Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CulturePipeline
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Pipeline
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Pipeline

Daily Mail
Society & CultureDocumentary
Pipeline
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Soap Opera | Episode 4
    Survivor Christopher Boodram and the families of the divers demand answers after the accident. Why did Paria Fuel Trading Company not rescue the four men trapped inside the pipe? As Trinidad watches on, Energy Minister Stuart Young orders an enquiry into the tragedy. Paria gives its side of the story and the enquiry’s Chair Jerome Lynch delivers a bombshell conclusion about the disaster. Get in touch: [email protected] Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz  Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley Producer: Bella Soames Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring Sound Design: John Scott Additional production: John Rogers Executive Producer: Jamie East Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:00
  • Guns and Divers | Episode 3
    Out at Berth 6, volunteer divers arrive to try and rescue the four men still trapped in the pipe after the accident. Meanwhile, on shore, the men’s families anxiously gather at the Paria Fuel Trading Company offices in Trinidad, waiting for news of their loved ones. But the hours are slipping by… Get in touch: [email protected] Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz  Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley Producer: Bella Soames Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring Sound Design: John Scott Additional production: John Rogers Executive Producer: Jamie East Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:39
  • Into the Pipe | Episode 2
    Episode 2. In Trinidad, survivor Christopher Boodram recounts the terrifying moment he was sucked into the Paria Fuel Trading Company pipeline—and how he managed to escape. Listen as he reveals shocking new details about what really happened during the deadly accident and why he made it out when the others did not. The stunning allegations he makes in his story could change everything.   Get in touch: [email protected]  Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley Producer: Bella Soames Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring Sound Design: John Scott Additional production: John Rogers Executive Producer: Jamie East Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    44:59
  • 39 Hours | Episode 1
    Episode 1. On a quiet morning in Trinidad and Tobago, a team of professional divers heads to work on an underwater oil pipeline operated by the Paria Fuel Trading Company.  It's just another day—until disaster strikes. In an instant, they’re sucked into the pipe, and pulled hundreds of feet deep beneath the sea.  This is Pipeline... the story of a rescue that never came. Get in touch: [email protected]  Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley Producer: Bella Soames Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring Sound Design: John Scott Additional production: John Rogers Executive Producer: Jamie East Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    30:29
  • Introducing: Pipeline
    In February 2022, a group of professional divers were sucked hundreds of feet into an oil pipe, deep beneath the Caribbean sea. They could have been saved. But they weren’t. They were left to die. This is their story. The story of how their ordinary day at work turned into an unimaginable horror.  Following their story has led us to lucrative contracts, failing safety standards and secretive political relationships…  And to a question: why were those divers left to die? This is Pipeline.  Episodes 1 and 2 are released on 22nd May, with episodes released weekly thereafter. Get in touch: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:36

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Pipeline

In February 2022, a group of professional divers were sucked hundreds of feet into an oil pipe, deep beneath the Caribbean sea off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. They could have been saved. But they weren’t. They were left to die. This is their story… a tale of how their ordinary day at work turned into an unimaginable horror. Following their story has led us to lucrative contracts, failing safety standards and secretive political relationships… And to a question: why were those divers left to die? This is Pipeline. Episodes 1 and 2 are out now. New episodes are released weekly. Get in touch: [email protected] Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring Producer: Bella Soames Additional production: John Rogers Sound Design: John Scott Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini Executive Producer: Bella Soames, Jamie East
Podcast website
Society & CultureDocumentaryTrue Crime

Listen to Pipeline, This American Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Pipeline: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Trial of Diddy
    The Trial of Diddy
    True Crime
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/10/2025 - 2:43:43 PM