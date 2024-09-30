Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryAdolf Hitler: Rise and Downfall
Adolf Hitler: Rise and Downfall

Podcast Adolf Hitler: Rise and Downfall
NOISER
You may know something of the Adolf Hitler story. But there's a decent chance you don't know the half of it. This is a deep dive into the life of the German füh...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • D-Day: The Road to Paris
    We conclude our D-Day story. What happened after the sixth of June? Three months of bitter fighting across Normandy. Hundreds of thousands of casualties. And, as Operation Overlord draws to a close, the fate of Paris hangs in the balance… A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. A special thanks to Legasee for the use of their archive of personal recollections from the men and women who witnessed D-Day. To view the full interviews, visit legasee.org.uk When you finish this episode, why not head to noiser.com to discover your next history podcast? More podcast box-sets from the Noiser network will be launching in the coming months. Stay tuned. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:10
  • D-Day: Angels of Mercy
    Thousands of nurses begin landing in France, some of them never to return. Codebreakers at Bletchley Park decrypt German communications, feeding vital intel to the front lines. Female pilots dodge German fighters in the skies above Britain. And on a sinking hospital ship in the Channel, an extraordinary act of sacrifice unfolds… A Noiser production, written by Jo Furniss. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. For ad-free listening, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    48:20
  • D-Day: Journalists on the Front Line
    Allied journalists parachute into France and land on the beaches with the invasion force. Legendary reporter Martha Gellhorn stows away on a ship, determined to beat her estranged husband, Ernest Hemingway, to the D-Day scoop. And a homing pigeon known as Gustav brings the first news of D-Day to Britain… A Noiser production, written by Edward White. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. For ad-free listening, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:33
  • D-Day: Katastrophe
    D-Day from the German perspective. Star general, Erwin Rommel, celebrates his wife’s birthday… 500 miles from Normandy. A dinner party at his vacant headquarters is interrupted by alarming news, as the first Allied troops arrive in France. But as the Nazi top brass scramble to respond, Hitler quite literally snoozes. Will anyone dare to wake him before the Longest Day is over? A Noiser production, written by Edward White. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. For ad-free listening, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:24
  • D-Day: Suicide Squad
    In this episode, a very personal D-Day story - the story of our host’s own father. Paul is joined on the podcast by his brother, Stephen, to explore how D-Day impacted the McGann family. On June 6th 1944 a British commando fights his way up Gold Beach. What happens to him in the next few minutes will change his life and reverberate down through the generations. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. ﻿ For ad-free listening, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:06

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Adolf Hitler: Rise and Downfall

You may know something of the Adolf Hitler story. But there's a decent chance you don't know the half of it. This is a deep dive into the life of the German führer. The Hitler story all the way from cradle to grave. As featured on Real Dictators. Brought to you by award-winning podcasters, Noiser. Narrated by Paul McGann with contributions from expert historians.
