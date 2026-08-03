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173 episodes
- This week, a former private investigator comes on to share a story unlike anything we've covered before. Instead of uncovering red flags in her own relationship, she's desperately trying to save her daughter from a man she believes has built his entire life on deception. As she quietly begins investigating her daughter's new fiancé, she uncovers one shocking discovery after another, forcing her into an impossible position: how do you protect someone you love when they're determined not to believe the evidence in front of them?
Are you in the Chicago, Tampa, or Orlando area and want to come see us live?! Get your tickets at the links below:
7/16 in Chicago: https://tickets.thedentheatre.com/event/dating-detectives-llpj8q?utm_source=performer&utm_medium=performerlink&utm_campaign=datingdetectives
8/5 in Orlando: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/48863575/the-dating-detectives-live-orlando-funny-bone-comedy-club-orlando
8/6 in Tampa: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/35010834/the-dating-detectives-live-tampa-funny-bone-comedy-club-tampa
Click here to join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you will get 2 extra episodes a month, monthly virtual live events, and access to our community page. And now for $9 a month you can get all of that, plus ad free episodes!
If you've been dogfished and want to share your story on the show, email investigate@thedatingdetectivespodcast.com or contact us through our website using this link
This episode of is sponsored by Arya. Get $10 off your first month at getarya.com/datingdetectives.
This episode of is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit betterhelp.com/tdd to get started.
This episode of is sponsored by ZBiotics. Get 15% off at zbiotics.com/tdd with code TDD.
***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.
If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, Rachel shares the story of a whirlwind vacation romance that seemed almost too good to be true. What starts as a spontaneous Las Vegas fling quickly feels like something out of a rom-com when Rachel meets a charming stranger who insists on paying for everything—from luxury hotel stays to dinners and weekend getaways. But when she agrees to let him borrow a rental car for "just a few days," the fairytale begins to unravel. As missed texts turn into excuses and a simple favor spirals into a costly mess, Rachel finds herself uncovering a pattern that suggests her experience may not have been as unique as she thought.
Are you in the Chicago, Tampa, or Orlando area and want to come see us live?! Get your tickets at the links below:
7/16 in Chicago: https://tickets.thedentheatre.com/event/dating-detectives-llpj8q?utm_source=performer&utm_medium=performerlink&utm_campaign=datingdetectives
8/5 in Orlando: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/48863575/the-dating-detectives-live-orlando-funny-bone-comedy-club-orlando
8/6 in Tampa: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/35010834/the-dating-detectives-live-tampa-funny-bone-comedy-club-tampa
Click here to join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you will get 2 extra episodes a month, monthly virtual live events, and access to our community page. And now for $9 a month you can get all of that, plus ad free episodes!
If you've been dogfished and want to share your story on the show, email investigate@thedatingdetectivespodcast.com or contact us through our website using this link
This episode is brought to you by Quince. Give your wardrobe an upgrade with premium-quality essentials—without the luxury markup. Head to quince.com/datingdetectives for free shipping and 365-day returns.
***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.
If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, a chance pandemic match seems to turn into the perfect relationship. Over the course of several years, Emily builds a life with a charming, successful partner who appears to check every box, earning the trust of her friends, her family, and eventually her future. But as plans for the next chapter of their lives begin to take shape, small inconsistencies start to surface, forcing Emily to question everything she thought she knew. In this episode, she shares an unbelievable story about deception, trust, and the lasting impact of discovering that someone may not be who they claimed to be.
Are you in the Chicago, Tampa, or Orlando area and want to come see us live?! Get your tickets at the links below:
7/16 in Chicago: https://tickets.thedentheatre.com/event/dating-detectives-llpj8q?utm_source=performer&utm_medium=performerlink&utm_campaign=datingdetectives
8/5 in Orlando: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/48863575/the-dating-detectives-live-orlando-funny-bone-comedy-club-orlando
8/6 in Tampa: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/35010834/the-dating-detectives-live-tampa-funny-bone-comedy-club-tampa
Click here to join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you will get 2 extra episodes a month, monthly virtual live events, and access to our community page. And now for $9 a month you can get all of that, plus ad free episodes!
If you've been dogfished and want to share your story on the show, email investigate@thedatingdetectivespodcast.com or contact us through our website using this link
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by Shopify. Sign up for a $1/month trial at shopify.com/datingdetectives
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/TDD.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by SKIMS. Shop the Everyday Cotton collection and all your favorite bras and underwear at skims.com, and select The Dating Detectives in the podcast survey after checkout.
