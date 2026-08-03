This week, our guest Emily shares a story unlike anything we've heard before. After surviving years of horrific abuse as a child, she finally finds what seems like a lifeline in the therapist who believes her when no one else will. But as that trusted relationship deepens over the years, subtle guidance begins to blur into something far more unsettling. What starts as a story of survival slowly transforms into a shocking examination of trust, power, and manipulation, raising impossible questions about what happens when the person meant to help you becomes someone you never thought to question.

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This episode of The Dating Detectives is sponsored by The Invite. Experience Olivia Wilde's new dark comedy starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. The Invite is in theaters nationwide July 10th.

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