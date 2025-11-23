Courage

Martin shares a glimpse into his background and what makes him the person he is today, starting with his parents and their immigration to America and the courage it took to begin anew. He beautifully recites The New Colossus found at the base of the Statue of Liberty and its significance to our nation as well as the rousing poem “Chicago,” an homage to the bold and fearless city by Carl Sandburg. This episode is filled with heroic stories and poems and the men and women who, despite the dangers, valiantly followed their hearts. For more information about the writers and poets in this episode please visit us at: themartinsheenpodcast.com If you would like to support us and get each episode ad-free please subscribe at Patreon.patreon.com/join/themartinsheenpodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.