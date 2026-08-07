In 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally murdered in their home, and Andrew’s daughter, Lizzie Borden, became the prime suspect. Although police found suspicious evidence, including a burned dress and a hatchet head, forensic science at the time could not link Lizzie to the crime. Despite her acquittal, Lizzie remained one of America's most infamous murder suspects until her death in 1927. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports. This classic "48 Hours" episode last aired on 7/31/2021. Watch all-new episodes of “48 Hours” on Saturdays and stream on demand on Paramount+.

In 1980, Kathi Spiars met a man who called himself Steve Marcum, and despite a few bizarre stories about his past, Kathi married him. But when their marriage fell apart, Kathi questioned Marcum's stories, including his work as a hitman for the CIA and his claim that he had inherited a large amount of money. Not only did she discover that her husband’s real name was Eric Wright, but she learned that he never worked for the CIA, was still married to his second wife, and was implicated in an unsolved murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports. This classic "48 Hours" episode last aired on 7/24/2021. Watch all-new episodes of “48 Hours” on Saturdays and stream on demand on Paramount+.

As the Lindsay Clancy murder trial continues, jurors hear testimony from the medical professionals who treated her before and after the deaths of her three children, and excerpts of her journal. They also visit key scenes from the night of the killings. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty speaks with WBZ-TV reporter and anchor Kristina Rex about emotional courtroom moments, graphic testimony, and the key question at the heart of this case: what was happening in Lindsay Clancy's mind on January 24, 2023?

About 48 Hours

About 48 Hours

About 48 Hours

“48 Hours” uncovers the narrative behind crime and justice cases that have left a lasting mark on society. Award-winning CBS News correspondents thoughtfully examine the complexities of each crime by transporting you to the heart of the investigation through key evidence and gripping interviews with critical figures from the case. The unmatched reporting has made a tangible difference in countless lives, leading to the exoneration of wrongly convicted individuals and the reopening — and resolution — of previously closed cold cases.Listen to a new “48 Hours” episode every Monday and then go deeper into the case on Tuesdays with the immersive “Post Mortem” series — producers and correspondents join host Anne-Marie Green to discuss key evidence, dead ends, mishaps, and stranger-than-fiction twists they faced in the field. Also available on the 48 Hours YouTube channel. Plus, every Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll revisit a classic “48 Hours” episode. Get ad-free access to 48 Hours podcasts by subscribing to 48 Hours+. Subscribe at 48HoursPodcasts.com, then listen in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or use your private link in your favorite podcast app.