The Justice Department had its worst day so far as it was forced to withdraw subpoenas of journalists and their families after a contentious hearing in Manhattan.



The Justice Department is denying it told the FBI to stand down investigating ICE shootings despite a memo saying otherwise.



A US Attorney appointed by the court who was fired by Donadl Trump in under an hour has filed a first of its kind lawsuit challenging his termination.



Jim Jordan - who still hasn’t responded to his subpoena regarding January 6th - has made a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Jack Smith on perjury grounds.



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