What does Martin do at the height of his career in 2006 after wrapping up seven years starring on the top show at NBC? Go to college! And a college in Ireland no less! Martin shares a story of his college adventures followed by a compilation of writings and poems that explore the search for wisdom and clarity, most notably the Robert Frost classic “The Road Not Taken.”
For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
20:44
--------
20:44
Take Action
To know Martin is to know where he stands on the issues of social justice. And this episode shines a spotlight on who and what first inspired him to take his activism to the next level and sustained his faith in the process. Supported by the timely poetry of Edna St Vincent Millay and Ferlinghetti and by Martin’s own call to action in these uncertain times, this episode is an uplifting reminder that we must all effect change by finding that passion in our own hearts!
For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
20:22
--------
20:22
Advice
Martin brings together an assortment of his favorite poems and quotes. And these particular writings just happen to share the common theme of advice, be it crucial, loving, humorous or cautionary. From Kipling, to Mark Twain, to Dylan Thomas, advice is the order of the day in this not to be missed episode.
For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
19:55
--------
19:55
Shared Memories
Martin imparts a story of his encounter with renown Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini and the legendary actress Ava Gardner that is both humorous and touching. An interview with his son, Ramon Estevez follows where they enjoy reminiscing about the films they worked on together over the years, their talk culminating in a beautiful, shared memory of their friendship with Ava Gardner. In conclusion, Martin reads a poem he wrote about the difficulty he experienced with one of his sons as a teenager, something he feels every parent can relate to.
For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
20:29
--------
20:29
Courage
Martin shares a glimpse into his background and what makes him the person he is today, starting with his parents and their immigration to America and the courage it took to begin anew. He beautifully recites The New Colossus found at the base of the Statue of Liberty and its significance to our nation as well as the rousing poem “Chicago,” an homage to the bold and fearless city by Carl Sandburg. This episode is filled with heroic stories and poems and the men and women who, despite the dangers, valiantly followed their hearts.
For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Martin Sheen now brings his talents to a special podcast presentation as he shares never before heard stories of his life, personal reflections and poetry that inspires. Join him on an exploration of faith, hope, love and what it means to be human. Come listen to what's next for Martin Sheen!