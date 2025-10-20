Hollie McNish
2/01/2023 | 1h 1 mins.
This week Cariad talks to the brilliant Hollie McNish about her Gran, who died during the 1st lockdown. As ever we talk grief, dressing up and the original Santa. Please note: This episode mentions Father Christmas - you may want to avoid listening with young children around!
Tom Allen
1/25/2023 | 1h 12 mins.
This week Cariad talks to stand up comedian, writer and TV presenter Tom Allen about his dad who died suddenly from a heart attack in 2021. As ever we talk grief, the unhelpfulness of logic and Fleetwood Mac.
Cariad Lloyd (in conversation with Poorna Bell)
1/18/2023 | 1h 12 mins.
This week Cariad talks to...well, actually the amazing Poorna Bell is talking to Cariad about her new book, You Are Not Alone, which is out on Thursday 19th January. As ever we talk being grief elders, anger + laughing at the things people say.
Lisa Taddeo
1/11/2023 | 50 mins.
This week Cariad talks to brilliant writer, Lisa Taddeo, about her parents. As ever they talk grief, OCD and the fear of a phone call.
The Staves
1/04/2023 | 55 mins.
This week Cariad talks to The Staves about their mum, who died in 2018. As ever we talk grief, creativity after death + M&S.
