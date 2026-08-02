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460 episodes
- Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote is in trouble as two republican senators hold out over the anti-weaponization slush fund and Trump tax immunity.
Jim Comey files motions to dismiss the seashells case for vindictive and selective prosecution.
Todd Blanche turns over a small batch of unredacted Epstein files to Judge Emmet Sullivan for in camera review pursuant to a lawsuit filed by independent journalist Katie Phang.
Lawyers for Davey Hearn, the defendant in Jeanine Pirro’s reflecting pool case, are accusing the Justice Department of improper grand jury conduct.
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The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
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- The Justice Department had its worst day so far as it was forced to withdraw subpoenas of journalists and their families after a contentious hearing in Manhattan.
The Justice Department is denying it told the FBI to stand down investigating ICE shootings despite a memo saying otherwise.
A US Attorney appointed by the court who was fired by Donadl Trump in under an hour has filed a first of its kind lawsuit challenging his termination.
Jim Jordan - who still hasn’t responded to his subpoena regarding January 6th - has made a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Jack Smith on perjury grounds.
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Follow AG
Mueller, She Wrote Substack
Mueller She Wrote on Bluesky
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More from Andrew McCabe
The Real McCabe on Substack
@therealmccabe.com on Bluesky
The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
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- Donald Trump floated recycled false 2020 election claims during a national address Thursday night.
Kash Patel fired two FBI intelligence analysts that refused to join the investigation into Georgia elections.
The Justice Department finally shared evidence with Minnesota law enforcement 6 months after the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Todd Blanche sat for his confirmation hearing before the senate judiciary committee and testified that his justice department does not target political enemies.
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Follow AG
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Mueller She Wrote on Bluesky
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More from Andrew McCabe
The Real McCabe on Substack
@therealmccabe.com on Bluesky
The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
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- FBI Director Kash Patel has been demanding special perks from Bureau employees during his taxpayer-funded travels throughout the country, including helicopter tours and jet ski excursions.
US Attorney Andrew Boutros agrees to pay the attorney’s fees for the Broadview Six in a bid to avoid discovery as the codefendants seek a special prosecutor to investigate the Justice Department.
The Harris County DA says federal authorities have sidelined local officials from investigating the shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents in Houston.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will face confirmation hearings this week as New Mexico accuses the justice department of obstructing the Epstein Ranch investigation.
Plus listener questions.
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Follow AG
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Mueller She Wrote on Bluesky
https://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrote
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More from Andrew McCabe
The Real McCabe on Substack
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The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
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- Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte has begun firing dozens of intelligence officials as he installs an election denier as his Chief of Staff.
The Justice Department accidentally sent three copies of Volume II of Jack Smith's final report to the defense attorneys of the woman they charged with emailing herself Volume II of Jack Smith’s final report.
Kash Patel has sent over 250 FBI personnel to Atlanta to assist in an investigation into the 2020 election in Georgia.
Former CIA Chief John Brennan has sued the government to preserve records regarding the grand conspiracy investigation into him and others in the Southern District of Florida.
Plus listener questions.
Do you have questions for the pod or something for HITMEINTHEHEADWITHABAT?
Shop Mint Unlimited Plans at MINTMOBILE.com/UNJUST
Check out other MSW Media podcasts
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Follow AG
Mueller, She Wrote Substack
Mueller She Wrote on Bluesky
https://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrote
https://twitter.com/dailybeanspod
More from Andrew McCabe
The Real McCabe on Substack
@therealmccabe.com on Bluesky
The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon and Supercast Supporters at
https://patreon.com/thedailybeans
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About UnJustified
The creator of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, are documenting the erosion of civil liberties and the rule of law under Trump's DoJ.Podcast website
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