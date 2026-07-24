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142 episodes
- After being pushed out of Apple, Steve Jobs built NeXT and nearly destroyed it. This episode explores how those years of failure taught him discipline, compromise, and leadership, preparing him for his historic return to Apple.
00:00 Steve Jobs on Strengths & Weaknesses
03:11 Founding NeXT
12:14 Building the NeXT Team and Culture
20:58 The Cube: Launch and Failure
22:58 Government Deals and Missed Opportunities
25:56 Steve's Personal Life and Marriage
28:20 NeXT's Near-Bankruptcy and Turnaround
34:22 Becoming a Software Company
38:55 Apple Buys NeXT
43:43 Lessons on Leadership and Trade-offs
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Source:
Steve Jobs in Exile: The Untold Story of NeXT and the Remaking of an American Visionary by Geoffrey Cain
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Sponsors:
The Classical Society
David Senra Podcast
Zodl (The new Zashi wallet)
Speechify
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- My diagnosis and prognosis
What this means for How to Take Over the World
A few thoughts on death
Links:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ben-fight-cancer-support-his-treatment
http://takeoverpod.supercast.com/
My email: Ben@takeoverpod.com
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- On this episode we discuss lessons learned from Miyamoto Musashi, his life as a traveling Samurai, his work as an artist, and his famous work "The Book of Five Rings."
To subscribe, go to https://takeoverpod.supercast.com or you can subscribe in-app on Apple Podcasts.
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- In part 3, we explore how Hitler went from taking over Europe to losing everything.
00:00 Introduction
06:51 Reichstag Fire
09:44 Working Toward the Führer
14:40 Night of the Long Knives
22:18 Rearmament
23:26 Rhineland Reoccupation
31:37 Berlin Olympics
42:03 Anschluss
44:51 Sudetenland
48:15 Czechoslovakia
53:45 Pact With Stalin
01:01:11 Phony War
01:03:17 Norway to Fall of France
01:06:16 Dunkirk and Aftermath
01:11:59 Battle of Britain Blitz
01:14:31 Barbarossa
01:20:08 Wolfsschanze And Early Confidence
01:21:08 Genocidal War
01:25:53 Winter Pushback
01:31:43 War With America Declared
01:34:31 Operation Blue
01:36:51 Stalingrad Catastrophe
01:39:31 Kursk And Lost Initiative
01:42:16 Allies Coordinate Axis Fractures
01:46:27 Unconditional Surrender Debate
01:49:19 D Day And July Plot
01:53:33 Bunker Collapse And Suicide
01:56:13 Conclusion
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Sources:
Hitler: A Biography by Ian Kershaw
Hitler: Beyond Evil and Tyranny by RHS Stolfi
Hitler: A Global Biography by Brendan Simms
In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler by CJ Miller
Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler (New Ford Translation)
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Sponsors:
The Classical Society
David Senra Podcast
Zodl (The new Zashi wallet)
Speechify
* This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Go to HelixSleep.com/TakeOverPod for 20% off your purchase.
* This episode is brought to you by Incogni. Go to Incogni.com/takeover for 60% off.
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- In this premium-only episode, we take a deeper look into the mind and philosophy of Adolf Hitler. Drawing from Mein Kampf (Parts I and II) and his unfinished second book, we examine how he saw the world and how that worldview shaped his actions.
Links:
https://takeoverpod.supercast.com/
* This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Go to HelixSleep.com/TakeOverPod for 20% off your purchase.
* This episode is brought to you by Incogni. Go to Incogni.com/takeover for 60% off.
-----
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About How to Take Over the World
Anyone who has achieved greatness has, in part, patterned themselves after those who came before. Napoleon learned from Charlemagne, Charlemagne learned from Caesar, and Caesar learned from Alexander the Great. This podcast analyzes the lives of some of the greatest men and women to ever live. By examining their strategies, tactics, mindset, and work habits, How to Take Over the World helps you understand the great ones, so that you can follow in their footsteps.Podcast website
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