تفاوت حکومت نظامی در پاکستان و کره جنوبی.

چرا در بعضی کشورها ارتش نه فقط مسئول امنیت، بلکه همه‌کاره‌ی سیاست و اقتصاد می‌شود؟ چطور می‌شود یک ارتش بعد از بزرگ‌ترین شکست نظامی‌اش نه‌تنها ضعیف نشود، بلکه از قبل هم قوی‌تر بیرون بیاید؟

در این ویدیو به سراغ مفهوم «دولت‌های پادگانی» و نظامی‌گری می‌رویم و بررسی می‌کنیم که چطور نفوذ نظامیان می‌تواند سرنوشت یک ملت را برای دهه‌ها تغییر دهد. از نقش ژنرال‌ها در توسعه تا بحران‌هایی که حضور مداوم آن‌ها در قدرت ایجاد می‌کند.

در این ویدیو از پاکستان شروع می‌کنیم؛ کشوری که ارتشش بعد از شکست ۱۹۷۱ و جدایی بنگلادش، نه به پادگان برگشت و نه از قدرت کنار رفت. برعکس، آرام‌آرام تبدیل شد به یکی از مهم‌ترین بازیگران سیاست، اقتصاد و امنیت کشور.

بعد می‌رویم سراغ کره جنوبی؛ کشوری که آن هم سال‌ها زیر سایه نظامیان بود، اما در نهایت ارتش از سیاست عقب نشست و به پادگان برگشت.



سؤال اصلی این ویدیو این است:

قدرت یک نهاد نظامی فقط به اسلحه و فرماندهی‌اش بستگی دارد؟ یا باید دید با اقتصاد، ایدئولوژی، نخبگان و جامعه چه رابطه‌ای ساخته؟



متن: بهجت بندری، علی بندری، با راهنمایی آرشام رئیسی‌نژاد | ویدیو و صدا: حمیدرضا فرخ‌سرشت



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