New episodes out each Monday!Are you tired of swiping right? Only to find your date is a complete fraud. Do you want to avoid the liars, cheaters, and conmen that are lurking on dating apps?Then you need to listen to Dating Detectives, the podcast that exposes the dogfish of the online dating.I'm Mackenzie Fultz, a licensed private investigator with years of experience catching the bad guys.And I'm Hannah Anderson, a comedian and an armchair sleuth. But together we will be your guides through the murky waters of online dating.Each week we'll bring you stories of love gone wrong. And the Dogfish who prey on unsuspecting singles. That's right, I said Dogfish. Over the course of the season, we will investigate possible Dogfish to get to the truth behind the red flag.stories from Dogfish survivors who dealt with some of the most insane scammers on the apps.And dive into some of Mackenzie's most wild investigations from the past with all her false identities, her stakeouts, and so many plotWe started this podcast to help women trust their fem tuition and share stories that can protect them while they search for love.And we are so excited for you all to join us on this journey.Don't miss a single episode of Dating Detectives released every Monday. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast platform.