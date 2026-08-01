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289 episodes
- تمدن غرب چهار ستون داره: فلسفه یونانی و قانون رومی و مسیحیت و بعد هم نهادهای دوره مدرن که جاهایی مثل لندن و پاریس و نیویورک درست شدن. اما انگار یه ستون پنجمی هست که کمتر شناخته شده کمتر ازش حرف می زنن ولی اثرش روی فرهنگ غربی کمتر از اون چهار تا نبوده. این ویدیو دربارهی این ستون پنجم غربه: فرهنگ وایکینگها.
متن: بهجت بندری، علی بندری، با راهنمایی آرشام رئیسینژاد | ویدیو و صدا: نیما خالدیکیا
برای دیدن ویدیوی این اپیزود اگر ایران هستید ویپیان بزنید و روی لینک زیر کلیک کنید
یوتیوب بیپلاس
کانال تلگرام بیپلاس
منابع و عنوانهایی برای کنجکاوی بیشتر
What Really Caused the Viking Age? The social content of raiding and exploration
The Wolf Age: The Vikings, the Anglo-Saxons and the Battle for the North Sea Empire
Civilization #35: The Viking Legacy
Varangian Guard: Dark Age Byzantium's Special Forces | Ancient Black Ops
https://donya-e-eqtesad.com/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%DA%AF%D9%81%D8%AA-%DA%AF%D9%88-34/3846103-%D8%AC%D8%B9%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D9%87-%D8%AC%D9%86%DA%AF-%D9%BE%D9%88%D8%AA%DB%8C%D9%86
History Documentary - The Vikings Who Were They BBC Documentary, Discovery Channel
The Rise and Fall of Vikings: Attack on Lindisfarne (Full Episode) | National Geographic
History of the Scandinavian Kingdoms
1000 AD: A Tour of the Viking World // Vikings Documentary
Civilization #36: Memory of the Norse
Harald Hardrada: The Last Viking
The Viking Warriors of Rome: Harald Hardrada (Episode 2)
The Brutal Battle of Hastings (1066 Episode 3)
22. Vikings / The European Prospect, 1000
تجارب الأمم، ابن مسکویه، احمد بن محمد، تهران, توس، ۱۳۷۶
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- جورج بوش پدر شاید یکی از آمادهترین آدمهایی بود که وارد کاخ سفید شد: خلبان جنگ جهانی دوم، سفیر آمریکا در سازمان ملل، نماینده آمریکا در چین، رئیس سیا و معاون ریگان.
در دورهی جورج بوش پدر، دیوار برلین فرو ریخت، شوروی از هم پاشید، جنگ سرد تمام شد و آمریکا در جنگ خلیج فارس پیروز شد. محبوبیتش حتی به عددی عجیب رسید؛ نزدیک به ۹۰ درصد.
اما با همهی اینها، فقط یک دوره رئیسجمهور ماند.
چرا؟ چون آمریکا بعد از پایان جنگ سرد دیگر فقط مدیر بحران نمیخواست. دنبال کسی بود که آینده را برایش تعریف کند. بوش پدر سیاستمداری کاربلد بود، اما کاریزمای کلینتون را نداشت. مدیر بود، اما برند نداشت.
در ادامهی پلیلیست رئیسجمهورهای آمریکا، این بار سراغ جورج هربرت واکر بوش رفتیم؛ رئیسجمهوری که جهان را از جنگ سرد عبور داد، اما خودش از تغییر زمانه جا ماند.
متن: بهجت بندری، علی بندری، با راهنمایی آرشام رئیسینژاد | ویدیو و صدا: نیما خالدیکیا
برای دیدن ویدیوی این اپیزود اگر ایران هستید ویپیان بزنید و روی لینک زیر کلیک کنید
یوتیوب بیپلاس
کانال تلگرام بیپلاس
منابع و عنوانهایی برای کنجکاوی بیشتر
War in a Time of Peace: Bush, Clinton, and the Generals - David Halberstam
Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush - John Meacham
The Commanders - Bob Woodward
Revisiting the George H. W. Bush presidency
https://www.nytimes.com/1990/03/09/world/bush-was-duped-on-hostage-call-us-says.html
Iran: The Making of U.S. Policy, 1977-1980, Edited by Eric Hooglund (Alexandria, VA: Chadwyck-Healey, 1990), 565 microfiche (over 14,000 pages) with 2-volume printed guide and index
TREACHEROUS ALLIANCE the secret dealings of Israel, Iran, and the United States, Trita Parsi,
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- تفاوت حکومت نظامی در پاکستان و کره جنوبی.
