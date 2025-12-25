Open app
DECEMBER 25 CELEBRATE QUIETLY
12/25/2025 | 6 mins.
Not every win needs an audience. Today you sit with gratitude, reflect on how far you’ve come, and celebrate your progress privately.
DECEMBER 24 GIVE SOMETHING
12/24/2025 | 7 mins.
Discipline includes generosity. Today you give time, support, love, encouragement something that reminds you of your humanity.
The Entrepreneurial Mindset
12/24/2025 | 7 mins.
Why More Young People Are Choosing to Build Their Own Empires
Owning Your Narrative
12/24/2025 | 6 mins.
The Rise of Independent Media and Self-Publishing Among Gen Z and Millennials
The Climate Conscious Generation
12/24/2025 | 6 mins.
Why Young Adults Are Leading the Fight for a Greener Future
