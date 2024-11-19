*SUBSTACK PREVIEW* LA Moves Different

To self-improve and self-discover in LA. This week, Jimmy and Larry are coming to you live from the Palihotel in Hollywood to recap 67% of our trip to the beautiful city of Los Angeles, including but not limited to: our NYC style 17th anniversary party at Mohawk General Store, spreading the Orion Beer gospel, Friendo won the smashburger wars, did you know it's LA Fashion Week, menswear's "biggest" night, when it comes to emergency vehicles LA drivers literally start moving different, Lawrence hits The Grove and embeds himself in Gen Alpha shopping and eating habits, two very different fight night experiences, why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the worst representation of straight culture that can only be combated with the 8 pillars of gay culture which James is kind enough to relay, rizz strategy and techniques from a 60-year-old Irishman, Zillowing the house party, buccal face massages, a scene report from Camp Flog Gnaw, Crumbl controversies, the hottest new bar is The Silverlake Lounge, dialing in your In-N-Out order, how we've softened on LA as we've aged and much more.