Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to How to Take Over the World in the App
Listen to How to Take Over the World in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
How to Take Over the World

How to Take Over the World

Podcast How to Take Over the World
Podcast How to Take Over the World

How to Take Over the World

Ben Wilson
add
Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Ca... More
HistoryEducationSelf-Improvement
Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Ca... More

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • Leonardo Da Vinci (Part 1)
    The early life and career of Leonardo Da Vinci - artist, inventor, scientist, writer, playwright, and genius. --- Sources: Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson Leonardo Da Vinci biography by Vasari --- Sponsors: CopyThat.com - Use code TakeOver for $20 off IdeationBootcamp.co - Use code Ben for $50 off --- Writing and production by Ben Wilson. Sound design by Ezra Bakker Trupiano.
    4/19/2023
    38:20
  • William Randolph Hearst (Part 2)
    The rise of Williams Randolph Hearst as a politician, the expansion of his media empire, the creation of Hearst Castle, and more. --- Speak Lead Retreat To consult with Ben, click here The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst by David Nasaw
    3/26/2023
    48:13
  • William Randolph Hearst (Part 1)
    The rise of Williams Randolph Hearst, founder of the Hearst Corporation and the first media magnate. --- To consult with Ben, click here To listen to Creative Elements, click here The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst by David Nasaw
    3/11/2023
    52:59
  • A Conversation with Alex Petkas of The Cost of Glory
    Hey everyone - next week I'll be back with a normal episode but in the mean time please enjoy this conversation with Alex Petkas about the power of biography, lessons from ancient Greece, and more. Rome retreat: http://ancientlifecoach.com/retreat
    3/2/2023
    25:05
  • Joan of Arc (Part 1)
    Joan of Arc goes from being a peasant girl, to leading one of the greatest armies on earth in less than four months. Please consider supporting this episode's sponsors: If you are raising funds for your startup, please visit Capitaly.vc If you are thinking about selling your home, please visit Clever Sources: Joan of Arc: By Herself and Her Witnesses Joan of Arc: A History Special Shoutout: Elle Leemay (@elle_leemay)
    2/24/2023
    1:06:06

More History podcasts

About How to Take Over the World

Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Caesar, and Caesar learned from Alexander the Great. This podcast analyzes the lives of some of the greatest men and women to ever live. By examining their strategies, tactics, mindset, and work habits, How to Take Over the World helps you understand the great ones, so that you can follow in their footsteps.
Podcast website

Listen to How to Take Over the World, Deathinitions and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

How to Take Over the World

How to Take Over the World

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

How to Take Over the World: Podcasts in Family