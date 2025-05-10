In February 2022, a group of professional divers were sucked hundreds of feet into an oil pipe, deep beneath the Caribbean sea off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.
They could have been saved. But they weren’t. They were left to die.
This is their story… a tale of how their ordinary day at work turned into an unimaginable horror.
Following their story has led us to lucrative contracts, failing safety standards and secretive political relationships…
And to a question: why were those divers left to die?
This is Pipeline.
Episodes 1 and 2 are out now. New episodes are released weekly.
Get in touch: [email protected]
Support Christopher Boodram: https://tinyurl.com/35wtzybz
Host and reporter: Isabelle Stanley
Additional reporting: Andrew Jehring
Producer: Bella Soames
Additional production: John Rogers
Sound Design: John Scott
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames, Jamie East