Available Episodes
Episode 22 - Two Firms and a Former VP
This week: Pence testifies before the Federal Grand Jury; Trump's lawyers send a letter to Congress pleading for them to shut down the documents investigation; a second firm that was paid by Trump's campaign to find evidence of fraud in the 2020 election gets a subpoena; Jack Smith's office reached out to Abby Grossberg's lawyers for her audio tapes; plus listener questions.
4/30/2023
1:04:11
Episode 21 - When Lawyers Become Witnesses
This week: new evidence about text messages tying the Trump White House to stolen voter data in Georgia that was going to be used to overturn the 2020 election results; potential utilization by Jack Smith of audio recordings from the Dominion defamation case against Fox; Epshteyn's long meetings with Special Counsel prosecutor; Fitton FOIA fails; plus listener questions.
4/23/2023
1:02:53
Episode 20 - The Ocho Nostra
This week: Jack Smith issues new subpoenas and gets new testimony in the Jan. 6 investigation and the Save America PAC; the investigation into the DHS IG over missing Secret Service text messages; the Gang of Eight has begun getting access to the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago; plus listener questions.
4/16/2023
57:04
Episode 19 - 1512(c)(2)
This week, Trump's request for an emergency stay to block Meadows and 7 others from Trump's inner circle from testifying is denied; more evidence of obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago documents case; members of the Secret Service will have to testify; Pence will not appeal his partial win; and more; plus listener questions.
4/9/2023
1:01:42
Episode 18 - Jail the Hitman (feat. Harry Dunn)
This week, no one is above the law, Trump was indicted in Manhattan; Jack Smith is reportedly looking at conspiracy charges; new chief judge of the DC District Court, Jeb Boasberg, says Pence must testify; plus listener questions.
Follow Our Guest:
Harry Dunn
https://twitter.com/libradunnn
Standing My Ground
https://www.hachettebooks.com/titles/harry-dunn/standing-my-ground
The creator of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, are documenting the DoJ investigations of Trump. With the help of expert guests, they’ll analyze court filings, letters, strategies, and regulations to take you through the Special Counsel process that could lead to the indictment of Donald J. Trump.