***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.
If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, Emily returns to share the next chapter of her story after an unthinkable boundary is crossed by the one person she trusted most. As the lines between therapy, manipulation, and control become increasingly blurred, the shocking betrayal evolves into a deeply complicated web of secrecy, dependency, and emotional abuse. Emily opens up about how grooming can reshape a person's reality, why leaving isn't as simple as it seems, and the lasting impact of being exploited by someone in a position of power.
Are you in the Chicago, Tampa, or Orlando area and want to come see us live?! Get your tickets at the links below:
7/16 in Chicago: https://tickets.thedentheatre.com/event/dating-detectives-llpj8q?utm_source=performer&utm_medium=performerlink&utm_campaign=datingdetectives
8/5 in Orlando: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/48863575/the-dating-detectives-live-orlando-funny-bone-comedy-club-orlando
8/6 in Tampa: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/35010834/the-dating-detectives-live-tampa-funny-bone-comedy-club-tampa
Click here to join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you will get 2 extra episodes a month, monthly virtual live events, and access to our community page. And now for $9 a month you can get all of that, plus ad free episodes!
If you've been dogfished and want to share your story on the show, email investigate@thedatingdetectivespodcast.com or contact us through our website using this link
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by Jones Road Beauty. For a limited time our listeners are getting a free Cool Gloss on their first purchase when they use code DATINGDETECTIVES at checkout. Head to jonesroadbeauty.com to get yours today!
Get control of your finances with Monarch Money. Use code DATING at MonarchMoney.com in your browser (not app) for half off your first year!
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by Wayfair. Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less
***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.
If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, our guest Emily shares a story unlike anything we've heard before. After surviving years of horrific abuse as a child, she finally finds what seems like a lifeline in the therapist who believes her when no one else will. But as that trusted relationship deepens over the years, subtle guidance begins to blur into something far more unsettling. What starts as a story of survival slowly transforms into a shocking examination of trust, power, and manipulation, raising impossible questions about what happens when the person meant to help you becomes someone you never thought to question.
Are you in the Chicago, Tampa, or Orlando area and want to come see us live?! Get your tickets at the links below:
7/16 in Chicago: https://tickets.thedentheatre.com/event/dating-detectives-llpj8q?utm_source=performer&utm_medium=performerlink&utm_campaign=datingdetectives
8/5 in Orlando: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/48863575/the-dating-detectives-live-orlando-funny-bone-comedy-club-orlando
8/6 in Tampa: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/35010834/the-dating-detectives-live-tampa-funny-bone-comedy-club-tampa
Click here to join our Patreon! For only $5 a month you will get 2 extra episodes a month, monthly virtual live events, and access to our community page. And now for $9 a month you can get all of that, plus ad free episodes!
If you've been dogfished and want to share your story on the show, email investigate@thedatingdetectivespodcast.com or contact us through our website using this link
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by The Invite. Experience Olivia Wilde's new dark comedy starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. The Invite is in theaters nationwide July 10th.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by CoverOn. Protect your identity with 24/7 monitoring and financial coverage. Get up to 76% off your plan at coveron.com/datingdetectives with code DATINGDETECTIVES.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by OSEA. Get glowing, hydrated skin with OSEA's award-winning skincare. Get 10% off your first order at oseamalibu.com with code DATINGDETECTIVES.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by Green Chef. Make healthy eating easy with chef-crafted, organic meal kits. Get 50% off your first month, then 20% off for two months at greenchef.com/50datingdetectives with code 50DATINGDETECTIVES.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by Arya. Deepen your connection with personalized intimacy experiences designed for couples. Get $10 off your first month at getarya.com/tdd.
This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by ZBiotics. Feel your best the morning after drinking with the world's first genetically engineered probiotic. Get 15% off at zbiotics.com/tdd with code TDD.
***The following Program contains names, places and events that have been anonymized or fictionalized for the purposes of protection and safety. The following Program is provided for entertainment purposes only and any commentary from the hosts are strictly conjecture and should not be held as making any definitive statements about the truth or identity of any particular individuals or circumstances.
If you or a loved one are involved in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Dating Detectives
Join professional Private Investigator Mackenzie Fultz and Comedian Hanna Anderson each week as they delve deep into the stories of the liars, cheaters, and con-men who have left a trail of broken hearts and shattered trust in the dating world. We'll uncover the lies, scams and manipulations of these con artists, as we shine a light on the red flags to look out for in the wild west of the dating apps.Podcast website
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