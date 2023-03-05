Ride with Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
And just like that… your favorite besties & tastemakers Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone are baaaack. Join them every Wednesday on your way to Sephora to hea... More

  • New Rules of Cheating + Taking Pride in Your Work
    The coyote's running rampant on the streets of LA won't keep us out of the studio. We've got a podcast to do. And this week we're going to be blowing your minds. Benny rides for The New Rules of Cheating and Mary Beth controversially rides for Taking Pride in Your Work. Listen and learn. Just remember, if you've been cheated on, you're entitled to compensation.   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Produced by Dear Media.
    5/17/2023
    32:15
  • Ferrero Rocher + Secretive Moms
    Dear Media, Did someone say MOTHER? Yep. It's the Mother's Day Special and we're diving deep. What makes a mother a mother? Keeping secrets, number 1. And Mary Beth rides for that. Number 2? Buying you presents for the rest of your life based on something you loved as a kid. For Benny, that means the chocolate of the gods. That's right, he's riding for none other than Ferrero Rocher. Enjoy this ep, you guys. Love, Corn   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Produced by Dear Media.
    5/10/2023
    40:53
  • Driving Safely + Airlines
    The words of the day are "grace" and "patience" as Mary Beth and Benny discuss driving etiquette and those beautiful steel birds in the sky. That's right! Benny rides for driving safely and Mary Beth is all about airlines. By car or by plane, get to CITY OF INDRA immediately. We'll see you there!   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Produced by Dear Media.
    5/3/2023
    34:20
  • CARPOOL: Gossip Girl
    Hey Baronies, it's Gossip Girl here. And you're getting a double dose today because Benito and Mary Beth both ride for this iconic television program. There are almost too many groundbreaking moments to recount. Brought to you by BING.   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/26/2023
    29:44
  • IMDb Trivia + Julia Roberts' Armpit Hair
    The gals are doing deep and analyzing the frought relationship between passengers and their Uber drivers. Benito shares some of his history as a golfer which sends shockwaves through Mary Beth. Speaking of learning new things, Benito rides for IMDb trivia this week and Mary Beth rides for that time Julia Roberts had armpit hair on the red carpet. Stream Notting Hill immediately.   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/19/2023
    28:17

And just like that… your favorite besties & tastemakers Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone are baaaack. Join them every Wednesday on your way to Sephora to hear their witty, ridiculous, and irreverent (jk) musings on life, the universe, existence, and what they currently ride for. If you've longed to hear two absolute bimbos talk about looping, Schrödinger’s cat, being a lizard, and SO much more, you're gonna absolutely live/die for this podcast. You might even... dare we say... ride for it. Trends, cultural moments that altered the direction of their lives, and even the film Mother!… NOTHING is off limits. WE RIDE AT DAWN!!
