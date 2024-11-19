Subscribe to Throwing Fits on Substack. To self-improve and self-discover in LA. This week, Jimmy and Larry are coming to you live from the Palihotel in Hollywood to recap 67% of our trip to the beautiful city of Los Angeles, including but not limited to: our NYC style 17th anniversary party at Mohawk General Store, spreading the Orion Beer gospel, Friendo won the smashburger wars, did you know it's LA Fashion Week, menswear's "biggest" night, when it comes to emergency vehicles LA drivers literally start moving different, Lawrence hits The Grove and embeds himself in Gen Alpha shopping and eating habits, two very different fight night experiences, why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the worst representation of straight culture that can only be combated with the 8 pillars of gay culture which James is kind enough to relay, rizz strategy and techniques from a 60-year-old Irishman, Zillowing the house party, buccal face massages, a scene report from Camp Flog Gnaw, Crumbl controversies, the hottest new bar is The Silverlake Lounge, dialing in your In-N-Out order, how we've softened on LA as we've aged and much more.
--------
9:59
*SUBSTACK PREVIEW* The Afters with Jimmy and Larry: 11/14/24
Subscribe to Throwing Fits on Substack. On our new weekly mini ep, we’re fucking around and getting silly with the GD MFing Boyz, recapping and breaking down this week’s guest pod and touching on a variety of things we might have missed or simply must know more about, including but not limited to: are you a low-top hiker or approach shoe kinda guy, smoking on that shit that makes you smack yourself in the face, and fact-checking various zoological claims.
--------
5:35
The Maxo Kream Interview with Throwing Fits
Subscribe to Throwing Fits on Substack. Our interview with Maxo Kream is personable. Maxo—whose new album Personification is out this Friday, November 15th—admittedly came through extremely high to spit bars about not matching your Evisu denim, high-end belts, becoming a watch nerd and rappers ruining their timepieces, his underrated sneaker game, million dollar grillz, giving bongs as gifts, he’s honest about ruining his Trackhawk engine, bartering for features back in the day, switching between his multiple personas, whether or not he inspired Ye’s Bully album cover, all the unreleased music he has with his buddy Tyler, The Creator who has been known to take a joke too far, having an ear for Travis Scott beats, Texas rap’s literal and figurative big boy moment, being the strip club mayor, the perfect answer for how to have the perfect H-Town day, bagging southern belles, going from selling weed to becoming a cannabis entrepreneur, teaching us and the audience at home a lot about animals, and much more on Maxo Kream’s interview with The Only Podcast That Matters™.
--------
1:03:53
*SUBSTACK PREVIEW* Taking the Pith
Subscribe to Throwing Fits on Substack. Interfaith podcasting. This week, Jimmy and Larry are inviting all of Los Angeles to our party at Mohawk General Store—this Thursday, November 14th, from 6-9pm—before breaking down Japanese beer supremacy, welcome back SahBabii, the fat shoelaces renaissance, what double knotting says about you, putting a bow on James in-store private label reportage, LVMH luxury ventures invests in Our Legacy so now what plus some exclusive quotes from OL’s own and friend of the show Jockum Hallin, an investment portfolio review, software vs. hardware, Aaron Levine launching his own brand, the eternal battle that menswear nerds have raged against prices inspires a metaphor from Lawrence, best practices and various takeaways from the inaugural Instagram Menswear Forum 2024, a Q&A with IG fashion boss Eva Chen and some bonus insight into Mark Zuckerberg’s glow up, reviewing Meta’s NYC cafeteria offerings, Kith finds its sense of humor with their Mike Tyson collab only adding to their case for brand of the year whether you like it or not and much more.
--------
11:02
*SUBSTACK PREVIEW* The Afters with Jimmy and Larry: 11/07/24
Subscribe to Throwing Fits on Substack. On our new weekly mini ep, we’re fucking around and getting silly with the GD MFing Boyz, recapping and breaking down this week’s guest pod and touching on a variety of things we might have missed or simply must know more about, including but not limited to: are we living in a post-grail world, do we own any legitimate heirlooms, and what pieces from our closet would we consider future vintage?
Two grown dirtbags just tryna navigate the male zeitgeist. If you have any money you want to give us or any constructive criticism you'd like us to 360 degree tomahawk slam dunk into the trash can please email us: [email protected].
For more Throwing Fits, check us out on Substack: www.throwingfits.com.