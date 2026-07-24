In part 3, we explore how Hitler went from taking over Europe to losing everything.



00:00 Introduction



06:51 Reichstag Fire



09:44 Working Toward the Führer



14:40 Night of the Long Knives



22:18 Rearmament



23:26 Rhineland Reoccupation



31:37 Berlin Olympics



42:03 Anschluss



44:51 Sudetenland



48:15 Czechoslovakia



53:45 Pact With Stalin



01:01:11 Phony War



01:03:17 Norway to Fall of France



01:06:16 Dunkirk and Aftermath



01:11:59 Battle of Britain Blitz



01:14:31 Barbarossa



01:20:08 Wolfsschanze And Early Confidence



01:21:08 Genocidal War



01:25:53 Winter Pushback



01:31:43 War With America Declared



01:34:31 Operation Blue



01:36:51 Stalingrad Catastrophe



01:39:31 Kursk And Lost Initiative



01:42:16 Allies Coordinate Axis Fractures



01:46:27 Unconditional Surrender Debate



01:49:19 D Day And July Plot



01:53:33 Bunker Collapse And Suicide



01:56:13 Conclusion



-----

Sources:⁠



Hitler: A Biography by Ian Kershaw⁠⁠



Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny by RHS Stolfi



⁠⁠Hitler: A Global Biography by Brendan Simms



⁠⁠In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler by CJ Miller⁠



⁠Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler (New Ford Translation)⁠



-----



Sponsors:⁠



The Classical Society⁠⁠



David Senra Podcast⁠⁠



Zodl (The new Zashi wallet)⁠⁠



Speechify



* This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Go to HelixSleep.com/TakeOverPod for 20% off your purchase.



* This episode is brought to you by Incogni. Go to Incogni.com/takeover for 60% off.



-----

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices