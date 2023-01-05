Join professional Private Investigator Mackenzie Fultz and Comedian Hanna Anderson each week as they delve deep into the stories of the liars, cheaters, and con... More
Mr. Audi: F*** Fast
This week Mackenzie and Hanna bring you the story of one dog fish whose multiple year long con with three different women was brought down by one simple Facebook post. Mackenzie and Hanna talk to these three women about what they went through, and how being dog fished by the same man made them lifelong friends. ***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.***
5/1/2023
43:16
The Widow Hunter & His Depressed Bird
Mackenzie & Hanna are on their first case! Kat's mom lost her husband recently and is trying to get back into dating, so Kat helped her get set up on some online dating sites. Kat was excited for her mom to find love again, until she met Tom. Something about Tom is just off, so she calls in The Dating Detectives. Tune in to listen to them crack the case of Tom, his house hunting, and his depressed bird. The following program contains names, places, and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following program is provided for entertainment purposes only, and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances. If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
4/24/2023
31:34
Dating Detectives Trailer
New episodes out each Monday!Are you tired of swiping right? Only to find your date is a complete fraud. Do you want to avoid the liars, cheaters, and conmen that are lurking on dating apps?Then you need to listen to Dating Detectives, the podcast that exposes the dogfish of the online dating.I'm Mackenzie Fultz, a licensed private investigator with years of experience catching the bad guys.And I'm Hannah Anderson, a comedian and an armchair sleuth. But together we will be your guides through the murky waters of online dating.Each week we'll bring you stories of love gone wrong. And the Dogfish who prey on unsuspecting singles. That's right, I said Dogfish. Over the course of the season, we will investigate possible Dogfish to get to the truth behind the red flag.stories from Dogfish survivors who dealt with some of the most insane scammers on the apps.And dive into some of Mackenzie's most wild investigations from the past with all her false identities, her stakeouts, and so many plotWe started this podcast to help women trust their fem tuition and share stories that can protect them while they search for love.And we are so excited for you all to join us on this journey.Don't miss a single episode of Dating Detectives released every Monday. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast platform.
