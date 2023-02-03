Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Ca... More
Leonardo Da Vinci (Part 1)
The early life and career of Leonardo Da Vinci - artist, inventor, scientist, writer, playwright, and genius.
Sources:
Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson
Leonardo Da Vinci biography by Vasari

4/19/2023
38:20
William Randolph Hearst (Part 2)
The rise of Williams Randolph Hearst as a politician, the expansion of his media empire, the creation of Hearst Castle, and more.
The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst by David Nasaw
3/26/2023
48:13
William Randolph Hearst (Part 1)
The rise of Williams Randolph Hearst, founder of the Hearst Corporation and the first media magnate.
The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst by David Nasaw
3/11/2023
52:59
A Conversation with Alex Petkas of The Cost of Glory
Hey everyone - next week I'll be back with a normal episode but in the mean time please enjoy this conversation with Alex Petkas about the power of biography, lessons from ancient Greece, and more.

3/2/2023
25:05
Joan of Arc (Part 1)
Joan of Arc goes from being a peasant girl, to leading one of the greatest armies on earth in less than four months.
Sources:
Joan of Arc: By Herself and Her Witnesses
Joan of Arc: A History
Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Caesar, and Caesar learned from Alexander the Great. This podcast analyzes the lives of some of the greatest men and women to ever live. By examining their strategies, tactics, mindset, and work habits, How to Take Over the World helps you understand the great ones, so that you can follow in their footsteps.