Adolf Hitler: Rise and Downfall

D-Day: The Road to Paris

We conclude our D-Day story. What happened after the sixth of June? Three months of bitter fighting across Normandy. Hundreds of thousands of casualties. And, as Operation Overlord draws to a close, the fate of Paris hangs in the balance… A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson. As featured on D-Day: The Tide Turns. A special thanks to Legasee for the use of their archive of personal recollections from the men and women who witnessed D-Day. To view the full interviews, visit legasee.org.uk