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How to Take Over the World

Ben Wilson
EducationHistory
How to Take Over the World
Latest episode

142 episodes

  • How to Take Over the World

    Steve Jobs in Exile

    07/15/2026 | 50 mins.
    After being pushed out of Apple, Steve Jobs built NeXT and nearly destroyed it. This episode explores how those years of failure taught him discipline, compromise, and leadership, preparing him for his historic return to Apple.

    00:00 Steve Jobs on Strengths & Weaknesses
    03:11 Founding NeXT
    12:14 Building the NeXT Team and Culture
    20:58 The Cube: Launch and Failure
    22:58 Government Deals and Missed Opportunities
    25:56 Steve's Personal Life and Marriage
    28:20 NeXT's Near-Bankruptcy and Turnaround
    34:22 Becoming a Software Company
    38:55 Apple Buys NeXT
    43:43 Lessons on Leadership and Trade-offs

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    Source:⁠

    Steve Jobs in Exile: The Untold Story of NeXT and the Remaking of an American Visionary by Geoffrey Cain

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    Sponsors:⁠

    The Classical Society⁠⁠

    David Senra Podcast⁠⁠

    Zodl (The new Zashi wallet)⁠⁠

    Speechify

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • How to Take Over the World

    The Cancer Episode

    07/03/2026 | 16 mins.
    My diagnosis and prognosis

    What this means for How to Take Over the World

    A few thoughts on death

    Links:

    https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ben-fight-cancer-support-his-treatment

    http://takeoverpod.supercast.com/

    My email: Ben@takeoverpod.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • How to Take Over the World

    The Undefeated Samurai: Miyamoto Musashi

    05/22/2026 | 4 mins.
    On this episode we discuss lessons learned from Miyamoto Musashi, his life as a traveling Samurai, his work as an artist, and his famous work "The Book of Five Rings."

    To subscribe, go to ⁠https://takeoverpod.supercast.com⁠ or you can subscribe in-app on Apple Podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • How to Take Over the World

    Adolf Hitler (Part 3)

    05/13/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    In part 3, we explore how Hitler went from taking over Europe to losing everything.

    00:00 Introduction

    06:51 Reichstag Fire

    09:44 Working Toward the Führer

    14:40 Night of the Long Knives

    22:18 Rearmament

    23:26 Rhineland Reoccupation

    31:37 Berlin Olympics

    42:03 Anschluss

    44:51 Sudetenland

    48:15 Czechoslovakia

    53:45 Pact With Stalin

    01:01:11 Phony War

    01:03:17 Norway to Fall of France

    01:06:16 Dunkirk and Aftermath

    01:11:59 Battle of Britain Blitz

    01:14:31 Barbarossa

    01:20:08 Wolfsschanze And Early Confidence

    01:21:08 Genocidal War

    01:25:53 Winter Pushback

    01:31:43 War With America Declared

    01:34:31 Operation Blue

    01:36:51 Stalingrad Catastrophe

    01:39:31 Kursk And Lost Initiative

    01:42:16 Allies Coordinate Axis Fractures

    01:46:27 Unconditional Surrender Debate

    01:49:19 D Day And July Plot

    01:53:33 Bunker Collapse And Suicide

    01:56:13 Conclusion

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    Sources:⁠

    Hitler: A Biography by Ian Kershaw⁠⁠

    Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny by RHS Stolfi

    ⁠⁠Hitler: A Global Biography by Brendan Simms

    ⁠⁠In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler by CJ Miller⁠

    ⁠Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler (New Ford Translation)⁠

    -----

    Sponsors:⁠

    The Classical Society⁠⁠

    David Senra Podcast⁠⁠

    Zodl (The new Zashi wallet)⁠⁠

    Speechify

    * This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Go to HelixSleep.com/TakeOverPod for 20% off your purchase.

    * This episode is brought to you by Incogni. Go to Incogni.com/takeover for 60% off.

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • How to Take Over the World

    The Mind of Hitler (Mein Kampf Review - Premium)

    04/14/2026 | 1 mins.
    In this premium-only episode, we take a deeper look into the mind and philosophy of Adolf Hitler. Drawing from Mein Kampf (Parts I and II) and his unfinished second book, we examine how he saw the world and how that worldview shaped his actions.

    Links:

    https://takeoverpod.supercast.com/

    * This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Go to HelixSleep.com/TakeOverPod for 20% off your purchase.

    * This episode is brought to you by Incogni. Go to Incogni.com/takeover for 60% off.

    -----
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About How to Take Over the World
Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Caesar, and Caesar learned from Alexander the Great. This podcast analyzes the lives of some of the greatest men and women to ever live. By examining their strategies, tactics, mindset, and work habits, How to Take Over the World helps you understand the great ones, so that you can follow in their footsteps.
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