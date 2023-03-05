One of television's most popular true-crime series adapted for your ears. Follow along with 48 Hours every week as award-winning CBS News correspondents investi... More
Broken Trust: Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Prosecutors bring cause of death for JJ, Tylee, and Tammy to the forefront of the trial. A lack of trust in Lori is revealed when jurors hear emotional testimony from Summer Shiflet, Lori Vallow Daybell’s sister. Tammy Daybell’s sister also speaks. CBS News National Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 Hours producer Richie Fetzer bring you back inside the courtroom for week four of the trial.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Lamar Johnson: Standing in Truth
A man gets his life back after spending 28 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. "48 Hours" investigates and is there as Johnson is freed in time to walk his daughter down the aisle. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Lori’s Lies: Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
The jurors hear emotional testimony and a never-before-played phone call from Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow Daybell’s only living child. The prosecution brings in a new set of witnesses to hint at Lori’s lies and introduce financial documents to double down on their theory that Lori’s motive was “money, power, and sex.” CBS News National Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 Hours producer Richie Fetzer bring you back inside the courtroom and share insights into the shocking witness testimonies and the new evidence brought in front of the jurors. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Alisa Mathewson's Night Terrors
A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Zombies and Evil Spirits: Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
In our second special episode covering the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, Lori’s close friend, Melanie Gibb, takes the stand and speaks to Chad and Lori Daybell’s alleged religious beliefs. CBS News National Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 Hours producer Richie Fetzer bring you back inside the courtroom and share insight into shocking phone calls and texts, as well as details from the detective who was present when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were discovered. Both Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