چرا در بعضی کشورها ارتش نه فقط مسئول امنیت، بلکه همهکارهی سیاست و اقتصاد میشود؟ چطور میشود یک ارتش بعد از بزرگترین شکست نظامیاش نهتنها ضعیف نشود، بلکه از قبل هم قویتر بیرون بیاید؟
در این ویدیو به سراغ مفهوم «دولتهای پادگانی» و نظامیگری میرویم و بررسی میکنیم که چطور نفوذ نظامیان میتواند سرنوشت یک ملت را برای دههها تغییر دهد. از نقش ژنرالها در توسعه تا بحرانهایی که حضور مداوم آنها در قدرت ایجاد میکند.
در این ویدیو از پاکستان شروع میکنیم؛ کشوری که ارتشش بعد از شکست ۱۹۷۱ و جدایی بنگلادش، نه به پادگان برگشت و نه از قدرت کنار رفت. برعکس، آرامآرام تبدیل شد به یکی از مهمترین بازیگران سیاست، اقتصاد و امنیت کشور.
بعد میرویم سراغ کره جنوبی؛ کشوری که آن هم سالها زیر سایه نظامیان بود، اما در نهایت ارتش از سیاست عقب نشست و به پادگان برگشت.
سؤال اصلی این ویدیو این است:
قدرت یک نهاد نظامی فقط به اسلحه و فرماندهیاش بستگی دارد؟ یا باید دید با اقتصاد، ایدئولوژی، نخبگان و جامعه چه رابطهای ساخته؟
متن: بهجت بندری، علی بندری، با راهنمایی آرشام رئیسینژاد | ویدیو و صدا: حمیدرضا فرخسرشت
برای دیدن ویدیوی این اپیزود اگر ایران هستید ویپیان بزنید و روی لینک زیر کلیک کنید
یوتیوب بیپلاس
کانال تلگرام بیپلاس
منابع و عنوانهایی برای کنجکاوی بیشتر
Christine Fair Explains the Pakistan Army's Way of War
Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army's Way of War
Impasse with the IMF: Egypt’s Deteriorating Economy and the Role of the Military
How Democracies Die - Steven Levitsky
Competitive Authoritarianism: A Conversation with Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way
Steven Levitsky | Competitive Authoritarianism
Steve Levitsky | Democracy in Latin America After the Left Turn
How Sanctions Work: Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare - Narges Bajoghli & Vali Nasr
Governance Deadlock and Economic Crisis in Iran | Iranian Studies
How Sanctions Work: Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare
Yoon Suk Yeol: How South Korea's democracy rallied after martial law order
Dr. Risa Brooks on the Theory and Paradoxes of Civil-Military Relations
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- چرا هر قدرتی که وارد افغانستان شد، آخرش گیر کرد و بیرون اومد؟ و چرا دولتهای خود افغانستان هم نتوانستند این کشور رو متمرکز و یکپارچه اداره کنند؟
بریتانیا سه بار وارد افغانستان شد و نتوانست بماند. شوروی ده سال جنگید و عقبنشینی کرد. آمریکا هم بعد از بیست سال این کشور را ترک کرد. همین سابقه باعث شده افغانستان را «گورستان امپراتوریها» بنامند.
متن: زهره سروشفر، علی بندری، با راهنمایی آرشام رئیسینژاد | ویدیو و صدا: نیما خالدیکیا
برای دیدن ویدیوی این اپیزود اگر ایران هستید ویپیان بزنید و روی لینک زیر کلیک کنید
یوتیوب بیپلاس
کانال تلگرام بیپلاس
منابع و عنوانهایی برای کنجکاوی بیشتر
کتاب «افغانستان در مسیر تاریخ» نوشته میر غلام محمد «غبار»
کتاب «تاریخ شفاهی افغانستان» نوشته صفا اخوان
مقاله «پیامدهای سیاسی جدایی هرات بر منطقه خراسان در عصر قاجار» در پژوهشنامه خراسان بزرگ
بازی بزرگ The Great Game
The Great Game: British Empire vs. Tsarist Russia in Afghanistan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOYa7SG0Qmk&t=4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHVpF85CIIY&t=12s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQ3X88OgEw4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEMwp-1cyEw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m7uL4Q44ws
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6jItZF5ZeU&t=19s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HvYJaZ27pE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5DPzE28GQI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IS9iIfbgsnE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQqnylsBEX0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U1gcug1vKk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQ3X88OgEw4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erObK_fHKyU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WF3Rkt42wPY&t=1323s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HItw-lG4eDM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDK6eZ7eqSE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cq8Z9OFw35Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HItw-lG4eDM&t=5s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7lgZ6G3e08
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgurSg3mD_g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3l-jly5go6w
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