
00:05:06 Municipal Bond Fund Losses After a Fed Rate Hike
00:06:58 Where to Hold Bonds: Roth vs. Traditional IRA, and TIPS Ladders
00:09:15 Paying for Law School Tuition: Which Accounts Come Into Play
00:10:30 Simplifying 231 Holdings and Limiting Capital Gains on Fund Swaps
00:14:11 What to Know Before Submitting Your Ask the Analyst Question
Watch More From Morningstar:
14 Elite Funds and ETFs, and 5 Popular Funds That Just Missed the Mark
Why Are Some of the Strongest Stocks Struggling This Year?
Don’t Make This Mistake When Chasing Higher Bond Yields
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This episode is sponsored by Vanguard: https://advisors.vanguard.com/engagement/fixed-income
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- The menu of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds can appear to go on and on, and it’s probably hard not to feel overwhelmed when you’re researching what works for your portfolio. A popular annual feature in Morningstar’s FundInvestor newsletter narrows the choices from thousands to about a few dozen. Russ Kinnel has done the hard work for you and is here to share investment ideas from his Thrilling Funds list. He’s the newsletter editor and Morningstar’s senior principal of ratings.
Sign up for Morningstar’s FundInvestor newsletter.
On this episode:
00:00:00 Welcome
00:01:11 What's New in Morningstar's FundInvestor Newsletter
00:01:55 How Funds Make the Thrilling Funds List
00:03:43 Large-, Midsize, and Small-Company Funds From Fidelity, Vanguard and More
00:06:22 Bond ETFs, Global Stock Funds, and Municipal Bond Funds That Stand Out
00:08:50 Why Fidelity Contrafund and Other Popular Funds Just Missed the Cut
00:10:02 How Investors Can Find Out How Their Funds Stack Up Against the Criteria
Watch more from Morningstar:
Why Are Some of the Strongest Stocks Struggling This Year?
Don't Make This Mistake When Chasing Higher Bond Yields
How AI Is Taking Over Your Portfolio
Follow Morningstar on social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/
X: https://x.com/MorningstarInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningstarinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/morningstar/
This episode is sponsored by Vanguard: https://advisors.vanguard.com/engagement/fixed-income
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Are wide-moat stocks’ struggles a sign of their protection diminishing? That’s the big question from the Q3 issue of Morningstar magazine. Key market moments this year heavily weighed on some stocks with competitive advantages. Why did they stumble? Morningstar magazine Editor-in-Chief Jerry Kerns is returning to Investing Insights to discuss this issue’s cover story.
Sign up for a free subscription to Morningstar magazine.
On this episode:
00:00:00 Welcome
00:01:06 What Is a Moat and Its Five Sources
00:03:24 Why Examine Wide-Moat Stocks' Performance Now
00:04:12 What's Behind the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index's Rough Stretch?
00:06:59 Are Moats Really a Sign of Quality?
00:07:38 Key Takeaway on Wide-Moat Stocks
00:08:12 Other Highlights from This Quarter's Morningstar Magazine
Watch more from Morningstar:
Don't Make This Mistake When Chasing Higher Bond Yields
How AI Is Taking Over Your Portfolio
401(k) Millionaires: Here's How to Avoid Going Broke in Retirement
Follow Morningstar on social:
https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/
https://x.com/MorningstarInc
https://www.instagram.com/morningstarinc/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/morningstar/
This episode is sponsored by Vanguard: https://advisors.vanguard.com/engagement/fixed-income
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Higher bond yields are attracting more attention and more money. US bond ETFs pulled in almost $54 billion in August. Core and core-plus bond ETFs make up about $8.5 billion of that. These funds tend to provide shelter during market storms to ease a portfolio’s rocky moments. They also provide steady and predictable income. As bond rates sit higher than they have in the past, how can you benefit while also taking a conservative approach? Dan Sotiroff is the associate director of US passive strategies research for Morningstar.
Why Higher Bond Yields Can Be 'a Great Thing'
On this episode:
00:00:00 Welcome
00:00:50 How core and core-plus bond ETFs work
00:04:22 Billions flowing into core and core-plus bond ETFs this year
00:05:55 How active fund managers capitalize on higher bond rates
00:08:36 What higher bond yields mean for income investors
00:09:51 Core bond ETFs earning Gold and Silver ratings
00:11:17 Core-plus bond ETFs Morningstar analysts like
Watch more from Morningstar:
How AI Is Taking Over Your Portfolio
401(k) Millionaires: Here's How to Avoid Going Broke in Retirement
New ETFs Are Launching Fast. Proceed With Caution
Follow Morningstar on social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/
X: https://x.com/MorningstarInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningstarinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/morningstar/
This episode is sponsored by Vanguard: https://advisors.vanguard.com/engagement/fixed-income
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- he dominance of artificial intelligence is swelling globally. Its massive growth is weighing heavily on stock markets, pressuring bond markets, and even growing to outsized proportions in emerging markets. These developments are increasing concentration risks in everyday investors' portfolios. What should you look for, and how do you guard against the AI surge? Tom Lauricella is Morningstar's chief global markets editor and the editor of the Smart Investor newsletter.
Sign up for the Smart Investor newsletter from Morningstar.
Markets Brief: Your Portfolio Is More Concentrated Than You Think
On this episode:
00:00:00 Welcome
00:01:18 Any signs of the AI stock rally slowing down?
00:02:01 Semiconductor stocks vs. other industries
00:03:11 Concentration risk in emerging-market funds
00:06:33 How AI is blurring lines between growth and value
00:10:34 Big Tech's AI debt binge and the outlook for bond yields
00:14:23 What to know about the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs
Watch more from Morningstar:
401(k) Millionaires: Here's How to Avoid Going Broke in Retirement
New ETFs Are Launching Fast. Proceed With Caution
Why Playing It Safe in Retirement Can Backfire
Follow Morningstar on social:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningstarInc/
X: https://x.com/MorningstarInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningstarinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/morningstar/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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